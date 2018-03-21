Nativist speaker Faith Goldy shut down at Wilfrid Laurier University

Wilfrid Laurier University (WLU) in Waterloo, Ontario became infamous when it threatened action against grad student Lindsay Shepherd for showing in a short video clip of Jordan Peterson in a language class Shepherd t.a.’d, despite Shepherd disagreeing with Peterson’s views. (See my reports here.) Since then Shepherd has become a free-speech activist and somewhat of a media personality, though perhaps she hasn’t acted as wisely as she could.
Shepherd organized a series of talks at WLU on controversial speech (the “Unpopular Opinion Speaker Series”), and her first invitee was Faith Goldy, an anti-immigration nativist whom I’m comfortable calling a white supremacist. Wikipedia gives some details:
Goldy drew criticism in March 2017, when she posted on Twitter a video of herself in Bethlehem, expressing shock that she could hear an Islamic call to prayer in the city, and suggesting that “Bethlehem’s Christian population has been ethnically cleansed.”
In June 2017, Goldy broadcast on Rebel Media “White Genocide in Canada?”, analyzing the Canadian government’s foreign immigration policies with regard to the Third World and the effect of those policies on the demographic composition of Canadian society. She posited that the European population in the country was being replaced as a result. In response to the broadcast several corporate entities withdrew their financial support from Rebel Media.[19]
According to Winnipeg Free Press columnist Dan Lett, Goldy seemed to be working to provide mainstream respectability to the far right demonstrators in the course of her reporting on the 2017 Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, arguing that they suggested a wider “rising white racial consciousness” in America and referring to a manifesto by white supremacist Richard Spencer, which Lett described as including “calls to organize states along ethnic and racial divides and celebrates the superiority of ‘White America,'” as “robust” and “well thought-out.” These broadcasts, together with her interview on The Krypto Report, were central to the resignation of Brian Lilley from The Rebel, and Goldy’s own subsequent dismissal.
In December 2017, Goldy recited the white supremacist Fourteen Words slogan [JAC: the slogan is “We must secure the existence of our people and a future for white children”] in an interview with alt-right YouTuber Millennial Woes and stated that she did not believe doing so was controversial.
Goldy is not exactly the person I’d invite to kick off a “controversial ideas” seminar, as she’s an out-and-out racist, but I suppose Shepherd, who characterizes herself as a liberal, could be using this as a test case. And, indeed, according to the CBC News, WLU refused to ban Goldy from speaking on campus (her topic was supposed to be “Ethnocide: Multiculturalism and European Canadian Identity”):
Goldy previously worked for Sun News Network and The Rebel Media. She was let go from her job with The Rebel last August after she went on a podcast for the Daily Stormer, an American neo-Nazi and white supremacist website.
Laurier president Deborah MacLatchy issued an open letter to students, staff and faculty on Tuesday morning saying the school will not censor Goldy.
“I want to state very clearly that I personally and absolutely reject the ideas and values attributed to this speaker and that they are in no way aligned with or reflective of the core values of our university,” MacLatchy said.
“It is my sincere hope that the organizers of, and participants in, this event take seriously the responsibilities and accountabilities that accompany free expression and will engage in civil discourse that is free from hate.”
Well, that’s as good as can be expected. But of course there were the usual calls by faculty and students to deplatform Goldy, rescinding her invitation, and the hashtag site #nonazisatlaurier was created to support this. As for Shepherd, she noted that the event was supposed to be a debate, but nobody could be found who wanted to debate Goldy. The talk was still scheduled, and Shepherd explained her views further:
Shepherd added she was looking forward to hearing Goldy speak because she wanted to understand why Goldy views the world the way she does.
“I certainly do not share most of Faith Goldy’s views. But does that make someone not worth listening to? No. I think we can all find common ground with some people and let’s actually listen to their arguments before writing them off,” she said.
“Just because I want to hear that, it doesn’t make me some kind of skinhead,” Shepherd said, noting there will be a question and answer period where those in attendance can challenge Goldy and her views.
“I actually don’t know where she stands on a lot of things, so it will be very useful for me to be able to ask her questions, too.”
Well, Goldy was deplatformed—not by the university but by the students, who pulled a common trick: setting off a fire alarm five minutes after the event was scheduled. Goldy didn’t get to say anything. A report by the CBC this morning gives details:
The talk was set to start at 7:15 p.m. ET. At approximately 7:20 p.m, a fire alarm was pulled and police evacuated the building, preventing anyone from entering the Paul Martin Centre.
Event attendees then moved to Veterans’ Green park, on the other side of campus, where Lindsay Shepherd, the organizer of the event, announced the talk was cancelled.
Shepherd, the co-founder of the campus group Laurier Society for Open Inquiry, said she’s “super disappointed” at the outcome.
According to Goldy’s Twitter account, the fire alarm was pulled before she was even introduced and presented on stage.
Here’s Goldy’s tweet; you can hear the alarm:
Shepherd’s reaction:
“My view of these college leftists is more damaged than it used to be,” Shepherd said to CBC News, assuming the person who pulled the fire alarm was someone who opposed the talk.
“I had faith that we’d have a nuanced discussion where people can challenge the speaker at the end — obviously that was too much to hope for,” said Shepherd.
More than 175 people wanted to attend Goldy’s talk, which extended the room’s capacity. Shepherd said she had to turn away an additional hundred.
And here’s Shepherd and Goldy speaking impromptu outside the venue:
Once again, I find the speaker’s views repulsive but also find the students’ deplatforming odious. Invited speakers allowed to talk by the University should not be shut down. If people were allowed to question Goldy after her talk, and demonstrate peacefully, which they were, then why is she so dangerous? Is expressing her views so injurious to Canada that she can’t be allowed to speak? I doubt it.
As happens so often, this involves the Left deplatforming the Right. I’d of course be equally opposed to the reverse situation, and will be glad to write about it if someone sends me news items about deplatforming of Left-wing speakers by conservatives. As the FIRE Disinvitation Database shows, though, nearly all college deplatformings and disinvitations over the past few years have been done by the Left. Our side should know better.
So weird to see this happening in my hometown.
It’s worth pointing out that the free speech club that invited her was founded by a college leftist, the speaker series was developed by a college leftist, and her invite came from a college leftist.
So while I fully agree with PCC that the people who pulled the fire alarm should be condemned, let’s also remember that Goldy’s portrayal of the ‘left’ is not really much more accurate than her other statements. She’s showing a heavy amount of confirmation bias and painting with an overbroad brush.
All good points. Sometimes we on the left eat our young – something the right never does but then again, at least we have progress as a result.
What “Goldy’s portrayal of the ‘left'” would that be?
Glen Davidson
What I quoted. She’s disappointed by the college left. It’s pretty clear she’s associating ‘college left’ with the attempt to censor her, but does not associate the college left with inviting her there to speak in the first place. Both may be true, but considering one of those while ignoring the other shows confirmation bias.
Well, that was Shepherd’s portrayal.
It’s also odious that the person pulled the fire alarm, diverting emergency services unnecessarily and putting others at risk.
A very inauspicious beginning to the Unpopular Opinion Speaker Series.
It’s just as inauspicious that there is a lot of students at a university opposed to learning and to allowing others to learn.
Glen Davidson
Test cases have been used by highly respected legal advocacy groups for decades, from the ACLU to gay rights organizations to abortion advocacy groups. The best test case for a commitment to free speech is inviting a speaker that is widely agreed by almost all people to be reprehensible. As the old canard goes, if you won’t defend the right to express ideas you hate, you won’t defend the idea of free speech at all. If the rights of someone most of us agree is odious aren’t protected, people anyone might find odious can (and, as we have seen lately in both Canada and across Europe, will) be abridged. And we know just how many people and views are considered unacceptable by some groups, especially on college campuses.
Many people will say this is an intentionally provocative speaker meant to provoke a response, and thus prove a tendency toward censorship, and that this is somehow a dishonest tactic. Just as with legal test cases, this is exactly what should be done. The dedication to free speech must be tested, and if the test is failed, we know there is a problem.
Small note: it may be an old saw, but it’s not a canard, IMO.
You’re absolutely right. I can’t believe I used that word. It’s not an unfounded claim, and I should have used “cliche” or “saying.”
Thanks for pointing that out. It’s just one of those phrases that comes to your mind and you end up using it 🙂
“’I certainly do not share most of Faith Goldy’s views. But does that make someone not worth listening to? No. I think we can all find common ground with some people and let’s actually listen to their arguments before writing them off,’ she said.
Thus we have Lindsay Shepherd’s rationale for inviting Goldy. What we have here is an expression of incredible naiveté by this young person. Just what common ground might she find with an undoubted white supremacist? Maybe she can next invite one of the Nazis who marched at Charlottesville. Certainly Shepherd could find out Goldy’s views by looking at her videos and writings. Extremists do not have a problem finding “platforms” to express their views.
Despite saying all this, Goldy should have been allowed to speak once invited. There should have been no effort to block her talk. But, Shepherd blundered in inviting Goldy. This is like a Jewish group in Germany in the 1920s inviting Hitler to speak to find “common ground.” Extremists like Goldy need no help from so-called liberals to spread their poison.
Godwin’s law strikes again!
IMO Goldy /= Hitler. People seem to forget that a main reason Hitler rose to power wasn’t merely that he spoke bad ideas rhetorically effectively, it’s that he had his thugs beat and kill people who opposed him, suppressing opposition thought via coercion and intimidation. Goldy is clearly not doing that. In fact the reverse analogy is more apt; it is the students who are acting ‘like Hitler’, at least in so far as they are the ones using force to suppress opposing ideas.
My point is that if a person finds another person’s views repugnant, the former has no obligation to give the latter a forum to spread such views. Hence, I do not know how much Goldy’s views mirror Hitler’s. I was simply making an analogy to the foolishness of a group inviting a speaker whose views are crystal clear regarding the group.
Yes, Hitler’s thugs intimidated his opponents. But, it is also true that Hitler’s rhetoric managed to win over millions of Germans (perhaps) a majority to his ideology.
If your point is that Shepherd wasn’t obligated to invite Goldy…okay, point taken. So what? Does anyone disagree with that?
The value in having someone’s whose views are clear yet opposite yours speak is that (a) you never know, you might learn something you didn’t know or hear and argument you weren’t aware of, (b) it prevents the students from rosily misinterpreting that person’s position (i.e. prevents revisionism); (c) it provides opportunity for live back-and-forth on important social points, (d) it may give the students themselves an opportunity to try out their thoughts and arguments against the speaker, and (e) it provides an object lesson on the meaning and defense of free speech better than any academic or hypothetical lecture on the subject.
Does this all mean that Goldy was the one true perfect choice of speaker? No. Lots of other candidate speakers may have been better choices. But I submit to you that an “Unpopular Speaker Series” has failed in it’s mission if it’s going to limit invites to speakers you and I and Jerry would think make sound and solid public policy points. Taking on repugnant ideas is part of the point.
I think there has to be some sort of personal limit to the need to hear someone else’s point of view. For example, I have no interest in debating a flat-earther. It is not like I might hear a valid point. The chances of that are so low as to make any involvement a waste of time.
Perhaps what is needed is for the person or organization providing the platform to establish some minimum level of interest in the speaker and their subject. If that minimum is not met, the event is cancelled.
OK, but no one was forced to go listen. It is not a mandatory class (unlike the horrid “sensitive training” and “implicit bias training”). People can stay home, go have a drink, study, do anything else you can think of. Instead since they are little authoritarian professional victims with the understanding of the world shaped by their gender studies cult leaders, they have to go and de-platform.
Perhaps what I am really suggesting is that it might work better if those that are interested in hearing a particular speaker could add their names to a list before the event. This would make it clear that deplatforming a speaker is denying the rights of these people. It would allow the college administration to focus on protecting the rights of those on the list and make it harder for them to state they are for free speech but fail to act to protect that right.
One of the problems with these controversial speakers is that the AL can pretend that there’s no one at the college interested in hearing the speaker. Of course, there are likely people that show up to the event for that purpose but by that time the AL are in full rage mode and it’s too late.
I missed the bit where somebody said it was compulsory to go and listen to these speakers.
Of course there should be a personal limit, but it’s your personal limit. Personally, would be quite interested to go and listen to a flat Earther (mainly for the laughs, I admit) so why should your personal limit stop me from hearing them?
Isn’t that something like what actually happens? In this particular case though, there appears to have been a lot of interest in the talk.
Seems someone doesn’t understand the meaning of “personal”. Yes, we each have such a limit. I don’t want to hear the flat earther but you do. No problem.
Isn’t the minimum level of interest established by the number of students who show up? In this case 175 people showed up to hear the speaker. Out of 15,000 students that isn’t a popular musical act or stand-up comedian level of popularity, but it’s probably not bad for invited academic speaker type events. And the administration can, without any other measure being necessary, do as you suggest and point out that 175 students were denied an opportunity to hear a speaker they came to hear.
In terms of your list, I don’t think it’s a good idea to necessarily identify which students by name want to see the speaker. That creates privacy issues. Just sell tickets (or give them away just to ensure there aren’t more people coming than seats available) and count how many are taken.
Now if you want to talk selection criteria, for a free speech club with a bunch of members the simplest way to do this would be for members to submit names and then have the club vote on top X where X = number of speaker engagements they’ll support. it’s their club, and their speaking event. Even if a speaker is unpopular with the campus community at large, they still have a right to invite speakers their club members want to hear.
So you disagree with the idea of test cases? They’re a tried and true tactic, and the best way of demonstrating the limits of rights in the eyes of the public and/or the law.
Jerry was merely speculating that this could be a test case. I see no evidence that this was Shepherd’s motive for inviting Goldy. In any case, I think Shepherd made a mistake. I see no reason for liberals to provide forums for white supremacists. Certainly, a fellow traveler of Goldy could have arranged a test case.
Why does the motivation matter? What matters is that no one was forced to go listen to her.
I completely agree with all of your comments. It is naive. It’s a college for learning. What is the point of having her there? To educate” or “inspire” the students? It’s a poor choice of a speaker. If she did want her there to “test” free speech, that’s almost irresponsible in her role as an educator. Those students should be in their dorms doing homework and writing papers. They come out to listen to this woman say, “Convince and convert people to the truth.” Did anyone else hear that? That’s the makings of a cult leader. Those students don’t know any better and the role of the educator is to guide them in the right direction. Not leave them vulnerable and waste their time with this just to “test” free speech.
To understand the people you object to.
To prevent/undermine attempts by revisionist supporters to downplay or revise their sides’ more odious opinions.
To be able to debate them in front of students.
To give the students a chance to debate them via Q&A.
To provide and object lesson in what support of free speech means in practice.
***
Personally, I think #2 is often underrated. Extremist groups don’t just include speakers like Goldy, they often also include supporters who will downplay or minimize the extremist’s more ridiculous or offensive positions when they paraphrase those positions. Getting the ‘primary source’ up on stage can cut thorugh the B.S. excuses and let students hear the whole horrible truth those extremists espouse. No, this Islamic guy doesn’t respect women, he really does think they should be silent. No, this person doesn’t just think affirmative action is discriminatory, they really do think nonwhites are inferior. IMO one of the best ways to sway people against extremism is sometimes to hand the extremist the mic in a ‘friendly’ environment where they will be relaxed and truthful, and let them bury themselves with their own words.
Definitely. The second one is important because sometimes there aren’t people who object. The students who went outside were cheering her on. The professor who invited her should have tried much harder to educate her. There was no attempt on her part to try to educate her so what does that say to the kids? She’s (the speaker) controversial and I am going to do nothing other than to let her try and convert you. “Convert to the truth” are the speaker’s words. I hope the students can think for themselves. The ones who were outside clearly couldn’t, though.
Assuming the accuracy of the summary in Jerry’s post, Ms. Goldy’s views are anathema to me. But (as a prosecutor once whispered to me as I was calling a character witness for a widely reviled client) even snakes have mothers — and even the most repugnant among us have free-speech rights.
The snakes are the most repugnant? Whose point of view is this? Is this taken from the Genesis the first chapter of the Bible?
Right?!? I’m sick of the anti-serpentesism. Ken should know better.
Precissssssely. The sssssssnakes don’t appreciate the bigotry of the anti-sssssssspatine crowd.
Far be it from me to be an ophidian-phobe. I hereby renounce my comment and the prosecutor on whom it was based.
Jerry, it’s time to retire the term “white supremacist”. In 2018, it exists only as a pejorative, the purpose of which is to elicit memories of Bull Conner and his police dogs.
Today, we have “white nationalists” and/or “white separatists” and that’s pretty much it. There is nobody out there anymore claiming that whites are “supreme” over all and should rule over all. Even the hardest-line white nationalist will readily admit that Asians, on average, are the smartest people on earth.
Today’s white nationalists believe that the peoples of Northern Europe should have places to live and develop without the influx of foreign genes and cultures. They are content for blacks and Asians and other peoples to live peacefully in other places, as they please.
Yes, there are people who hate blacks and Jews among the white nationalists, just as among the Left there are so many who have a vicious hatred of whites.
White Leftists, in particular, seem to be consumed by a level of self-hatred that looks to me like mental illness.
A Jewish person who hated Jews the way many white Leftists hate their own people and ancestors would be vilified by almost all other Jews.
It is my belief — and limited observation — that the majority of white nationalists do not, on a personal level, hate blacks or Jews or anyone else. Most of them treat people of other races and religions with civility. They are certainly far better-mannered than, say, the self-righteous, violent, Antifa Left.
Isn’t the position held by white nationalists more or less the position of the Jewish people regarding their own culture? Don’t the Japanese and Chinese mostly think this way? Don’t many black activists in our country believe exactly this same thing?
Of course, nobody on the Left will agree with any of this or alter their way of thinking one iota. It just doesn’t fit their world view. Confirmation bias rules.
To my knowledge, antifa hasn’t murdered anyone, as have the white nationalists. Perhaps your limited observations are just that. Limited.
Quite true. There is no difference between white nationalists and white supremacists. This is a mere tactic by the white supremacists to entice new members by making them less guilty in joining their cause.
“White nationalism” also ties in better with Trump’s rhetoric which these people are clearly trying to leverage.
It’s like how when JW’s visit your door. They size you up & see if you’re ready for the full on Watchtower or if they’ll instead hand you a pamphlet that eases you into the whole organization with “family” and “health” stories. In the end, it’s the same organization.
Milk before meat, and all that.
I’ve never experienced them size me up. I size them up and then I break them down.
You can call chickenshit “chicken salad”; doesn’t make it anymore palatable.
I say let’s do away with the euphemisms altogether, just for the sake of clarity, and call you a racist who strives for genocide.
Someone who strives for genocide is more than racist. Genocidist?
Nope.
I dunno, not wanting to mix your DNA with non whites seems pretty racist to me but almost as bad, it’s just an ignorant understand of human evolution and genetics.
You can retire whatever words and phrases you desire. I, for one, will continue to use “white supremacist” to describe those that think that white people are better than non-white people. It is pretty simple really.
I agree with every conclusion PCC(E) makes above.
I fully sympathize with and Shepherd with respect to the initial mistreatment she suffered from a couple of Laurier’s more censorious professors. That said, I am growing concerned with her motives.
Having gone to school at the University of Waterloo (which essentially abuts WLU’s campus – the schools are neighbours), I am very confident that there is no sizable market there for Goldy’s white Catholic nationalist views. From what I know about Shepherd, I also believe that she substantially or completely disagrees with Goldy as well.
Given this, and the current free-speech climate, the only possible reason for her invitation of an insipid, hateful buffoon such as Goldy was to provoke a guaranteed overreaction from the student body and use it to prove a point and/or increase her own relevance.
The following outcomes of this stunt were all foreseeable at the time of invitation:
1)At least a few students would over-react to the presence of a white nationalist giving a speech on white genocide, and interfere with the talk in some way
2)Goldy would get increased fame and relevance, and be made an undeserving champion of free speech
3)Shepherd would gain increased fame and relevance, and get to again champion of free speech
4)The censorious left would yet again be proven not to take free-speech seriously (we already knew that)
5)Immense anger and division would occur at WLU
6)All of us would have to spend time defending the free speech rights of a religious-nationalist white supremacist moron. This is not fun, and unfortunately allows some of the less scrupulous to smear us with some kind of fallacious “guilt by association”
Shepherd must have known that all 6 things would happen, and that it was worth causing them all to happen in order to prove a point about the censorious left and increase her own relevance.
Now, the main problem here is of course the silly overreactions by the students, and their ant-free speech attitudes. That is the reason we are in this mess in the first place, and it is the reason Goldy was invited to WLU as well. We need to defend free speech at all costs.
I just think that we need to consider criticizing the strategies and motives of a few of those who seem to be positively trying to provoke censorship in order to get in the headlines again. It is always hard to tell who genuinely wants to defend free speech and who just wants to create situations for it to be defended.
Should read: “I fully sympathize with and support Shepherd with respect to the initial mistreatment she suffered from a couple of Laurier’s more censorious professors.”
It seems to me that those who would give a platform to controversial speakers in order to make a “free speech” statement would be better off starting with some more middle-of-the-road speaker and topic. Perhaps some in the Authoritarian Left would enjoy an exchange of ideas if they actually tried it. How about a discussion of free will? Or true immigration reform?
And why are there no people monitoring the fire alarms? Just another example of where the college administration pays lip service to free speech but is not willing to vigorously defend it?
With speakers like these – one wonders if the free speech movement will soon be seen as the free speech for terrible ideas movement. I honestly think a lot of those selecting the invitees are far more interested in generating controversy than fostering a meaningful exchange of ideas.
That might be the case here. I don’t see how this speaker is in any way in the students’ best interests.
Middle of the road speakers get shut down, too. Look at Dave Rubin, a guy who was literally a member of the Young Turks gets protested. Richard Dawkins gets deplatformed. Ayn Rand acolyte Yaron Brook’s talk gets stormed by Antifa. (While I find Rand’s philosophy rather stupid, it is about as far from fascism as one can be)
I don’t know anything about this Faith Goldy woman, but I don’t understand why anyone cares. Heck, let her show up in an SS Uniform, talk to a room, then leave. No one is compelled to listen.
I agree but just wanted to point out that it doesn’t further the free speech cause much to give platforms to wackos. I wholeheartedly support the right of wackos to speak and for people to give wackos a platform if they want to.
Generalizing this situation: the cost for disruption needs to be an order of magnitude higher than the cost to organize the event, rather than the reverse. Any group of radicals can ruin it for everyone by holding everyone else hostage. This is a recipe for control (socialism is just that).
Looking at other events where speakers have been de-platformed, it should be noted that the protestor(s) are violating the rights of the venue provider and the attendees. The violators should thus be forced to pay for the costs and can be arrested for physically preventing or detaining attendees. This occurs easily with private property.
But sanction is not to be. I suspect the playbook by many administrations is “let the crazies do your work for you” and “decry their methods but make it possible for crazies to continue”: i.e. plausible deniability. Sometimes this behavior become obvious and then the university actually has to act on their supposed principles. “I need some muscle over here”. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3kVGtqp7usw
The contrast is clear: freedom vs. power. As the results of leftism become more disastrous (pensions, public debt, bad incentives, attack on knowledge), “free speech” must simply be gotten rid of (along with the 2nd Amendment as well).
There are a number of associated themes:
Self determination vs. mandated ‘identity’
Censorship vs. free exchange of ideas
Self defense vs. a target of political forces
Knowledge vs. authority
Sound money vs. state central banking
Local education vs. federal control
etc.
I also disagree that there is a such a thing as “regressive left”. The outcome (and worse) is already baked into the philosophy of leftism. There is no way that “centralized authority over resources” is going to end well.
Would you mind expanding on what you mean by this? Having been to private, public, international & home schools, I can tell you which of these taught science and which did not. Hint: it wasn’t the ‘locally controlled’ schools.
Which institution taught science isn’t the issue. Freedom vs. power is. Centralization of power means that people in the future would have little chance to become educated, as the central authority will eventually use it’s universal control over speech and debate to prevent challenge to it’s authority and any discussion of “truth” in opposition to that authority.
I disagree very much. Access to factual information and scientific knowledge is freedom and power. Those who would try to limit and obscure that information are taking freedom away from the populace. It isn’t the ‘central authority’ who is leaving people without education, it is a network of sham ‘charter schools’, private schools and home schools campaigning on a platform of ‘school choice’.
I’m not sure where your “centralized authority over resources” (your quotes) came from.
Look carefully at present-day Norway, its economy, its social system, its enormous public trust fund, its lack of corruption, etc. and let us know your answers to:
Is this an example of “centralized authority over resources”?
Is it seeming to “end well” or end badly there?
Specifically with respect to North Sea oil, you could ask yourself which people are better off because of that resource, the Brits or the Norwegians.
On oil, this is quite apart from the travesty for the vast majority of Middle Easterners, Venezuelans, Nigerians, even USians and Canucks, on the subject of what untrammelled capitalism has accomplished. Anyhow, Tex Rillerson will retire comfortably, if with his tail between his legs.
I think you make my argument: “On oil, this is quite apart from the travesty for the vast majority of Middle Easterners, Venezuelans, Nigerians, even USians and Canucks, on the subject of what untrammelled capitalism has accomplished.” — except I disagree that this is “untrammeled capitalism”, it **is** centralization of power, exactly the issue noted above in the original post. Clearly if another country comes in and buys a product under the land of the local population where the local population earns nothing from it, a forceful political usurpation of rights has occurred.
Of my examples, Venezuela is the only one which could be regarded as a form of your “centralized authority over resources” which is obviously entirely different than how Norway operates. The rest are something in between untrammelled/crony capitalism and some timid attempts of politicians to appear to be supporting their populaces properly.
If your phrase is simply to ‘warn’ against the stupidity and evil of Chavez and his successors, I could not agree more. But I suspect it is more the naivety of a ‘freedom in economics’ USian who has been taken in by the cleverness of corporations in trotting out extreme examples and empty slogans in order to maintain a system of economic and political injustice which is the worst in the western world, and which overly influences the rest of the world.
Tell us the answers to my question re Norway.
The heckler’s veto is alive and well, unfortunately. A better choice, if one is unwilling to engage, is to ignore, as with creationists. Shutting them down suggests fear of their speech due to an inability to refute it. Let them reveal their absurdity, give them enough rope and they’ll hang themselves with it.