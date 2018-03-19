Monday: Hili dialogue

Well, the weekend is over, though Grania tells me that today, March 19, 2018, is a “bank holiday” in Ireland, marking St. Paddy’s Day. It’s also National Oatmeal Cookie Day, the WORST of all possible cookies. I can’t think of a cookie I’d like to eat less. Over in Poland, everyone’s celebrating Kashubian Unity Day. And remember, Spring arrives in two days.

On this day in 1649, the House of Commons in England wisely passed an act getting rid of the House of Lords, deeming it “useless and dangerous to the people of England”. So why is it back again? On this day in 1895, Auguste and Louis Lumière recorded the first real movies on their cinematograph, which, unlike Edison’s invention, had a projector. On March 19, 1918, the U.S. Congress established our four time zones as well as the much hated Daylight Saving Time. On this day in 1943, at the Chicago Central Railyard, Frank “The Enforcer” Nitti, second in command of the Chicago Outfit (Mafia) after Al Capone, put three bullets in his head. Facing indictment and possibly ill with cancer, he decided to do himself in. On March 19, 1954, a great record was set: Willie Mosconi ran (pocketed) 526 consecutive pool balls during an exhibition in Springfield Ohio. That record remains unbroken to this day. Here’s a description of the event by Dick Hatfield:

You can see Moscone’s only recorded “how to” video here. On this day in 1962, Bob Dylan released his first album, Bob Dylan, on the Columbia label. Finally, the Falklands war began on March 19, 1982, as Argentinian forces landed on South Georgia Island.

Notables born on March 19 include David Livingstone (1813), Wyatt Earp (1848), entomologist William Morton Wheeler (1865), Earl Warren (1891), Frédéric Joliot-Curie (1900), Albert Speer (1905), Adolf Eichmann (1906), Lennie Tristano (1919), Philip Roth (1933), Ursula Andress (1936), Glenn Close (1947), Harvey Weinstein (1952), and Bruce Willis (1955). Those who expired on this day include Arthur Balfour (1930), Edgar Rice Burroughs (1950), photographer Garry Winogrand (1984), Louis de Broglie (1987), Willem de Kooning (1997), John DeLorean (2005), and Arthur C Clarke (2008).

Here’s de Kooning’s “The Cat’s Meow” (1987). Can you see a cat in there?

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is concerned with string theory, as a cat should be:

Hili: What do you think about the string theory? A: Fascinating, but I don’t understand much of it. Hili: We are in the same boat there.

In Polish:

Hili: Co myślisz o teorii strun?

Ja: Fascynująca, ale mało z tego rozumiem.

Hili: To siedzimy w tej samej łodzi.

A Gary Larson cartoon sent by reader Taskin:

And some tweets from Matthew:

Look at this amazing frog!

This is why they call them Glassfrogs. Hyalinobatrachium dianae is also known as Diane's Bare-hearted Glassfrog. It’s found in Costa Rica at mid altitudes. Amazing photo is by Jaime Culebras. pic.twitter.com/1o3FFbIiWQ — Leonard Shapiro (@leonard_shapiro) March 19, 2018

And a tame bird of some sort (species, please?)

Just another reason why Sweden is better than America:

On faith schools, well done, Swedish Schools Minister, Anna Ekström. pic.twitter.com/SRkGtY5Cpk — Jim Al-Khalili (@jimalkhalili) March 18, 2018

Cat versus dog in a chess match. The referee must have spotted some cheating!

Surprising move from the referee pic.twitter.com/HeuFiWR1Ty — SHARE CATS (@sharecats) March 18, 2018

From Grania: a new Denisovan fossil I didn’t know about:

A fourth Denisovan fossil has been identified (JUL 2017) https://t.co/JBGuX3RWa7 via @physorg_com — PaleoAnthropology+ (@Qafzeh) March 18, 2018

An optical illusion created before your eyes (Matthew also found this):

I’m afraid this may hurt your head a little. pic.twitter.com/1NPju6chSx — Daniel (@DannyDutch) March 17, 2018

. . . and treat time for guinea pigs: