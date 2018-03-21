Losing their religion: The increasing secularization of Europe

An article in yesterday’s Guardian, based on a report by Stephen Bullivant—a professor of theology and the sociology of religion at St. Mary’s University (London)—paints a picture of Europe losing its religion. Almost everywhere on that continent, young people are abandoning faith, which I’ve predicted will become moribund as one generation replaces another (click on screenshot to read the article).
I give the three figures from the piece, the first (and the one Bullivant concentrates on) surveying the proportion of young people (16-29) who identify as Christians, non-Christians but religious, or no religion (this could be a deism or “spirituality,” not necessarily atheism; the second showing the proportion of young folk going to religious services; and the last showing the frequency of prayer.
The plot below shows that Czech youth are the least religious, with 91% professing no religious affiliation. You could attribute that to its status as a former Communist state, but that can’t account for the country with the most religious youth: Poland, with only 17% having no religious affiliation. The UK, while largely secular, has 7% of youth identifying as Anglican, 10% who identify as Catholic, 6% as Muslims, and about 70% identifying with no religion. Surprisingly (at least to me), Germany and Switzerland show most people identifying with one religion or another. But even in those countries, the proportion who never or rarely attend a religious service is about 85% in Ireland, over 90% in Germany, and over 85% in Switzerland.
Further, it’s not clear that “identifying with a religion” means you actually believe its tenets. As the second and third plots show, in general fewer people actually practice religion (i.e., pray or go to church) than identify with a religion. I suspect that much of this “identification” is simply tribalism for the historical culture, as in Scandinavia. I, for instance, could say I identify with Judaism, though I don’t believe a word of scripture and never go to synagogue; it’s a purely secular identification.
As you see in the second plot, in no European country do more than 40% of the youth go to church once a week or more, with Poland being the outlier. Poland excluded, no country has more than 20% of its youth going to church at least weekly.
Bullivant—and remember, he’s a professor of theology—is reported to have said this about his data:
Religion was “moribund”, he said. “With some notable exceptions, young adults increasingly are not identifying with or practising religion.”
The trajectory was likely to become more marked. “Christianity as a default, as a norm, is gone, and probably gone for good – or at least for the next 100 years,” Bullivant said.
It’s curious that Bullivant appears to entertain some notion that Christianity might return to Europe. I doubt it; once it’s gone, it’ll be gone for good. Immigration of Muslims may boost religiosity to some degree, but Christianity is circling the drain in most countries.
More summary from Bullivant:
. . . According to Bullivant, many young Europeans “will have been baptised and then never darken the door of a church again. Cultural religious identities just aren’t being passed on from parents to children. It just washes straight off them.”
. . . “The new default setting is ‘no religion’, and the few who are religious see themselves as swimming against the tide,” he said.
“In 20 or 30 years’ time, mainstream churches will be smaller, but the few people left will be highly committed.”
With respect to prayer, Poland is again an outlier, with 50% of Polish youth praying weekly or more, a bit more than go to church weekly or more. About 35% of Irish youth pray weekly or more, but it’s less than 25% in every other country surveyed.
Now these data aren’t compared to earlier surveys using the same methods (if those surveys exist), but they don’t paint a picture of a particularly religious Europe. I don’t mourn the disappearance of faith, and I have no fear that it will lead to widespread immorality—the common but totally false picture painted by scared religionists.
I hope you’re right but I fear that as times turn bad again as will likely happen, religion will rise from the dead, so to speak, probably in the form of evangelical cults, more magical, mystical than ever.
Yes. If there’s a causative relationship between a good standard of living (or lack of poverty, or even less difference between rich and poor) and lack of religion, then it would probably follow that declining social conditions or an increase in inequality would cause an upsurge in religion.
Traditional Christianity may or may not die in Europe and elsewhere. But what won’t die is the tendency of humans to embrace irrational or supernatural explanations for events they don’t like. Thus, for example, conspiracy theories will always be with us for the purpose of finding scapegoats to explain undesirable happenings. Is the decline of religion in Europe due to a sudden commitment to reason and evidence? I hope that is the case, but I am skeptical. After all, this decline is happening simultaneously with the rise of political extremism. I do not know if there is any cause and effect, but the latter is a very disturbing trend and its negative effects may far outweigh the benefits of the decline of religion.
Christianity won’t rise. But I strongly feel Islam will, and it creates a bigger risk to secularism.
Its growth is fueled by rather high reproduction and immigration rates as well as the intensity of its believers. And the openly stated drive to replace secularism with sharia.
In many areas (especially the schools) there is a large increase in the number of women covering up… partly influence of the newcomers and partly fear of the newcomers.
The Handmaiden’s Tale mistook the direction that the war on secularism would come from.
I think once you have a generation who no longer sell it to their children, the game is up. But that is a nice idea…default – no religion.
As a foreigner who’s lived in Germany for 20 years, I can report that religion does seem to have been domesticated here, after centuries of squabbling, fighting and political machinations between Catholics and Protestants. (I suspect it was the latter that drove the Catholic Church to sign on with Hitler so quickly — he offered protection against political domination by Protestants.)
Religion seems to be seen more as a matter of personal identity these days, rather than a commitment to beliefs about the nature of reality.
The only people here who seriously allow their spiritual views to determine their acceptance or non-acceptance of science are left wing/green spiritual folk. There you suddenly get extreme anti-science, especially in the medical profession as well as politics.
Ironically, they are drawing on political power that alternative medicine practitioners gained by cooperating with the Nazis. Homeopathy and Anthroposophical Medicine (from Rudolf Steiner) were both supported and promoted by the Nazis, and are still explicitly protected from normal medical standards under German law.
I would argue that these people as a far greater threat to science literacy than traditional Christians.
“extreme anti-science, especially in the medical profession as well as politics” disturbing. Get them this –
I wonder why Italy isn’t included in these studies.
The data came from the European Social Survey for 2014 and 2016. Italy did not participate in the survey for either of those years – why I don’t know: http://www.europeansocialsurvey.org/about/participating_countries.html
I suspect Poland might be explained in part by the John Paul II effect — a couple generations of Poles coming of age under the 27-year reign of first Polish pontiff.
“I doubt it; once it’s gone, it’ll be gone for good.”
Agreed, I can’t think of a single religion that disappeared and then resurfaced at a later time.
Islam did in Europe, and in fact in much of the so-called Islamic world. I remember that among the students from the Middle East I knew when I was a student, practically nobody associated themselves with Islam. Now the situation is quite different.
By “disappeared” I was meaning that there are no living believers. Admittedly, this wouldn’t be the case with Christianity disappearing in Europe since there are believers elsewhere that could migrate to Europe.
The report itself is here: https://www.stmarys.ac.uk/research/centres/benedict-xvi/docs/2018-mar-europe-young-people-report-eng.pdf
As far as ‘secular but identifying with a religion’ goes, you can see that effect clearly in Israel, for which figures are also in the report (the data came from the European Social Survey, but that has a wide definition of Europe – Turkey has taken part in some years as well).
In Israel, 78% of the age group identified as Jewish, and 20% Muslim. But 32% (not broken down between the 2 religions) never attend religious services, and 35% never pray.
I am threading my own roots here in the US. My boys have never been to a religious service and they probably never will be.
Amazing how quickly a tide can turn if indoctrination is eliminated.
In the past, and in the present in poorer places, religion provides answers to life’s challenges and mysteries. (I’m not suggesting they were good answers.) I doubt these fading religions will come back as they no longer do very well at helping with modern life. For example, in the past prayer could be seen as sometimes helping. Perhaps more importantly, it could not easily be seen that it didn’t help. Now we have news and statistics. It is much harder to see any positive effect of prayer.
Hooray! At least the Euro kids have some senses … unlike our own.
So much for the much vaunted Danish & Norwegian atheism – the are more religiuous than Britons!
Like Galton with the Royal Family, we could compare the praying countries with their success in other terms such as wealth, happiness etc… not looking so good Poland, despite your goddy-ness! See what prayer does – nothing!
