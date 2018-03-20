Spring has begun!

At the exact second when this post goes up, it will be Spring in the Northern Hemisphere. It’s still near freezing in Chicago, but the crocuses are poking up above the soil, and there is no snow on the horizon (sorry, eastern U.S.).
Soon it will be duckling season!
It’s lightly snowing here in Winnipeg, but Gus has ventured on to the deck anyway. 🙂
I’m jealous.
Wow! Chicago is usually cold, correct! You say freezing! No snow you are lucky! We have probably 24″ here and there! Old snow evaporating now, from the last 3 big storms! And another one on the way, starting to come in tomorrow at this exact time! ☹️❄️😠
Loveliest of trees, the cherry now
Is hung with bloom along the bough,
And stands about the woodland ride
Wearing white for Eastertide.
Now, of my three score years and ten,
Twenty will not come again,
And take from seventy springs a score,
It only leaves me fifty more.
And since to look at things in bloom
Fifty springs are little room,
About the woodlands I will go
To see the cherry hung with snow.
Houseman
We have been having snow near Manchester too, so Houseman’s poem is quite apt. They read it on the BBC five minutes ago to mark the coming of Spring.
Spring has sprung and it is time to turn the sprinkler systems on in my region, if you have that sort of thing. Obviously, it you are in a more northern area where freezing is occurring you would not be doing this yet. We had the first good rain here since last October so let the games begin.
No snow here in sunny Southern California but we’re expected to receive the biggest rainfall event of the season. In the event, these things usually amount to less than the forecasts predict.
We also have ducks and geese flying overhead! The cats usually ignore their loud quacks and honks as if to say under their breath, “Too high!”