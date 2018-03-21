Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ censorship

The new Jesus and Mo strip, called “really”, takes on deplatforming. The Holy Duo realize that there are downsides to the practice that they didn’t anticipate!

Some day I’m going to get banned on Twitter for posting “hate cartoons”.

  1. Randall Schenck
    Posted March 21, 2018 at 3:14 pm | Permalink

    I think the drinks just dried up. Now that is serious.

    • yazikus
      Posted March 21, 2018 at 3:41 pm | Permalink

      She’s doing them a favor, no? Saving them the disgrace of intoxication.

  2. DickK
    Posted March 21, 2018 at 3:43 pm | Permalink

    Steve Novella (skeptic and Yale Med school faculty) runs “neurologicablog” and posts material that JAC and WEIT fans would appreciate. His post today is on censorship and I recommend it.

    https://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/free-speech-perception-vs-reality/#more-10668

  3. Liz
    Posted March 21, 2018 at 3:51 pm | Permalink

    It seems fitting to leave the first amendment laws in place. There is a difference in expression against proclaimations based on intuition and expression of intent to develop a cult for the means of mass genocide. It’s easier to bury the distinctions and to not examine for whatever reasons they exist in the first place. One day maybe we won’t need religion or warped leaders or laws to tell us how to treat each other with respect and love. The founding father’s got us this far.

    • Liz
      Posted March 21, 2018 at 3:52 pm | Permalink

      Minus the apostrophe.

  4. glen1davidson
    Posted March 21, 2018 at 4:05 pm | Permalink

    SJWs–and others as well–wouldn’t de-platform the barmaid, they’d dox her and demand that she quit or be fired.

    They often do undermine themselves politically (in order to position themselves high on the virtue list of their group), because they make ridiculous claims and try to restrict the freedom of others, but they’re not going to merely leave people alone at a cost to themselves, they’re out to replace all who oppose them.

    Glen Davidson

  5. Ken Kukec
    Posted March 21, 2018 at 4:38 pm | Permalink

    Keep it up, boys; somebody gonna get 86’d from The Cock and Bull.

