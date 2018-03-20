Stephen Hawking to rest in Westminster Abbey, whose Dean touts it to demonstrate the comity of science and faith

The BBC has announced that Stephen Hawking’s ashes will be interred in Westminster Abbey, next to the grave of Sir Isaac Newton. People can argue about whether he deserves such an honor given that other scientists and artists, some of whom were atheists and Nobel Laureates (e.g., Francis Crick) are buried elsewhere—in Crick’s case at sea. And we can argue whether an atheist should be buried in a church. I don’t much care, as Westminster Abbey is the repository for British greats, and has become more of a tourist attraction than a house of worship. Where else can you go to see the graves of Newton, Darwin, Robert Blake, and so on?

But what I don’t like is what the infernal Dean of the Abbey said (the bit in bold):

The Dean of Westminster, the Very Reverend Dr John Hall, said: “It is entirely fitting that the remains of Professor Stephen Hawking are to be buried in the Abbey, near those of distinguished fellow scientists. “Sir Isaac Newton was buried in the Abbey in 1727. Charles Darwin was buried beside Isaac Newton in 1882.” He added: “We believe it to be vital that science and religion work together to seek to answer the great questions of the mystery of life and of the universe.”

Bloody hell! Is he being paid off by Templeton or something? Science and religion don’t work together, as their methods are completely disparate. Further, while science does produce answers, however provisional, to the great questions of the universe, religion doesn’t. Give me one answer about the Great Questions that religion has provided!

What we have here is accommodationist babble, pure and simple. But, as Christopher Hitchens said—though referring to Jerry Falwell in the U.S.)—”You can get away with the most extraordinary offenses to morality and truth in this country if you’ll just get yourself called ‘Reverend’.” And Hall is the Very Reverend, which gives him even more license to offend. As reader Jane (who sent me the BBC link) said about the Very Reverend Dr. Hall, “May he be sucked into a big black hole.”