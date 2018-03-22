Here’s the snake!

Did you spot the rough-scaled snake?

As msn news noted in its reveal, it was “hiding underneath the palm tree near the browning leaf to the left. . . The snake is gray in color and curled up, with its recognizable risen scales seen poking through the foliage.”

The location is circled, and an enlargement, clearly showing this venomous beast, is in the second photo:

 

 

 

 

  1. GBJames
    Well, I got that one wrong.

  2. darwinwins
    The enlargement seems to be from a much higher definition photograph.

    • darrelle
      Absolutely is. Playing dirty!

  3. Paul S
    Color me dead. I would have never seen it.

  4. ThyroidPlanet
    Just for a recap, how do I know these Spot The ______ are at the highest resolution?

    Usually I’m lazy and look at the email. This one was too hard though.

