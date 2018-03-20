Gal Gadot demonized for her memoriam for Stephen Hawking

The outrage mob, always sniffing for ideological impurities, has struck again. When Stephen Hawking died on March 14, actor Gal Gadot—you know, the Wonder Woman phenom who is also an Israeli—issued this tweet:
Now most of you are on the Left, but look at that tweet and see what you could find objectionable if you’re a Pecksniff. You’ll spot it instantly, I bet. Yep, it was the idea that after death Hawking will be “free of any physical constraints.” Now I don’t know if that means he’ll have an afterlife where he’s not in a wheelchair (implying Gadot is religious, though most liberal Jews don’t believe in an afterlife), or that he’s simply gone and therefore not thereby constrained.
But if you’re a Pecksniff, you can also be huffy and say, “Well, this is ableism, pure and simple. It implies that Hawking was ‘constrained’ mentally as well as physically, and that he could have accomplished more had he not been afflicted with ALS (or polio).” That is arguable, because perhaps being confined to his chair enabled his mind to roam more freely. But that’s not what Gadot meant, I bet, for she pays tribute to his “brilliance and wisdom”. She was, I suspect, just paying tribute to him, and saying that he’s free from “constraints”—exactly as many people say, when someone dies, that they’re finally “at peace”, or “beyond suffering”. And that tweet, of course, got 53,469 likes when I put it up.
Yet the termites are ever dining, and so there’s a piece on Mashable called “People aren’t thrilled with Gal Gadot’s tribute to Stephen Hawking“, which presents exactly seven tweets accusing Gadot of ableism, and one supporting her. Apparently seven people is some kind of consensus.
Here are some Pecksniffs:
Yes, the last tweet is accurate: people should chill out about this, and there’s no doubt that, these days, many people are simply “looking to be offended.” I suppose there are psychological reasons for that, but this is above my pay grade.
But what was Hawking’s view? Would he have preferred to have had his ALS (with its putative benefits for his science), or to have never gotten it?
This video, which I found on YouTube, supports the latter, for it shows Hawking supporting the “ALS Ice Bucket Challenge“, in which someone challenges another to dump a bucket of ice water on their head. If they don’t do it within a stipulated amount of time, the one who forfeits donates to The ALS Association or other groups fighting motor neuron disease. It’s estimated that the challenge not only brought awareness of this dreaded ailment, but raised over $100 million dollars for research and treatment.
And here’s Stephen Hawking participating in that challenge, urging his kids to drench themselves. They do. And Hawking adds, with his computer voice, “I urge everyone to donate to the MNDA to eliminate this terrible disease.” Yes, it’s terrible, and one has to conclude that Hawking would prefer not to have been afflicted.
That, of course, doesn’t mean that one should treat the disabled as lesser humans, or make fun of them (as Trump did during his campaign); it just means that we should keep working, raising money, and using the best science we can to get rid of those ailments that people don’t want. I suspect that most people with disabilities would just as soon not have them, though some deaf people say they wouldn’t want to hear even if that were possible.
And people should lay off Gal Gadot.
By the way, yesterday I mentioned a piece in the Torygraph intimating that Hawking’s final science paper might have shown a way for us to test the idea of the multiverse, heretofore seen as hard or impossible to test. A new article in Gizmodo by George Dvorsky, however, says that the Torygraph’s interpretation is overblown, and urges considerable caution:
The scientists say it may eventually be possible to see signs of the multiverse in the background radiation of the universe, but that has yet to be proven. If someone down the line can expand on this work, and show us what we should be looking for, then it can be said that Hawking and Loeb were truly onto something. But for now, that’s a big if.
. . . Frank Wilczek, a theoretical physicist at MIT and Nobel laureate, was less charitable about the new work.
“It’s heavy on speculative assumptions, and I don’t see any concrete predictions,” Wilczek told Gizmodo. “Very hard to understand, though, at least for me, and I may be missing something.”
The Pecksniffs have “raised awareness” again – thank you Pecksniffs for catching that.
Can’t wait til the next installment of Pecksniff Patrol. I’d say I’ll be lashing myself, but I’m aware that could be a violation. Instead, I promise to be sad, miserable, and ashamed.
It seems obvious that the only reason these twits latch onto tweets like this is the exposure they gain from the celebrity of the original tweeter. Otherwise they only get read by their dreary circle of equally dysfunctional friends. Kind of like having a “brush with greatness” by throwing up on the shoes of someone famous.
Lash
I mean
Sub
I mean…
Can’t win here, I think…
But you are being far too hard on the real termites out there. I make that stupid comment to parrot how silly these Tweets can be. There are many twits out there on Twitter.
Moral superiority appears to one disability that is coupled to a disability to understand what’s written and meant.
If only they were rid of both disabilities.
Glen Davidson
Abled people can go away. You could not make this stuff up.
Well, they already hated *her*, so…
why not?
I despair.
I wonder if the internet just opens up a window to show the huge number of assholes that there exist in the world or if instead the internet provides some mechanism for actually generating the huge number of assholes.
Yes.
I am not against multiverse theories, but they are closer to mathematics than physics and Wilczek is probably right…no concrete predictions. Still I like the theories, as they are pleasant to think about.
I’ve known many special olympic athletes and I doubt any would not find Gal’s comment offensive. What I’ve found disabled athletes despise most are lazy people who have no disabilities but choose not to live life to the best of their capabilities, whether those be physical or mental.
You may have meant paralympic athletes. My niece being a former US Paralympic sledge hockey athlete and IHSA AWD multiple gold medalist, wasn’t offended by the tweet.
P.S. She’d prefer not to have cerebral palsy.
Ms Gadot’s tweet can be interpreted a number of ways. Her recognition and acknowledgement of Hawking’s brilliance and wisdom overpowers her attempt at crafting a clever poetic phrase.
Pete Frates lives just down the street from my home here in Beverly MA. He remains active in his campaign he started to fund research for a cure to ALS. Many noticed years ago that Pete never attempted to recruit or encourage religious connections to his Ice Bucket Challenge. He and others who started the fund raising effort wanted to craft the campaign to encourage anyone to participate. You will find no references to religion or prayers at his or other web sites formally associated with the challenge. From the surface, you can not claim that Pete and the campaign are anything but secular in tone. I have heard him on local radio a number of times (mostly sports stations)and I don’t recall any mention of religion or faith. He is an incredibly strong person.
Hawking would have had little time for these twits. He had said “My advice to other disabled people would be, concentrate on things your disability doesn’t prevent you doing well, and don’t regret the things it interferes with. Don’t be disabled in spirit, as well as physically.”
Those twitters twits are showing themselves to be disabled in spirit, in intellect, in compassion, and maybe more than a little anti-Semitic.
I also found a quote which clearly shows what he would have wanted (hint: it wasn’t to be disabled): “If I had to choose a super hero to be, I would pick Superman. He is everything that I’m not.”
My wife is disabled, and would bloody well like to be normally abled. We should do everything we can so that people with disabilities can lead full lives, and aren’t discriminated against. But don’t let’s kid ourselves that not being disabled isn’t preferable to being disabled.
My general rule is: the disabled person should speak, not someone on their behalf, for what they need.
The hard cases exist, and I have little to say about that other than “still thinking”.
It is amazing that one of the pecksniffs whose tweet is quoted says they “ran a charity funding work on my disease.” They are obviously willing to spend money and time fighting their disease so, presumably, they consider having the disease to be a bad thing. They fail to see the irony in their own statements.
I suspect there’s an element behind their sentiments that we’ve often seen. In their eyes, no one is qualified to make statements regarding their condition but those who share it.
Maybe SH was a whole person who wanted to do more than think about physics. Maybe he wanted to go for a walk.
One has to really distort Ms. Gadot’s statement to find anything negative in it, or disparaging of those with disabilities. It’s sad that the critics saw only something for which they could take offense.