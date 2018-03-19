Did Hawking have polio rather than ALS?

As we all know, Stephen Hawking is a medical anomaly, for he lived for over half a century with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS)—a disease that usually kills you within just a few years of diagnosis. As far as I know, he had the disease for longer than any human in history.
But did he really have ALS?
The Torygraph has a new article, based on a physician’s letter sent to to the Financial Times that after some effort, I finally found unpaywalled. Here it is (I think the first sentence is an unintended double entendre):
Well, this dude is a physician, and what do I know? But my impression of polio was that it does most of its damage at the outset, and doesn’t get progressively worse over decades, as Hawking’s illness seems to have done. Not that his polio—if that’s what he had—could have been ameliorated, but didn’t doctors think of that? And there must surely be a test to see if you have a virus versus ALS.
Perhaps Hawking was simply an outlier: a very rare case of hyper-longevity that has been seen in other fatal diseases. (Steve Gould’s cure of mesothelioma is similar.)
Well, it’s not of great import what disease killed Hawking; what I found more interesting was this article, also in the Torygraph (click on screenshot to see it).
An excerpt:
A final theory explaining how mankind might detect parallel universes was completed by Stephen Hawking shortly before he died, it has emerged.
Colleagues have revealed the renowned theoretical physicist’s final academic work was to set out the groundbreaking mathematics needed for a spacecraft to find traces of multiple big bangs.
Currently being reviewed by a leading scientific journal, the paper, named A Smooth Exit from Eternal Inflation, may turn out to be Hawking’s most important scientific legacy.
Fellow researchers have said that if the evidence which the new theory promises had been discovered before Hawking died last week, it may have secured the Nobel Prize which had eluded him for so long.
The problem with the idea of a multiverse, an idea that fascinates me, is that it seemed largely untestable. Hawking’s paper implies that this might not be the case:
Carlos Frenk, professor of cosmology at Durham University, told The Sunday Times: The intriguing idea in Hawking’s paper is that [the multiverse] left its imprint on the background radiation permeating our universe and we could measure it with a detector on a spaceship.
“These ideas offer the breathtaking prospect of finding evidence for the existence of other universe.”
We shall see. This is above my pay grade, so watch our Official Website Physicist™ Sean Carroll’s website for updates. His latest post is a nice summary of Hawking’s scientific contributions.
h/t: Hempenstein
Post-polio syndrome (I had a cousin who succumbed) can lead to deterioration decades after disease outset. This is not to say I support or refute Dr. Cooper’s hypothesis, just adding relevant information.
https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/post-polio-syndrome/symptoms-causes/syc-20355669
If I may speculate, I believe there were many more people involved in prolonging Hawking’s life than there would be for most people. I’m under the impression that some of the technology was designed specifically for him.
Absolutely stunning, if Hawking’s final work turns out to be so groundbreaking. The man was incomparable.
Regarding Cooper’s letter, he makes the classic “fallacy of one” mistake. It is mathematically incorrect to claim “the probability that Hawking had…ALS is low.” It would be true to say that if we randomly selected someone diagnosed with ALS, the probability that they would survive as long as Hawking did is extremely low. But this isn’t what we are doing. We observed Hawking surviving for 55 years after diagnosis already; you can’t discard that information. If you could, then any outlier in any context would be an “incorrect diagnosis,” because the a priori chance of observing such an outlier is low. But given enough people with ALS, some will be outliers (this is mathematically guaranteed). The fact that Hawking was also brilliant and famous is likely a mere coincidence.
“…if the evidence which the new theory promises had been discovered before Hawking died last week, it may have secured the Nobel Prize…”
I was not aware that under current rules (it was otherwise at an earlier time)the Nobel Prize is never awarded posthumously. See https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nobel_Prize#Posthumous_nominations
Too bad.
I don’t think a single spaceship would do the trick
Hawking seems to be suggesting we can detect multiple Big Bangs originating close to our own Big Bang & these might imprint on gravitational waves from our early universe. Those would be very long wavelength waves [I’m guessing] & would require a space-based version of LIGO. i.e. The proposed Laser Interferometer Space Antenna [LISA] a trio of spacecraft in an equilateral triangle with sides of 2,500,000 km long on a heliocentric orbit. The whole kit & caboodle would work like LIGO with a split laser bouncing back & forth between the spacecraft.
I don’t know if LISA is big enough for the job, but the computing power to extract the gravitational wave signal will be challenging & you’d have to have the triangle at JUST the right size to pick up the waves of interest – like tuning a radio to pick up a limited range of signals.
Interesting. And I’m certain that Dr. Hawking would have loved the unintended double entendre.