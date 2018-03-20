Count Dankula, who taught his dog to act like a Nazi, convicted of a hate crime in Scotland

You’re probably heard the story, or seen the video, of a Scottish man, Markus Meechan (aka “Count Dankula”) who taught his dog to raise his paw when Meechan said “Sieg Heil”, and to react when he said “Do you want to gas the Jews”? The video is below, though YouTube makes you click through the trigger warning.
There’s no doubt that, even though Meechan claims this was a joke, it was a very bad joke, not at all funny, and quite offensive. Hell, I find it offensive, and I consider myself a secular Jew. But in the U.K. it’s also a hate crime, and prosecuting Meechan for that, and for breaching the “electronic communications act” by putting the video on YouTube, has cost the UK thousands of dollars.
Today Meechan was convicted, and will be sentenced next month. As Newsweek reports:
A man is facing jail after he was convicted of a hate crime for uploading a video of him teaching his girlfriend’s dog to give a Nazi Sieg Hail salute and respond excitedly to the phrase “gas the Jews.”
Markus Meechan, 30, from North Lanarkshire, Scotland, went viral in 2016 after he posted a video on YouTube entitled “M8 yer dugs a Nazi,”—Scottish argot for “mate, your dog is a Nazi.”
In the video, which went on to be viewed more than 3 million times, Meechan explains he wanted to turn his girlfriend’s pug, Buddha, into the “least cute thing I could think of” and so wanted to turn it into a Nazi.
. . . The clip then shows Buddha raising his paw whenever Meechan calls out “Sieg Heil” and react to the question “you want to gas the Jews?” The video also sees Meechan playing speeches by Adolf Hitler to the dog.
Following outcry over the video, Meechan was arrested and charged with suspicion of a hate crime and an alleged breach of the electronic communications act.
Meechan denied the allegations and insisted he was not anti-Semitic, saying that teaching the dog to act like a Nazi was nothing more than a joke intended to upset his girlfriend.
“I don’t actually hate Jewish people and the video was just an insight into the darker side of my humour, a prank to annoy my girlfriend and that I did not intend for people, other than people who knew my comedy, to see the video,” he said, reports the Jewish Chronicle.
Following a trial at Airdrie Sheriff’s Court in Scotland, the 30-year-old has now been convicted of a hate crime and could face jail when he is sentenced at the same court on April 23.
Sheriff Derek O’Carroll told the court: “The accused knew that the material was offensive and knew why it was offensive. He would have known it was grossly offensive to many Jewish people.”
Here’s the video:
And Meechan’s tweet after his guilty plea.
The U.K. is outpacing the U.S. in its attempts to abrogate freedom of speech, though Britain has no such requirement in its constitution. And it’s possible that Meechan really wasn’t an anti-Semitic bigot, but was just making an awful-taste joke. He surely knew it would offend Jews, as it offends me. But people don’t have a right to not be offended.
What is accomplished by convicting this guy and sending him to jail? Will it deter others from making ‘hate videos’? Perhaps, but the concept of “hate speech” is so slippery that such deterrence is unwise. Meechan, after all, was not calling for the Jews to be gassed, expecting to incite Jewish deaths. Remember that many saw, and still see, the Charlie Hebdo cartoons of Muhammad as “hate speech”, as they see the views of Steve Bannon, Christina Hoff Sommers, or Amy Wax as “hate speech”.
Meechan would not be tried in the U.S., much less convicted, for here has the right to say what he wants, vile as it is. Recall, as well, that to defend freedom of speech, the American Civil Liberties Union went to court to allow the American Nazi Party to march through Skokie, Illinois—a Jewish suburb. Of course everyone knew this would be offensive and would piss people off! But the principle must be defended, because, if you decide “hate speech” is to be criminalized, who gets to decide what hate speech is? Is the U.S. palpably worse off than the U.K. because it allows “hate speech”? I don’t think so.
Remember this number from the movie “The Producers”? HATE CRIME! It surely would not be allowed in the UK. Notice the Hitler salutes, the goose-stepping, and even the sound of bullets.
I have the same reaction as Ricky Gervais, who’s a Brit (h/t to Grania for the tweets):
And one more, or rather three:
And another, this time with humor, from Constitutional lawyer Ken White, who writes at “Popehat”:
Well, maybe some people feel that Meechan should have been tried for teaching “Sieg heils” to his dog. Vote below, and weigh in in the comments. All I see from this side of the pond is that the UK is becoming a mire of “political correctness”, and by that I mean a place where people have to tiptoe around, or hush themselves, to avoid offending anyone.
It’s certainly annoying to hear “gas the Jews” over and over again.
Yet bad as it may be, and as unfathomable as his desire to train the dog to seem Nazi is, he really seems to be playing a joke on the dog, if one in rather poor taste. Especially at the end when the pug’s face is replaced by Hitler’s several times.
Call him unfunny and leave it at that.
Glen Davidson
Not in the least, in fact, it may have a paradoxic effect.
The damage Meechan does to his own reputation with this unfunny video is punishment enough. He even fails to train the dog. Besides, it is not going to piss off his girlfriend in the way he thinks. She’s going to focus on him saying “gas the Jews”, not the dog’s behavior. Unless, of course, she often says “gas the Jews” in her everyday speech which doesn’t seem likely.
The youtube video is not available to me here in the UK (I suppose due to the court case), although I remember seeing it a while back.
Count Dankula is clearly not inciting violence. I don’t even think it’s particularly offensive since it’s quite obviously meant to be humorous. I can see how it would not seem humorous to some people but that’s not the point.
I’m with Ricky Gervais on this. If we don’t believe in free speech for people we disagree with then we don’t believe in free speech.
When I was a kid, I wanted to produce a real-life Springtime for Hitler. Mel Brooks might have objected, though.
No, he’s not an anti-semite. It was just a poor joke in arguably bad-taste.
We need a constitution in the UK.
Bad taste is not a crime. If it were, there would be little to watch on TV.
It is very worrying. We have had a man arrested for videoing himself burning a poppy and posting it on Facebook, another for saying British soldiers should die and go to hell. They were both convicted. A woman is waiting to see if she will be charged for tweeting non-acceptance of trans identity and opposing transitioning children. Another man was interviewed under caution for saying on Twitter that he’d asked a Muslim woman to account for Islamic terrorism and a man was detained at the airport for implying the burqa was a security risk and threatened with arrest if he didn’t apologise for being offensive.
It seems particularly disappointing and also stupid when atheist critics of religion get behind this stuff. It happened so often, I made this little flashcard thing.
I agree. Though because it was someone else’s dog that he trained, my guess is that if this were to happen in the US, the dog’s owner (hopefully ex-girfriend after this) would have a legitimate civil suit against him for emotional distress etc.
In the US, you can draw nazi symbols on your stuff. But you can’t draw nazi symbols on someone else’s stuff without their permission. I imagine training someone else’s pet to say or do things the owner finds offensive would create a similar, legitimate ownership/property issue.
Just a question to put out there: Is the Mel Brooks movie The Producers banned in the UK?
England is more and more turning into the country in Children of Men.
Youtube will have a lot of very bad things on it and generally it is up to the view as it should be. In fact, there is a lot of very disgusting things on the internet but again, it is up to the viewer. I would be just as concerned about the millions who clicked on it and sat there watching this junk. You have the freedom here to be ignorant. Stopping people from seeing this stuff is not going to make them any smarter.
My more recent concern with platforms such as facebook is that millions of people are being manipulated and even convinced who they will vote for. The spit is about to hit the fan on this subject in the U.S. The damage may exceed the benefit.
My goodness, it sounds offensive. (Youtube tells me it’s been removed, so I haven’t seen it for myself.) But it’s in such atrocious taste, it’s almost funny, in a stop, stare, point, shake-your-head and laugh-at-the-dumb-bastard kinda way. And however offensive it may be, it’d be entitled to First Amendment protection here in the US.
It would if it were your own dog. Someone else’s dog? I’m not so sure. That seems to me more similar to claiming you have a first amendment right to write nazi slogans on someone else’s stuff. You don’t, obviously; it’s their property. Well, this dog was someone else’s property.
How long before they start arresting people for watching reruns of Hogan’s Heroes, Dad’s Army, or ‘Allo ‘Allo!?
I didn’t want to watch it but I did. It’s disgusting. This man is saying it’s a “joke” for his girlfriend but he is going out of his way to train this dog. His tone is sickening. The dog in front of the video is sickening. “I’m not a racist, by the way…” That’s bullsh*t. It’s arguably animal cruelty. What if this was a seeing eye dog and it led a blind person into a concentration camp? It’s not funny. Not a joke. If this was not a video, and he was doing this in public, those would be fighting words. This is nothing like Springtime for Hitler. I don’t even want to say he might be profoundly ignorant.
“has cost the UK thousands of dollars”
Er, what are these dollars of which you speak?
But, yes, I found the video mildly amusing for a few seconds, after that it got less funny the longer it went on, but fact that this case has been brought at all is disgraceful.
Errr. . .I meant pounds. I was practicing unwarranted cultural appropriation.
In the land of Charlie Hebdo, criticism of Islam is a real crime, with fines and potential jail time. Probably the first time in a modern ‘liberal democracy’ that criticizing a religion is criminal (however Judaism is ok to criticize, apparently)
Your blog may well get blocked,
https://www.gatestoneinstitute.org/12051/france-islam-free-speech
The U.K. wastes resources on this but then launders billions for Putin’s minions?
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2017/mar/20/british-banks-handled-vast-sums-of-laundered-russian-money
If being unfunny, offensive, and tasteless on the Internet is a crime then the UK will have more people in jail than the US.
And there would be no Walmarts.
Can’t be long before Jerry Sadowitz gets thrown in jail, then.