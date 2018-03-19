Monday: Hili dialogue

Well, the weekend is over, though Grania tells me that today, March 19, 2018, is a “bank holiday” in Ireland, marking St. Paddy’s Day. It’s also National Oatmeal Cookie Day, the WORST of all possible cookies. I can’t think of a cookie I’d like to eat less. Over in Poland, everyone’s celebrating Kashubian Unity Day. And remember, Spring arrives in two days.
On this day in 1649, the House of Commons in England wisely passed an act getting rid of the House of Lords, deeming it “useless and dangerous to the people of England”. So why is it back again? On this day in 1895, Auguste and Louis Lumière recorded the first real movies on their cinematograph, which, unlike Edison’s invention, had a projector. On March 19, 1918, the U.S. Congress established our four time zones as well as the much hated Daylight Saving Time. On this day in 1943, at the Chicago Central Railyard, Frank “The Enforcer” Nitti, second in command of the Chicago Outfit (Mafia) after Al Capone, put three bullets in his head. Facing indictment and possibly ill with cancer, he decided to do himself in. On March 19, 1954, a great record was set: Willie Mosconi ran (pocketed) 526 consecutive pool balls during an exhibition in Springfield Ohio. That record remains unbroken to this day. Here’s a description of the event by Dick Hatfield:
You can see Moscone’s only recorded “how to” video here. On this day in 1962, Bob Dylan released his first album, Bob Dylan, on the Columbia label. Finally, the Falklands war began on March 19, 1982, as Argentinian forces landed on South Georgia Island.
Notables born on March 19 include David Livingstone (1813), Wyatt Earp (1848), entomologist William Morton Wheeler (1865), Earl Warren (1891), Frédéric Joliot-Curie (1900), Albert Speer (1905), Adolf Eichmann (1906), Lennie Tristano (1919), Philip Roth (1933), Ursula Andress (1936), Glenn Close (1947), Harvey Weinstein (1952), and Bruce Willis (1955). Those who expired on this day include Arthur Balfour (1930), Edgar Rice Burroughs (1950), photographer Garry Winogrand (1984), Louis de Broglie (1987), Willem de Kooning (1997), John DeLorean (2005), and Arthur C Clarke (2008).
Here’s de Kooning’s “The Cat’s Meow” (1987). Can you see a cat in there?
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is concerned with string theory, as a cat should be:
Hili: What do you think about the string theory?A: Fascinating, but I don’t understand much of it.Hili: We are in the same boat there.
A Gary Larson cartoon sent by reader Taskin:
And some tweets from Matthew:
Look at this amazing frog!
And a tame bird of some sort (species, please?)
Just another reason why Sweden is better than America:
Cat versus dog in a chess match. The referee must have spotted some cheating!
From Grania: a new Denisovan fossil I didn’t know about:
An optical illusion created before your eyes (Matthew also found this):
. . . and treat time for guinea pigs:
Willie Mosconi made the fancy shot for Paul Newman in The Hustler. Jackie Gleason, who played “Minnesota Fats” in the film, and who had been something of a pool hustler himself on the streets of New York in his youth, made all his own shots.
“On this day in 1649, the House of Commons in England wisely passed an act getting rid of the House of Lords, deeming it “useless and dangerous to the people of England”. So why is it back again?”
Is that a rhetorical question?
1649 was the year King Charles 1 was executed by Cromwell. One could be a bit sceptical of the opinions of the Rump Parliament. After a decade of the puritanical Commonwealth presided over by Cromwell (who it seems suffered from the same disease that afflicted Napoleon – power corrupts etc) the English decided the Commonwealth was even more useless and dangerous and swung back to the old regime, King, House of Lords and all.
(That’s an oversimplification of course. Google ‘Restoration’).
One could equally ask why you rebels need a Senate or a President when you have a Congress…
Clearly the President-and-Congress system and the Constitutional-Monarchy-and-Parliament system are two different species that have evolved from a common ancestor.
I’d say yes.
Point I was making is that two separate governing bodies is a good thing to have. Checks-and-balances, that sort of thing. If you have just one governing body it’s too easy for it to be controlled by one powerful figure and become a de facto dictatorship.
And I would add that it is best not to have the executive and legislative functions of the government in the same hands. But there you go–divergent evolution.
With all due respect to the illustrious taste buds of PCCE, I must respectfully disagree on the merits of the oatmeal cookie. They are not only delicious (especially when including raisins) but richer in fiber than your average cookie!
On this day in 1943, at the Chicago Central Railyard, Frank “The Enforcer” Nitti, second in command of the Chicago Outfit (Mafia) after Al Capone, put three bullets in his head. Facing indictment and possibly ill with cancer, he decided to do himself in.
How? Three bullets in his own head sounds like an ‘assisted suicide’ to me.