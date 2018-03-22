Spot the snake!

Reader Malcolm called my attention to a spot-the-snake piece that appeared on msn news. Some information:

The Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers based in Queensland, Australia have challenged their followers to spot a deadly and ultra-aggressive rough-scaled snake  [Tropidechis carinatus] hiding in the picture below.

[Snake-catcher Lochi] said the snake was over four feet long and was found in the Sunshine Coast bush while he was out walking.

Can you spot it? This is a hard one! Answer at noon Chicago time.

 

 

  1. Coel
    Posted March 22, 2018 at 8:20 am | Permalink

    Does it have a greenish tinge?

  2. GBJames
    Posted March 22, 2018 at 8:25 am | Permalink

    I _think_ I see it but the resolution makes it hard to zoom in to verify.

  3. Ann German
    Posted March 22, 2018 at 8:57 am | Permalink

    The only snake-like thing I see is on the left lower side.

  4. OgreMkV
    Posted March 22, 2018 at 9:13 am | Permalink

    Got it. It helps to look up the snake on Wikipedia for a picture.

  5. darrelle
    Posted March 22, 2018 at 9:31 am | Permalink

    One of the most difficult ones yet. I’m not sure, but what I think might be the snake doesn’t look real. It looks like a still shot of a fake snake from an action sequence from a ‘B’ movie.

  6. Jenny Haniver
    Posted March 22, 2018 at 9:40 am | Permalink

    I can’t spot it. As my late father used to say, “If it had been a snake, it would have bitten you,” and I sure wouldn’t want to be bitten by this snake.

  7. barn owl
    Posted March 22, 2018 at 9:58 am | Permalink

    Fairly certain that I’ve spotted it. If I’m correct, it’s a “presentation” that’s not uncommon for some venomous snakes here in South Texas (Western diamondback rattlesnakes in particular). Always have to be alert out in the brush.

  8. Kevin Henderson
    Posted March 22, 2018 at 10:03 am | Permalink

    ‘Spot the Snake!’ is a constant reminder a) that snakes don’t want to be found, and b) with all the hiking I’ve done I’ve still miraculously passed my genes on.

  9. Simon Hayward
    Posted March 22, 2018 at 10:04 am | Permalink

    I think I see it, but sure I’m more likely to have either trodden on it or walked past in blissful ignorance than actually spotted it in the wild.

  10. darwinwins
    Posted March 22, 2018 at 10:10 am | Permalink

    Just the head peeking out, right?

