Prince Harry: Lock him up!

If a pug dog giving the Hitler salute can constitute a criminal act, then Prince Harry, whose costume below is well documented, should be in jail for a long time. It’s offensive! Why is he still walking around?
Yes, it’s offensive, just like Count Dankula’s girlfriend’s dog, but I don’t see prosecutions in the offing.
That was 2005! People weren’t woke yet!
The more interesting stories lately have been the weird habits of Harry’s father about to be revealed in a new book- and the idiot is likely to become king!
>http://www.dailymail.co.uk/femail/article-5511397/Prince-Charless-remarkable-travel-demands-revealed.html ,<
Daily Mail headline begins "The pampered, petulant, self-pitying Prince"
I don’t know his age in 2005 but my guess is, that’s about right. I would not have been caught dead when that age but oh well, a different generation and I am sure a different upbringing. From the U.K. of all places.
Touché, Monsieur Le Professeur, surely the tw*ttervese cannot answer such a question!
They will ignore it.
Beware the nazi pug-dog packing a concealed-carry schmauser.
Do you know that the Beatles wanted Hitler on the cover of “Sgt. Pepper?”
And that’s just the beginning . . .
http://hip-quotient.com/heil-heil-rock-n-roll-whats-up-with-brit-rockers-and-the-reich/
Correction:
http://hipquotient.com/heil-heil-rock-n-roll-whats-with-brit-rockers-and-the-reich/
this was years ago, and whatever your view of it it would not have constituted a crime at that time as the legislation had not been made.