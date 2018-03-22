Reader Malcolm called my attention to a spot-the-snake piece that appeared on msn news. Some information:

The Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers based in Queensland, Australia have challenged their followers to spot a deadly and ultra-aggressive rough-scaled snake [Tropidechis carinatus] hiding in the picture below.

[Snake-catcher Lochi] said the snake was over four feet long and was found in the Sunshine Coast bush while he was out walking.