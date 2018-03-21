Losing their religion: The increasing secularization of Europe

An article in yesterday’s Guardian, based on a report by Stephen Bullivant—a professor of theology and the sociology of religion at St. Mary’s University (London)—paints a picture of Europe losing its religion. Almost everywhere on that continent, young people are abandoning faith, which I’ve predicted will become moribund as one generation replaces another (click on screenshot to read the article).

I give the three figures from the piece, the first (and the one Bullivant concentrates on) surveying the proportion of young people (16-29) who identify as Christians, non-Christians but religious, or no religion (this could be a deism or “spirituality,” not necessarily atheism; the second showing the proportion of young folk going to religious services; and the last showing the frequency of prayer.





The plot below shows that Czech youth are the least religious, with 91% professing no religious affiliation. You could attribute that to its status as a former Communist state, but that can’t account for the country with the most religious youth: Poland, with only 17% having no religious affiliation. The UK, while largely secular, has 7% of youth identifying as Anglican, 10% who identify as Catholic, 6% as Muslims, and about 70% identifying with no religion. Surprisingly (at least to me), Germany and Switzerland show most people identifying with one religion or another. But even in those countries, the proportion who never or rarely attend a religious service is about 85% in Ireland, over 90% in Germany, and over 85% in Switzerland.

Further, it’s not clear that “identifying with a religion” means you actually believe its tenets. As the second and third plots show, in general fewer people actually practice religion (i.e., pray or go to church) than identify with a religion. I suspect that much of this “identification” is simply tribalism for the historical culture, as in Scandinavia. I, for instance, could say I identify with Judaism, though I don’t believe a word of scripture and never go to synagogue; it’s a purely secular identification.

As you see in the second plot, in no European country do more than 40% of the youth go to church once a week or more, with Poland being the outlier. Poland excluded, no country has more than 20% of its youth going to church at least weekly.

Bullivant—and remember, he’s a professor of theology—is reported to have said this about his data:

Religion was “moribund”, he said. “With some notable exceptions, young adults increasingly are not identifying with or practising religion.” The trajectory was likely to become more marked. “Christianity as a default, as a norm, is gone, and probably gone for good – or at least for the next 100 years,” Bullivant said.

It’s curious that Bullivant appears to entertain some notion that Christianity might return to Europe. I doubt it; once it’s gone, it’ll be gone for good. Immigration of Muslims may boost religiosity to some degree, but Christianity is circling the drain in most countries.

More summary from Bullivant:

. . . According to Bullivant, many young Europeans “will have been baptised and then never darken the door of a church again. Cultural religious identities just aren’t being passed on from parents to children. It just washes straight off them.” . . . “The new default setting is ‘no religion’, and the few who are religious see themselves as swimming against the tide,” he said. “In 20 or 30 years’ time, mainstream churches will be smaller, but the few people left will be highly committed.”

With respect to prayer, Poland is again an outlier, with 50% of Polish youth praying weekly or more, a bit more than go to church weekly or more. About 35% of Irish youth pray weekly or more, but it’s less than 25% in every other country surveyed.

Now these data aren’t compared to earlier surveys using the same methods (if those surveys exist), but they don’t paint a picture of a particularly religious Europe. I don’t mourn the disappearance of faith, and I have no fear that it will lead to widespread immorality—the common but totally false picture painted by scared religionists.

h/t: Tom