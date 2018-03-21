The bill is gone

I have the Walking Duck Blues, as I haven’t seen my lovely pair of canards in three days.  Still, twice a day I walk to the pond with mealworms and corn, hoping they’ll be there. The weather is cold, and they’re doing construction on the sidewalk nearby, so they may have been spooked.

When I whistled for them this morning, I got a response, but a chitter, not a quack. Yes, one of my squirrels (I feed them, too), was right above my head, hoping for a handout (they get peanuts and black oil sunflower seeds).

Meet Illinois Fats. As you see, he’s in good nick:

9 Comments

  1. Liz
    Posted March 21, 2018 at 4:11 pm

    He sort of looks like a kea up in the tree like that. A little bit.

    Reply
  2. painedumonde
    Posted March 21, 2018 at 4:18 pm

    Contributing to the obesity epidemic, eh, Professor? 😉

    Reply
  3. Ken Kukec
    Posted March 21, 2018 at 4:26 pm

    “Walking Duck Blues” — that like the “Diving Duck Blues” of Mistah Taj Mahal?

    Reply
  4. Smokedpaprika
    Posted March 21, 2018 at 4:37 pm

    Awww… your beauties will be back, PCC(E). They’re smart and know there’s a storm too close for comfort.

    Reply
  5. Taskin
    Posted March 21, 2018 at 4:47 pm

    Very cute pic!

    Reply

