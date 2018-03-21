Mehdi Hasan tries to destroy Pinker on Al-Jazeera

I’ve been reading Steve Pinker’s new book, Enlightenment Now: The Case for Reason, Science, Humanism, and Progress, at the same time reading the many reviews of this book. While a few reviews have been positive, most are negative, often very negative (e.g., this one). (These don’t seem to have hurt the book’s huge sales.) And I often feel that these reviewers have read a different book from the one I’ve nearly finished. They often accuse Pinker of neglecting issues that he actually deals with in the book, take his quotes out of context, or use anecdotal examples to refute a general thesis documented with lots of data.

One of these nay-sayers is Mehdi Hasan, a British journalist of Indian ancestry, a Muslim, and, as far as I can see, a Muslim apologist along the lines of Karen Armstrong (who’s a Muslim apologist but not a Muslim). Hasan’s also quite aggressive, as he should have been in this debate with Richard Dawkins, but not necessarily when he’s interviewing an author, as he does here during a 15-minute “interview” with Pinker on Hasan’s Al-Jazeera’s show.

Hasan’s nastiness about the book, unseemly in a journalist, is on view in the video below. Over and over again Hasan accuses Pinker of saying things he didn’t, and repeatedly interrupts his subject. He should at least have let Pinker discuss his thesis rather than having to respond to a barrage of hostile questions. Well, maybe this isn’t a Steve Paikin-like interview but a debate, but that’s not how it’s billed.

At any rate, Pinker keeps his cool (although you can see his dawning awareness of Hasan’s motives), and bests the interviewer. It’s similar to the discussion between Jordan Peterson and the “gotcha” Channel 4 interviewer Cathy Newman, who repeatedly tried to put words in Peterson’s mouth, and failed miserably to damn him (see here). The one good thing about Hasan’s interview is that you can see the kind of criticisms leveled at Pinker, and how he responds.

Reader Luke, who sent me this link, had his own comment:

Mehdi Hasan has proven himself a dishonest journalist before, which I’m sure you’re aware of. In this interview, Hasan asks Pinker numerous questions, but before Pinker even has a chance to finish his answers Hasan interrupts. Pinker tries his best to rebut the interruption, but Hasan dishonestly condemns Pinker for his non-response before moving on to the next question. It gives the impression that Pinker has no answers for Hasan’s questions, while all the while, Hasan only has anecdotes and vacuous rhetoric. In fact, one of Hasan’s comments is: some enlightenment thinkers were racist; completely ignoring that enlightenment ideas have led to the last 200 years of progress. All in all, this is a very disappointing interview, given that Pinker has much to say and the data to back it up. Some YouTube users have described this interview as worse than Jordan Peterson’s with Cathy Newman on the UK’s Channel 4, and I tend to agree. I’ve personally read Enlightenment Now (excellent as ever) and see much to disagree with Hasan’s misinformed statements. Hasan once did a debate with Dawkins where he misrepresented and misquoted the Koran. He professes to be an advocate of secularism, but seems to be against all Western and Enlightenment values. Dawkins later tweeted challenges to his statements. As always with live events, you can only check your facts after the event.

I do recommend Steve’s book, and its predecessor Better Angels. You might disagree with it, though he musters a ton of data in support of his thesis (the world is improving, not getting worse, and that’s because of reason, humanism, and science). But if you want to deny his claims of progress, or dispute the reasons for that progress, the onus is on you to read the book and see the data.