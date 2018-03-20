Tuesday: Hili dialogue

It’s March 20, 2018, a Tuesday and the day when Spring begins this year: the vernal equinox. (Spring officially begins at 12:15 EDT in the U.S., and I will announce it on this site.) Here’s a celebratory tweet about Spring in Chicago (found by Matthew):

Sometimes, in a way, Chicago is like a modern Stonehenge. The way is east to west, and the time is today. Today, and every equinox, the Sun will set exactly to the west, everywhere on Earth https://t.co/9IFazyavgP pic.twitter.com/OsBeFgqOGg — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) March 20, 2018

The photo is by Anthony Artense at NASA’s Astronomy Picture of the Day, is called “Chicagohenge: Equinox in an Aligned City”, and the explanation is this:

Sometimes, in a way, Chicago is like a modern Stonehenge. The way is east to west, and the time is today. Today, and every equinox, the Sun will set exactly to the west, everywhere on Earth. Therefore, today in Chicago, the Sun will set directly down the long equatorially-aligned grid of streets and buildings, an event dubbed #chicagohenge. Featured here is a Chicago Henge picture taken during the last equinox in mid-September of 2017 looking along part of Upper Wacker Drive. Many cities, though, have streets or other features that are well-aligned to Earth’s spin axis. Therefore, quite possibly, your favorite street may also run east – west. Tonight at sunset, with a quick glance, you can actually find out.

For some reason Winter has seemed interminable, though that shouldn’t be the case for someone of my age. (My theory, which is mine and which can be tested, is that time appears to go by more quickly as you age, for you see a span of time in relationship to how much time you’ve spent on Earth. My test: ask people of various ages to tell you when they think five minutes have passed, and ensure that they can’t count or look at a watch. Prediction: older people will judge that less time has passed.) It’s also National Ravioli Day as well as “The Great American Meatout,” celebrating the abnegation of carnivory. Finally, it’s a lovely holiday—World Sparrow Day—celebrating the beautiful but neglected House Sparrow (Passer domesticus).

On March 20, 1616, Sir Walter Raleigh was released from the Tower of London, having been imprisoned there for 13 years. On this day in 1852, Harriet Beecher Stowe’s Uncle Tom’s Cabin was published. On March 20, 1915, Albert Einstein published his general theory of relativity; 51 years later, Tunisia gained independence from France. On this day in 1985, Libby Riddles became the first woman to win the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, a grueling competition involving 1,135-miles of mushing and three weeks in the snow. Here’s Riddles’s victory and her induction into the Alaska Sports Hall of Fame:

You may remember the sarin attack on the Tokyo subway by the Japanese cult Aum Shinrikyo, which killed 12 people, severely injured 50 and created temporary vision problems for nearly 1,000 others. That attack took place on March 20, 1995. 13 members of the cult are on death row, which is a long time in Japan (you’re only informed you’re to be killed on the morning of execution). Finally, 15 years ago on this day, the U.S., U.K., Australia, and Poland invaded Iraq, an unwise decision that’s cost thousands of lives and billions of dollars.

Notables born on this day include the painter George Caleb Bingham (1811), Henrik Ibsen (1828), B. F. Skinner (1904), Ozzie Nelson (1906), Carl Reiner (1922; still alive at 96!), John Ehrlichman (1925), Fred “Mr.” Rogers (1928), the historian John Boswell, who lived across the hall from me during sophomore year at William & Mary, Bobby Orr (1948), Spike Lee (1957), and Holly Hunter (1958; where did she go?).

Here’s Bingham’s most famous painting, “Fur traders descending the Missouri” (1845). It’s at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. Now, is that a fox or a cat in the prow? Why is it there?

Those who expired on March 20 include Henry IV of England (1413), Isaac Newton (1726), George Curzon (1925), Chet Huntley (1974), V. S. Pritchett (1997), and David Rockefeller (last year).

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, there’s a long dialogue between Hili and Andrzej. I was a bit confused by it, and Malgorzata explained: “Hili is prepared to have something tasty which will better prepare her to meet whatever the future has in store for her.”

Hili: You can’t predict the future. A: That’s right. Hili: But you can prepare yourself for it. A: What do you mean? Hili: I’m already prepared. Is there anything tasty in the fridge?

From Matthew: a captive killer whale uses bait to hunt birds. Aren’t they feeding it enough?

Killer Whale using bait to hunt birds pic.twitter.com/1NGedmeBv3 — Nature is Scary (@NatureisScary) September 12, 2016

Matthew notes: “This is not a painting.”:

Elder of the Alps. Magnificent Snow Gum in #Koscuiszko NP growing at ~1760m ASL overlooking the valley at Charlottes Pass. #EucBeaut18 pic.twitter.com/yRqNmq9seh — Bindi Vanzella (@bidgeewidgee) March 19, 2018

Cryptic felinity:

Be sure to enlarge the photos on this one:

This is what the northern lights look like from inside a U-2 spy plane at 70,000ft. Incredible photos by Ross Franquemont: https://t.co/88igzFKCg5 pic.twitter.com/b649yRsLM1 — Meredith Frost (@MeredithFrost) March 17, 2018

From Grania, who says this is an interesting argument (I haven’t yet read it):

I consider fighting racism my most important task as a writer. That's why I wrote this. https://t.co/3Co7gW7xgw — David Marcus (@BlueBoxDave) January 18, 2018

Check out the titles of these great bird paintings:

I just found out about this dude who paints magnificently subtle and expressive bird portraits and gives them completely insane names and I love him https://t.co/DMQ4MI7fBX pic.twitter.com/RPGi5QIUe3 — Track Suit Eliot (@alexqarbuckle) March 17, 2018

I missed this holiday two days ago, but St. Gertrude is indeed the patron saint of cats (see pictures here):

In all the excitement, almost forgot that yesterday was also the feast day of St. Gertrude, a resolute singleton who became the patron saint of cats and, by extension, my fellow aspiring cat-lady spinsters the world over 🙀 pic.twitter.com/aA6Hg7dTyu — 𝑪𝒊𝒂𝒓𝒂 (@Ciaraioch) March 18, 2018