Prince Harry: Lock him up!

If a pug dog giving the Hitler salute can constitute a criminal act, then Prince Harry, whose costume below is well documented, should be in jail for a long time. It’s offensive! Why is he still walking around?

Yes, it’s offensive, just like Count Dankula’s girlfriend’s dog, but I don’t see prosecutions in the offing.

 

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on March 20, 2018 at 4:00 pm and filed under freedom of expression, freedom of speech. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

8 Comments

  1. GBJames
    Posted March 20, 2018 at 4:03 pm | Permalink

    That was 2005! People weren’t woke yet!

    Reply
  2. Gordon
    Posted March 20, 2018 at 4:13 pm | Permalink

    The more interesting stories lately have been the weird habits of Harry’s father about to be revealed in a new book- and the idiot is likely to become king!
    >http://www.dailymail.co.uk/femail/article-5511397/Prince-Charless-remarkable-travel-demands-revealed.html ,<
    Daily Mail headline begins "The pampered, petulant, self-pitying Prince"

    Reply
  3. Randall Schenck
    Posted March 20, 2018 at 4:39 pm | Permalink

    I don’t know his age in 2005 but my guess is, that’s about right. I would not have been caught dead when that age but oh well, a different generation and I am sure a different upbringing. From the U.K. of all places.

    Reply
  4. painedumonde
    Posted March 20, 2018 at 4:48 pm | Permalink

    Touché, Monsieur Le Professeur, surely the tw*ttervese cannot answer such a question!

    They will ignore it.

    Reply
  5. grasshopper
    Posted March 20, 2018 at 5:23 pm | Permalink

    Beware the nazi pug-dog packing a concealed-carry schmauser.

    Reply
  6. Doug
    Posted March 20, 2018 at 5:36 pm | Permalink

    Do you know that the Beatles wanted Hitler on the cover of “Sgt. Pepper?”

    And that’s just the beginning . . .
    http://hip-quotient.com/heil-heil-rock-n-roll-whats-up-with-brit-rockers-and-the-reich/

    Reply
  7. Gerry Warren
    Posted March 20, 2018 at 5:43 pm | Permalink

    this was years ago, and whatever your view of it it would not have constituted a crime at that time as the legislation had not been made.

    Reply

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: