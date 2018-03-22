Reader Malcolm called my attention to a spot-the-snake piece that appeared on msn news. Some information:
The Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers based in Queensland, Australia have challenged their followers to spot a deadly and ultra-aggressive rough-scaled snake [Tropidechis carinatus] hiding in the picture below.
[Snake-catcher Lochi] said the snake was over four feet long and was found in the Sunshine Coast bush while he was out walking.
Can you spot it? This is a hard one! Answer at noon Chicago time.
Does it have a greenish tinge?
I _think_ I see it but the resolution makes it hard to zoom in to verify.
The only snake-like thing I see is on the left lower side.
Got it. It helps to look up the snake on Wikipedia for a picture.
One of the most difficult ones yet. I’m not sure, but what I think might be the snake doesn’t look real. It looks like a still shot of a fake snake from an action sequence from a ‘B’ movie.
I can’t spot it. As my late father used to say, “If it had been a snake, it would have bitten you,” and I sure wouldn’t want to be bitten by this snake.
Fairly certain that I’ve spotted it. If I’m correct, it’s a “presentation” that’s not uncommon for some venomous snakes here in South Texas (Western diamondback rattlesnakes in particular). Always have to be alert out in the brush.
‘Spot the Snake!’ is a constant reminder a) that snakes don’t want to be found, and b) with all the hiking I’ve done I’ve still miraculously passed my genes on.
I think I see it, but sure I’m more likely to have either trodden on it or walked past in blissful ignorance than actually spotted it in the wild.
Just the head peeking out, right?