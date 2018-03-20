The best U.S. grad schools in ecology and evolution

The academic rankings of both undergraduate and graduate schools done yearly by U.S. News and World Report are taken quite seriously. Well, at least they are by the schools that make it to the top. When a school slips, the rankings suddenly become irrelevant, and excuses are made.

For many years the University of Chicago was number one in Ecology & Evolutionary Biology, and we well deserved that ranking. That’s why I came here from Maryland, for the faculty in this department were superb, and so were the grad students, who were more like colleagues than students. Sadly, we’ve slipped over the years, and now you can see, from this year’s rankings, that we’re #8.

I’m not sure how they arrive at these things, but the schools above us, including Harvard, Davis, Duke, and UT Austin, have clearly given us a run for the money. They are excellent places to study. But at least I can say that I was an active faculty member during the best years of this department. (There were also great periods in earlier years, when the department was simply “biology”: they include the time when my adviser Dick Lewontin was here along with other greats, and even earlier when Sewall Wright, George Beadle, and other giants in the field were on the faculty.

Anyway, if you’re a student contemplating going to grad school in ecology and evolution, take a look at these schools; they’re all good.