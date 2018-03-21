Wednesday: Hili dialogue

Well, it’s Wednesday, March 21, 2018, and Spring is in its first 24 hours. That means it’s National French Bread Day, and, apropos, I’m having a baguette tonight. It’s also International Colour Day, World Poetry Day, and, in Poland and the Faroe Islands (!), Truant’s Day, when school kids play hooky.
News: A suspect in the Austin bombings is dead, apparently killing himself with another bomb in his car as police closed in. The deceased is described as a 24 year old white male; no name was given. Kudos to the police for tracking him down so quickly.
More news: Ringo Starr was knighted! (For longevity?) Here’s his announcement. Sir Ringo! (Or would it be “Sir Richard”?)
And today’s Google Doodle celebrates Mexican astronomer Guillermo Haro (1913-1988), noted for discovering and mapping nebulae and blue stars. Here he is among the stars:
It was a tame day for historical events, births, and deaths. On this day in 1556, Thomas Cranmer, the Archbishop of Canterbury, was executed for treason by burning at the stake. On March 21, 1804, the Napoleonic Code became the basis for French civil Law. On this day in 1871, journalist Henry Stanley began his trip to Africa to find David Livingstone. He found him in November of that year. A day for evolutionists to remember: on March 21, 1925, Tennessee’s Butler Act was passed, prohibiting the teaching of HUMAN evolution (not evolution, as most people think) in Tennessee. That of course led to the Scopes Trial the same year, Scopes’s conviction, but a general victory for evolutionary biology. On this day in 1935, the Shah of Iran, Reza Shah Pahlavi, requested that all countries call “Persia” by its native name: Iran. And so it has become. On this day in 1963, the Alcatraz Federal Penitentiary, in San Francisco Bay, was closed. It’s still accessible on a government tour, and I recommend you take it if you’re in San Francisco. Finally, it was on March 21, 2006, that Twitter was founded. People have been squabbling on it ever since, but it has one use:
Notables born on March 21 include Florenz Ziegfeld, Jr. (1867), Son House (1902), Éric Rohmer (1920), and Cenk “No Armenian Genocide” Uygur (1970). The only deaths of note on this day were Thomas Cranmer (1556; see above) and Pocahontas (1617).
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is kvetching. I was a bit puzzled, but Malgorzata again came to the rescue: “Hili wants a definite answer. She doesn’t like ‘probably’. ‘Yes’ and ‘No’ are proper words—not some some stupid ‘probably’.”
Hili: If I understand correctly, the winter is behind us.
A: Probably.
Hili: That’s a very stupid word.
Hili: Jeśli dobrze rozumiem, to zimę mamy za sobą.
Ja: Prawdopodobnie.
Hili: To bardzo głupie słowo.
Up in Winnipeg, Gus is chilling on the deck. His staff notes, “Here’s a Gus pic from yesterday morning. He’s on the deck, which is wet from the bit of snow that was coming down. The blip on his face in the photo is a snowflake.” Note he’s wearing his harness and leash, as required by law.
This tweet came from reader Barry, who notes, “I’m surprised to see how long it took for it to read the riot act.”
Some tweets from Matthew. First, Millie the Mountaineering Cat! Be sure to watch the video with sound on.
Proud parents and their kittens:
I love ducks!
Really? There were marine sloths?
I believe I’ve posted this before, but you can’t see it too often:
A cosmologist discovers Mars—yesterday!
Marine sloths grew to 2.1 m long, according to one source, and the fossils are found in Peru and Chile. Interesting animal.
Glen Davidson
Did marine sloths swim reaaaaaaaaaly slowly?
A good ending to the Austin bomber and thanks to the great work of our FBI, ATF and all law enforcement. You know, the same people that our Putin government leader is always attempting to degrade and attack when he is not handing out NDAs.
I wouldn’t describe the wasting of a young life as good.
Can you describe the elimination of a continuing bomb threat as good?
What would you request, that he blow up a few more people before blowing up himself. The good and only good I speak of is that he cannot now murder any more people. Is that not a good thing? His life was wasted when he went into this line of work.
Why the Alcatraz recommendation? What’s the appeal?
Well, to me the appeal is first and foremost the location. Out in San Francisco Bay between the great cities of San Fran and Oakland. They take tours out to the rock and take you through the prison. You can eat the great food and sourdough in San Francisco after you get back. It is just paradise, nothing special.
I visited Alactraz in 2000. It’s a very interesting historical tour. You get to see where Al Capone, Clint Eastwood and Burt Lancaster were locked up. Since my visit Sean Connery has also been incarcerated there.
In reading that Twitter (sorry, Jerry) thread, the tweet Jerry posted was alleged to be a Photoshop of the original. Here’s an article with the original.
