Nativist speaker Faith Goldy shut down at Wilfrid Laurier University

Wilfrid Laurier University (WLU) in Waterloo, Ontario became infamous when it threatened action against grad student Lindsay Shepherd for showing in a short video clip of Jordan Peterson in a language class Shepherd t.a.’d, despite Shepherd disagreeing with Peterson’s views. (See my reports here.) Since then Shepherd has become a free-speech activist and somewhat of a media personality, though perhaps she hasn’t acted as wisely as she could.

Shepherd organized a series of talks at WLU on controversial speech (the “Unpopular Opinion Speaker Series”), and her first invitee was Faith Goldy, an anti-immigration nativist whom I’m comfortable calling a white supremacist. Wikipedia gives some details:

Goldy drew criticism in March 2017, when she posted on Twitter a video of herself in Bethlehem, expressing shock that she could hear an Islamic call to prayer in the city, and suggesting that “Bethlehem’s Christian population has been ethnically cleansed.” In June 2017, Goldy broadcast on Rebel Media “White Genocide in Canada?”, analyzing the Canadian government’s foreign immigration policies with regard to the Third World and the effect of those policies on the demographic composition of Canadian society. She posited that the European population in the country was being replaced as a result. In response to the broadcast several corporate entities withdrew their financial support from Rebel Media.[19] According to Winnipeg Free Press columnist Dan Lett, Goldy seemed to be working to provide mainstream respectability to the far right demonstrators in the course of her reporting on the 2017 Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, arguing that they suggested a wider “rising white racial consciousness” in America and referring to a manifesto by white supremacist Richard Spencer, which Lett described as including “calls to organize states along ethnic and racial divides and celebrates the superiority of ‘White America,'” as “robust” and “well thought-out.” These broadcasts, together with her interview on The Krypto Report, were central to the resignation of Brian Lilley from The Rebel, and Goldy’s own subsequent dismissal. In December 2017, Goldy recited the white supremacist Fourteen Words slogan [JAC: the slogan is “We must secure the existence of our people and a future for white children”] in an interview with alt-right YouTuber Millennial Woes and stated that she did not believe doing so was controversial.

Goldy is not exactly the person I’d invite to kick off a “controversial ideas” seminar, as she’s an out-and-out racist, but I suppose Shepherd, who characterizes herself as a liberal, could be using this as a test case. And, indeed, according to the CBC News, WLU refused to ban Goldy from speaking on campus (her topic was supposed to be “Ethnocide: Multiculturalism and European Canadian Identity”):

Goldy previously worked for Sun News Network and The Rebel Media. She was let go from her job with The Rebel last August after she went on a podcast for the Daily Stormer, an American neo-Nazi and white supremacist website. Laurier president Deborah MacLatchy issued an open letter to students, staff and faculty on Tuesday morning saying the school will not censor Goldy.

“I want to state very clearly that I personally and absolutely reject the ideas and values attributed to this speaker and that they are in no way aligned with or reflective of the core values of our university,” MacLatchy said. “It is my sincere hope that the organizers of, and participants in, this event take seriously the responsibilities and accountabilities that accompany free expression and will engage in civil discourse that is free from hate.”

Well, that’s as good as can be expected. But of course there were the usual calls by faculty and students to deplatform Goldy, rescinding her invitation, and the hashtag site #nonazisatlaurier was created to support this. As for Shepherd, she noted that the event was supposed to be a debate, but nobody could be found who wanted to debate Goldy. The talk was still scheduled, and Shepherd explained her views further:

Shepherd added she was looking forward to hearing Goldy speak because she wanted to understand why Goldy views the world the way she does. “I certainly do not share most of Faith Goldy’s views. But does that make someone not worth listening to? No. I think we can all find common ground with some people and let’s actually listen to their arguments before writing them off,” she said. “Just because I want to hear that, it doesn’t make me some kind of skinhead,” Shepherd said, noting there will be a question and answer period where those in attendance can challenge Goldy and her views. “I actually don’t know where she stands on a lot of things, so it will be very useful for me to be able to ask her questions, too.”

Well, Goldy was deplatformed—not by the university but by the students, who pulled a common trick: setting off a fire alarm five minutes after the event was scheduled. Goldy didn’t get to say anything. A report by the CBC this morning gives details:

The talk was set to start at 7:15 p.m. ET. At approximately 7:20 p.m, a fire alarm was pulled and police evacuated the building, preventing anyone from entering the Paul Martin Centre. Event attendees then moved to Veterans’ Green park, on the other side of campus, where Lindsay Shepherd, the organizer of the event, announced the talk was cancelled. Shepherd, the co-founder of the campus group Laurier Society for Open Inquiry, said she’s “super disappointed” at the outcome. According to Goldy’s Twitter account, the fire alarm was pulled before she was even introduced and presented on stage.

Here’s Goldy’s tweet; you can hear the alarm:

Live at Laurier — MARXISTS PULL ALARM https://t.co/svTpjVY51c — ☩ Faith J Goldy ☩ 🇨🇦 (@FaithGoldy) March 20, 2018

Shepherd’s reaction:

“My view of these college leftists is more damaged than it used to be,” Shepherd said to CBC News, assuming the person who pulled the fire alarm was someone who opposed the talk. “I had faith that we’d have a nuanced discussion where people can challenge the speaker at the end — obviously that was too much to hope for,” said Shepherd. More than 175 people wanted to attend Goldy’s talk, which extended the room’s capacity. Shepherd said she had to turn away an additional hundred.

And here’s Shepherd and Goldy speaking impromptu outside the venue:

Once again, I find the speaker’s views repulsive but also find the students’ deplatforming odious. Invited speakers allowed to talk by the University should not be shut down. If people were allowed to question Goldy after her talk, and demonstrate peacefully, which they were, then why is she so dangerous? Is expressing her views so injurious to Canada that she can’t be allowed to speak? I doubt it.

As happens so often, this involves the Left deplatforming the Right. I’d of course be equally opposed to the reverse situation, and will be glad to write about it if someone sends me news items about deplatforming of Left-wing speakers by conservatives. As the FIRE Disinvitation Database shows, though, nearly all college deplatformings and disinvitations over the past few years have been done by the Left. Our side should know better.

h/t: jekman