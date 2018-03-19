Point Reyes National Seashore is a lovely area in the coast 30 miles north of San Francisco. I have lived in California for two decades but only recently began visiting this gem. It has diverse habitats great hiking, excellent wildlife, a few superb restaurants and some excellent local cheeses.

Point Reyes is a peninsula that is largely separated from the mainland by Tomales Bay, a long narrow and very beautiful inlet. One highlight of the area is a population of Tule Elk (Cervus canadensis nannodes) on the north tip of the peninsula. This subspecies is only found in California, and in 1978 a population was established with two bulls and eight cows brought in from San Luis reserve to the east of Santa Cruz. The Point Reyes population, limited to a fenced-in 2600 acre enclosure, has grown rapidly and is now stable at 450 animals. I read online that a second population has recently been established at the south end of the Seashore.

Below: The trail through elk habitat at the north end of Point Reyes: