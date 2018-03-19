Duck report: flying home

This morning, as usual, I ventured out to the pond with a tub of defrosted frozen corn and a cup of mealworms. My pair of ducks weren’t visible, but I decided to whistle for them anyway. After a few whistles, I suddenly heard a loud series of quacks, and both ducks came flying toward the pond from god knows where, with the female quacking constantly and the male, silent, right behind her. They skidded into the water right at my feet in the shallow end of the pond, clearly ready for breakfast. It was incredibly cute. Although I almost always see them walking or swimming, it was a treat to see them flying, and they were navigating quite well through the trees and over the bushes.

The hen (still unnamed):

They do love their mealworms!