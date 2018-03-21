Wednesday: Hili dialogue

Well, it’s Wednesday, March 21, 2018, and Spring is in its first 24 hours. That means it’s National French Bread Day, and, apropos, I’m having a baguette tonight. It’s also International Colour Day, World Poetry Day, and, in Poland and the Faroe Islands (!), Truant’s Day, when school kids play hooky.

News: A suspect in the Austin bombings is dead, apparently killing himself with another bomb in his car as police closed in. The deceased is described as a 24 year old white male; no name was given. Kudos to the police for tracking him down so quickly.

More news: Ringo Starr was knighted! (For longevity?) Here’s his announcement. Sir Ringo! (Or would it be “Sir Richard”?)

Another busy day for Sir. Ringo. peace and love peace and love pic.twitter.com/JpHd0r6r4u — #RingoStarr (@ringostarrmusic) March 20, 2018

And today’s Google Doodle celebrates Mexican astronomer Guillermo Haro (1913-1988), noted for discovering and mapping nebulae and blue stars. Here he is among the stars:

It was a tame day for historical events, births, and deaths. On this day in 1556, Thomas Cranmer, the Archbishop of Canterbury, was executed for treason by burning at the stake. On March 21, 1804, the Napoleonic Code became the basis for French civil Law. On this day in 1871, journalist Henry Stanley began his trip to Africa to find David Livingstone. He found him in November of that year. A day for evolutionists to remember: on March 21, 1925, Tennessee’s Butler Act was passed, prohibiting the teaching of HUMAN evolution (not evolution, as most people think) in Tennessee. That of course led to the Scopes Trial the same year, Scopes’s conviction, but a general victory for evolutionary biology. On this day in 1935, the Shah of Iran, Reza Shah Pahlavi, requested that all countries call “Persia” by its native name: Iran. And so it has become. On this day in 1963, the Alcatraz Federal Penitentiary, in San Francisco Bay, was closed. It’s still accessible on a government tour, and I recommend you take it if you’re in San Francisco. Finally, it was on March 21, 2006, that Twitter was founded. People have been squabbling on it ever since, but it has one use:

On this day in 2006, Twitter was founded. And here's its best use: pic.twitter.com/5Pq8veQgdW — Jerry Coyne (@Evolutionistrue) March 21, 2018

Notables born on March 21 include Florenz Ziegfeld, Jr. (1867), Son House (1902), Éric Rohmer (1920), and Cenk “No Armenian Genocide” Uygur (1970). The only deaths of note on this day were Thomas Cranmer (1556; see above) and Pocahontas (1617).

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is kvetching. I was a bit puzzled, but Malgorzata again came to the rescue: “Hili wants a definite answer. She doesn’t like ‘probably’. ‘Yes’ and ‘No’ are proper words—not some some stupid ‘probably’.”

Hili: If I understand correctly, the winter is behind us.

A: Probably.

Hili: That’s a very stupid word.

In Polish:

Hili: Jeśli dobrze rozumiem, to zimę mamy za sobą.

Ja: Prawdopodobnie.

Hili: To bardzo głupie słowo.

Up in Winnipeg, Gus is chilling on the deck. His staff notes, “Here’s a Gus pic from yesterday morning. He’s on the deck, which is wet from the bit of snow that was coming down. The blip on his face in the photo is a snowflake.” Note he’s wearing his harness and leash, as required by law.

This tweet came from reader Barry, who notes, “I’m surprised to see how long it took for it to read the riot act.”

My spiritual animal is definitely a cat. This is how I feel when I'm on Twitter sometimes 😁. pic.twitter.com/laZl2B8yU5 — Belle (@_Thinker_Bell__) March 20, 2018

Some tweets from Matthew. First, Millie the Mountaineering Cat! Be sure to watch the video with sound on.

This guy’s cat is his daughter, so he takes her everywhere with him — even mountain climbing! pic.twitter.com/iqIYK4bC8b — The Dodo (@dodo) March 20, 2018

Proud parents and their kittens:

This cat dad's so proud of his babies, and he's making sure they're all snuggled up with Mom 😻 pic.twitter.com/8hOwtw0Oyk — The Dodo (@dodo) March 20, 2018

I love ducks!

Really? There were marine sloths?

STOP. Take a moment to enjoy the fact there were once marine sloth (Genus Thalassocnus). This gorgeous artwork is by Bill Parsons. OK, GO AGAIN. pic.twitter.com/JMgTlYeCAf — Jules Howard (@juleslhoward) March 19, 2018

I believe I’ve posted this before, but you can’t see it too often:

Crash dive of a Kingfisher.

The photographer took the perfect picture of a diving kingfisher after six years and 720,000 shots to get it right. Via Fb Mind Unleashed Art Photo: Mario Cea Sanchez pic.twitter.com/JWEW5eYGka — Carin Anne Bondar (@carinbondar) March 19, 2018

A cosmologist discovers Mars—yesterday!

This story is kind of lovely. A cosmologist independently discovers Mars. https://t.co/13tvV0iF5H — chrislintott (@chrislintott) March 20, 2018