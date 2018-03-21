The bill is gone

I have the Walking Duck Blues, as I haven’t seen my lovely pair of canards in three days. Still, twice a day I walk to the pond with mealworms and corn, hoping they’ll be there. The weather is cold, and they’re doing construction on the sidewalk nearby, so they may have been spooked.

When I whistled for them this morning, I got a response, but a chitter, not a quack. Yes, one of my squirrels (I feed them, too), was right above my head, hoping for a handout (they get peanuts and black oil sunflower seeds).

Meet Illinois Fats. As you see, he’s in good nick: