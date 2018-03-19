I want to start the week with a Laura Nyro song, “Blowing Away“, from her 1967 album “More Than a New Discovery”. The Fifth Dimension recorded this two years later, but I like Nyro’s version better. She was born in 1947, so the oldest she could have been when she wrote this song was twenty.

It’s not listed on the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s “10 essential Laura Nyro songs,” which in the main is good (#1 and #3 are the best), but it brings back my college days, when only one friend and I even knew of her. In fact, I think I’ll start every day this week with one of her songs.