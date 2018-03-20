Count Dankula, who taught his dog to act like a Nazi, convicted of a hate crime in Scotland

You’re probably heard the story, or seen the video, of a Scottish man, Markus Meechan (aka “Count Dankula”) who taught his dog to raise his paw when Meechan said “Sieg Heil”, and to react when he said “Do you want to gas the Jews”? The video is below, though YouTube makes you click through the trigger warning.

There’s no doubt that, even though Meechan claims this was a joke, it was a very bad joke, not at all funny, and quite offensive. Hell, I find it offensive, and I consider myself a secular Jew. But in the U.K. it’s also a hate crime, and prosecuting Meechan for that, and for breaching the “electronic communications act” by putting the video on YouTube, has cost the UK thousands of dollars.

Today Meechan was convicted, and will be sentenced next month. As Newsweek reports:

A man is facing jail after he was convicted of a hate crime for uploading a video of him teaching his girlfriend’s dog to give a Nazi Sieg Hail salute and respond excitedly to the phrase “gas the Jews.” Markus Meechan, 30, from North Lanarkshire, Scotland, went viral in 2016 after he posted a video on YouTube entitled “M8 yer dugs a Nazi,”—Scottish argot for “mate, your dog is a Nazi.” In the video, which went on to be viewed more than 3 million times, Meechan explains he wanted to turn his girlfriend’s pug, Buddha, into the “least cute thing I could think of” and so wanted to turn it into a Nazi. . . . The clip then shows Buddha raising his paw whenever Meechan calls out “Sieg Heil” and react to the question “you want to gas the Jews?” The video also sees Meechan playing speeches by Adolf Hitler to the dog. Following outcry over the video, Meechan was arrested and charged with suspicion of a hate crime and an alleged breach of the electronic communications act. Meechan denied the allegations and insisted he was not anti-Semitic, saying that teaching the dog to act like a Nazi was nothing more than a joke intended to upset his girlfriend. “I don’t actually hate Jewish people and the video was just an insight into the darker side of my humour, a prank to annoy my girlfriend and that I did not intend for people, other than people who knew my comedy, to see the video,” he said, reports the Jewish Chronicle. Following a trial at Airdrie Sheriff’s Court in Scotland, the 30-year-old has now been convicted of a hate crime and could face jail when he is sentenced at the same court on April 23. Sheriff Derek O’Carroll told the court: “The accused knew that the material was offensive and knew why it was offensive. He would have known it was grossly offensive to many Jewish people.”

Here’s the video:

And Meechan’s tweet after his guilty plea.

While awaiting sentencing, Court has ordered that I meet with a court social worker for an assessment as to whether or not a Restriction Of Liberty Order will be placed on me. This would involve a GPS tracking device being attached to me and me being placed under house arrest. — Count Dankula🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@CountDankulaTV) March 20, 2018

The U.K. is outpacing the U.S. in its attempts to abrogate freedom of speech, though Britain has no such requirement in its constitution. And it’s possible that Meechan really wasn’t an anti-Semitic bigot, but was just making an awful-taste joke. He surely knew it would offend Jews, as it offends me. But people don’t have a right to not be offended.

What is accomplished by convicting this guy and sending him to jail? Will it deter others from making ‘hate videos’? Perhaps, but the concept of “hate speech” is so slippery that such deterrence is unwise. Meechan, after all, was not calling for the Jews to be gassed, expecting to incite Jewish deaths. Remember that many saw, and still see, the Charlie Hebdo cartoons of Muhammad as “hate speech”, as they see the views of Steve Bannon, Christina Hoff Sommers, or Amy Wax as “hate speech”.

Meechan would not be tried in the U.S., much less convicted, for here has the right to say what he wants, vile as it is. Recall, as well, that to defend freedom of speech, the American Civil Liberties Union went to court to allow the American Nazi Party to march through Skokie, Illinois—a Jewish suburb. Of course everyone knew this would be offensive and would piss people off! But the principle must be defended, because, if you decide “hate speech” is to be criminalized, who gets to decide what hate speech is? Is the U.S. palpably worse off than the U.K. because it allows “hate speech”? I don’t think so.

Remember this number from the movie “The Producers”? HATE CRIME! It surely would not be allowed in the UK. Notice the Hitler salutes, the goose-stepping, and even the sound of bullets.

I have the same reaction as Ricky Gervais, who’s a Brit (h/t to Grania for the tweets):

A man has been convicted in a UK court of making a joke that was deemed "grossly offensive". If you don't believe in a person's right to say things that you might find "grossly offensive", then you don't believe in Freedom of Speech. — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) March 20, 2018

And one more, or rather three:

Scotland today. "Offensive comments will be investigated."

Not hate speech. "Offensive comments."

When the offended decide what is criminally actionable, anyone who disagrees with an idea or a joke will become 'offended.'

This is madness! pic.twitter.com/mBsRAgXpzK — Terry Varga Φ (@MacBitseach) March 20, 2018

And another, this time with humor, from Constitutional lawyer Ken White, who writes at “Popehat”:

Also: it’s ridiculous to pretend that it’s some sort of comic-artistic achievement to turn a pug into a Nazi. Filthy little things start out thoroughly fascist. We have a pug/chihuahua mix and it’s basically like Richard Spencer with a severe nervous disorder. — TheNew"Normal"Hat (@Popehat) March 20, 2018

Well, maybe some people feel that Meechan should have been tried for teaching “Sieg heils” to his dog. Vote below, and weigh in in the comments. All I see from this side of the pond is that the UK is becoming a mire of “political correctness”, and by that I mean a place where people have to tiptoe around, or hush themselves, to avoid offending anyone.