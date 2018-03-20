Stephen Hawking to rest in Westminster Abbey, whose Dean touts it to demonstrate the comity of science and faith

The BBC has announced that Stephen Hawking’s ashes will be interred in Westminster Abbey, next to the grave of Sir Isaac Newton. People can argue about whether he deserves such an honor given that other scientists and artists, some of whom were atheists and Nobel Laureates (e.g., Francis Crick) are buried elsewhere—in Crick’s case at sea. And we can argue whether an atheist should be buried in a church. I don’t much care, as Westminster Abbey is the repository for British greats, and has become more of a tourist attraction than a house of worship. Where else can you go to see the graves of Newton, Darwin, Robert Blake, and so on?
But what I don’t like is what the infernal Dean of the Abbey said (the bit in bold):
The Dean of Westminster, the Very Reverend Dr John Hall, said: “It is entirely fitting that the remains of Professor Stephen Hawking are to be buried in the Abbey, near those of distinguished fellow scientists.
“Sir Isaac Newton was buried in the Abbey in 1727. Charles Darwin was buried beside Isaac Newton in 1882.”
He added: “We believe it to be vital that science and religion work together to seek to answer the great questions of the mystery of life and of the universe.”
Bloody hell! Is he being paid off by Templeton or something? Science and religion don’t work together, as their methods are completely disparate. Further, while science does produce answers, however provisional, to the great questions of the universe, religion doesn’t. Give me one answer about the Great Questions that religion has provided!
What we have here is accommodationist babble, pure and simple. But, as Christopher Hitchens said—though referring to Jerry Falwell in the U.S.)—”You can get away with the most extraordinary offenses to morality and truth in this country if you’ll just get yourself called ‘Reverend’.” And Hall is the Very Reverend, which gives him even more license to offend. As reader Jane (who sent me the BBC link) said about the Very Reverend Dr. Hall, “May he be sucked into a big black hole.”
There’s a word for this, I can’t think of it right now.
Outrageous?
The nerve?
Did Hawking approve that message?
I suppose he is also a doctor of divinity (superstition)?
the “Very Reverend” is just looking for kudos by association.
He was probably thinking that here was a man of great accomplishment and popularity and we can have that rub off on our decrepit, decining institution.
Yes, he’s a priest. What else is he going to say?
“There is a fundamental difference between religion, which is based on authority, and science, which is based on observation and reason. Science will win because it works.” SH
Stephen Hawking and the Reverend Blake together have done a lot to answer the great questions of the universe.
Just like Hank Aaron and I together have hit 755 home runs.
Ridiculous.
Hawking’s ashes should be included on the James Webb space telescope, or some other interplanetary satellite: much like Clyde Tombaugh, whose ashes went past Pluto.
There are plenty of metaphoric gestures better in line with Hawking’s research and consistent with his explicit atheism.
And of course the Abbey wants to house Hawking: it’s part of religion’s goal to usurp science more generally.
I would assume this wouldn’t be happening without Hawking’s approval. Even if he didn’t agree to it his family must be happy that he would have approved.
I hope Hawking himself approved this, in spite of what anyone (myself included) thinks.
If he didn’t, it’s just myopic. Proximity to Newton isn’t enough, especially with grander metaphors available.
Westminster does have quite a stable of great writers and scientists. At least Hawking get to lie near Newton and Maxwell.
I respectfully suggest that this is one you should let pass. After all, he is a religious guy. It would be unreasonable for him not to speak and equally unreasonable for him not to work religion into it.
It could easily have been much, much worse. He could have attributed Hawkings’ work or longevity to God. Under the circumstances, it is hard to imagine him doing much better than he did without mentioning the irony of burying an atheist scientist in Westminster Abbey.
If Dr. Hawking had a will or other legal document giving instructions for dealing with his remains after death, that’s what should be done regardless of others wanting to honor him with burial in Westminster Abby next to Sir Isaac Newton.
Absolutely! Let it be recorded that, if offered, I would love to be buried in Westminster Abbey next to Newton, Darwin, and Hawking. Although I have lived in the US most of my life, I was born in England. Just saying. 😉
Good thing Hawking didin’t think so.
Glen Davidson
Baretta? Didn’t know he was dead. 🙂
Someone thinks it a Great Idea to posit Great Questions and pretend to have Great Answers. Is that loading the dice, or what?