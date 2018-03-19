Duck report: flying home

This morning, as usual, I ventured out to the pond with a tub of defrosted frozen corn and a cup of mealworms. My pair of ducks weren’t visible, but I decided to whistle for them anyway. After a few whistles, I suddenly heard a loud series of quacks, and both ducks came flying toward the pond from god knows where, with the female quacking constantly and the male, silent, right behind her. They skidded into the water right at my feet in the shallow end of the pond, clearly ready for breakfast. It was incredibly cute. Although I almost always see them walking or swimming, it was a treat to see them flying, and they were navigating quite well through the trees and over the bushes.
The hen (still unnamed):
They do love their mealworms!
What a lovely thing to happen! At least one of those ducks needs to be called Lucky. 🙂
As the old joke has it,
“What is the difference between a duck?”
“One of its legs is both the same!”
It’s the same duck!
I’d call the male Bill 🙂
You are a dab hand at this duck mud-larky…
Odd you bring it up. I had a Mallard in the back yard just a while ago. Had our first good rain in many months so maybe he was out testing the grass.
I’m convinced it is Honey and her beau. I don’t trust the bill pattern and eye evidence.
Who else would come quacking from who-knows-where at the sound of a whistle?
I’d like to think it was Honey, but we should always be wary of believing what makes us feel good. I guess, like Feynman, I’ll have to live in doubt. . . .
It is the behavioral evidence that I find compelling. I don’t have a personal relationship with her to distort my views!
Maybe capture some video on your little Lumix next time they react to the Chicago Prof ‘call of the mealworm’? It would be fun to see.
I had my camera with me to do a short video as they came swimming toward me, but I had no idea that they’d fly in. Even that would be hard to film, as the direction they came from was unexpected, and they came in FAST!