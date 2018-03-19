A muddled thinker claims that evolution can’t explain organisms or their “strivings”

Alternet notes that Jeremy Sherman “is a decision theorist studying how life deals with dilemmas from the origins of life to everyday and political life.” In the article below (click on the screenshot), he also shows himself to be deeply muddled about evolution. The headline is tantalizing, but the “biological mystery” that science can’t explain turns out to be trivial: something that’s eminently explainable from what we already know about life and evolution.
So what is the Big Biological Mystery? It’s that organisms appear to be striving—trying to do things. This striving takes the form of things like organisms “trying” (I use the word as he does) to stay alive, trying to reproduce, trying to regenerate damaged bodies, trying to protect themselves from the multifarious harms that threaten every creature.
Sherman gives this appearance of striving and “purposefulness” a fancy name: “functional fitted effort“, which he further explains this way:
Effort is purposeful work, an organism trying to achieve what is functional – of value to it, fitted or representative of its circumstances. Effort value and representation only make sense with respect to organisms. Organisms try to benefit themselves given their environment. Inanimate things don’t.
In the physical sciences, there’s simply no room for explanation from functionally fitted behavior. Any physical scientist who claimed that subatomic, atomic, molecular, geological or galactic phenomena as trying to benefit itself given its circumstances would be drummed out of the physical sciences. A physicist knows better than to say the moon tries to lift the tides for the moon or the tide’s benefit.
In contrast, in the life and social sciences, one can’t do without explanations that assume functional fitted behavior. That’s what’s meant by an adaptation, a trait that enables an organism to engage in effort that functions for itself, fitted to its environment.
In short, what scientists can’t explain are organisms. Sherman, who says he’s an atheist, is not offering a creationist alternative, but simply says that here we have a big gap in our understanding of life. If rocks don’t strike to protect themselves against rolling downhill, or try to repair themselves when they’re cracked, or try to create other rocks, why do organisms? How could this be, given that organisms evolved from chemicals that don’t show the same “functional fitted effort”? (Actually, rocks do “try” to roll downhill, and they “try” to turn themselves into smaller rocks and then gravel and then sand. Is this a flaw in Sherman’s logic?)
The obvious answer to anyone who knows biology and evolution is this: organisms are the products of genes, which themselves originated way back when, perhaps in concert with rudimentary protein-building systems, as an arbitrary point in a continuum of chemical evolution. Granted, we don’t understand how life began. But once there were creatures possessing heredity material that could replicate (that’s tautological!), then it’s clear that those replicators who left more copies would come to dominate the population of replicators. One way replicators can do this, as Richard Dawkins pointed out in The Selfish Gene, is to build themselves a vehicle that protects the hereditary material from damage and facilitates its reproduction. Those vehicles are called bodies (I include here plants). Given bodies, the replicators will then make them behave in ways that further replication. So we get behaviors that keep you alive, repair your replicator, prey on other replicators, and, of course, have the drive to reproduce—the sine qua non of evolution.
This is how the adaptations evolve, in both body and behavior, that Sherman sees as unexplainable “striving” or “functional fitted effort”. It’s almost as if Sherman knew nothing of Dawkins’s explanations. In fact, Sherman does consider the genic explanation I’ve just given and rejects it (I’ve bolded the worst muddling):
What then explains the transition from phenomena that can’t be explained in terms of functional fitted effort to behavior that can’t be explained without reference to functional, fitted effort?
A tacit assumption in the sciences is that evolution explains it. It doesn’t.
This assumption takes three forms. The most popular is that evolution starts (here, 10 billion years into the history of the universe) once there are molecules that replicate – special molecules – probably RNA since its instrumental in life today. Once there are copying RNA molecules, there’s heredity and variation. According to this view, the differences in replicating molecules is the beginning of evolution and therefore the beginning of life.
This doesn’t explain functional fitted effort. There’s no effort. The molecules aren’t trying to copy. They’re passive, like any molecular products of catalysis. They copy when conditions cause them copy. Is there function or fittedness? Is anything useful or functional for the copying molecules fitted to their environment?
You could say that any molecule that copied better functioned better, but given their passivity (they’re not trying to copy) that’s just an observer’s perspective, no more about true function than it would be to say that of two balls rolled down a ramp the one that arrived at the ground first had more useful, functional features. Yes, from the observer’s perspective it did but that’s just an outsider’s impression. The ball isn’t trying to win any races. Nor is a copying molecule trying to copy, even if it happens to be the kind of molecule that, in us is functional as a repository of functional information that constrains our behavior. A repository. In us, RNA and DNA aren’t making effort to benefit themselves either. Genes are not selfish. There’s no self in those molecules that is trying to do anything for its own sake.
This is so dumb that I hardly find it worthwhile to reply. Molecules don’t have brains and they aren’t “trying” to do anything; copying was something that happened, and once it happened all else follows. It’s almost as if Sherman believes that molecules of DNA must come with little brains attached that make them consciously “try” to replicate in the sense that humans “try” to drive to work. His pan-psychist refutation becomes obvious when he says “there’s no self in those molecules that is trying to do anything for its own sake.” Yes, he’s right: there is no self. Selves, in their conscious form, involve epiphenomena that came much later, when big brains evolved. But evolution doesn’t NEED consciousness: all it needs are molecules that can replicate, with the property that the replication isn’t always perfect. (You can’t have evolution without mutations.)
Later on in this muddled piece, Sherman claims, correctly, that we don’t know how life began. But that doesn’t mean that plausible scenarios can’t be limned—or even tested. But once we have the replicators, and their ability to make proteins that build bodies (a linkage that we also don’t yet understand), the rest is history: evolutionary history.
Sherman is the worst kind of science popularizer—maybe worse than creationists—for he’s not lying, and he’s not pushing religion. Rather, he’s making big, non-religious claims about the lacunae of science, and yet those claims are simply wrong. Still, many laypeople who ingest his pabulum will think, “Yes, yes, evolution must be wrong, because it can’t explain organisms; and if it can’t do that, well, how can it be right?” All because Sherman can’t understand that the difference between rocks and organisms is that the latter have hereditary material that reproduces itself.
If you want the video version of Sherman’s confusion, you can see 20 minutes of it below.
It’s not surprising that Sherman’s musings amount to a pile of woo. His “degree” is in “decision theory and evolutionary theory” – whatever that is, from the Union Institute and University – whatever THAT is.
If it walks like a Deepak and woos like a Deepak …
Hi Jerry,
Thanks for noticing the article and commenting on it! I’m grateful for the attention.
You might want to take a look at my book Neither Ghost Nor Machine: The emergence and nature of selves (Columbia University Press, 2017)
I got my Ph.D.in evolutionary theory working with Terrence Deacon and Henry Plotkin, neither of whom ever pulled rank as a form of refutation. I’ve worked closely with Terrence Deacon for 21 years. My book is a distillation of his (Incomplete Nature) which I’m sure you’d think was muddled about evolution too.
I’ve read every book by Dawkins and Dennett and across the field. I read one of yours too.
I know most researchers and popularizers think that evolutionary theory solves it. That’s fine. Be satisfied. We disagree. We think the muddling occurs through the kind of equivocation you indulge in here whereby molecules become replicators which are tantamount to striving to replicate.
Time will tell how this will all play out but I do appreciate you giving attention to this important question and for squaring off so cleanly with our approach.
Best,
Jeremy
Thanks for this note, but I don’t think I pulled rank as a form of refutation. Where did I say that “I’m smarter than you so you’re wrong?” That’s muddled, too.
I await the revolution in evolutionary biology that, you think, will come from your insights. As you say, we disagree.
PS I worry for people like you and me who embrace evolutionary theory wholeheartedly and do battle as you and I do with intelligent design.
Intelligent design is such an intellectually weak enemy that we can fall prey to what I call Defaulty logic: “Since they’re so wrong, we must be right by default.” Defaulty logic stunts growth. May we have more formidable foes so we can continue learning!
Best,
Jeremy
I couldn’t even understand what his basic premise was and that’s because I think he really doesn’t understand that things that aren’t alive (aren’t organisms) don’t work the same way as things that are alive and have the main directive to make more of themselves. What they all do have in common is entropy I suppose.
When I start to teach about the origin of life in my class, I like to first describe some examples of things that are not alive and yet they have some ‘life-like’ properties. This includes fire, and growing crystals, and hurricanes. Like life, they assimilate resources and energy from the environment and convert them to build and maintain their form. They resist reaching equilibrium, and they can reproduce (in a fashion).
So things that have the emergent properties of life are really pretty common. It is actually pretty hard to prove that fire is not alive. I have to pull some technical detail like ‘they don’t have cells’, or ‘fire does not have heredity’ to disqualify fire as being alive.
It never ceases to amaze me how many people confuse “I don’t understand x” with “Nobody understands x”.
I have a feeling that what they’re really saying is “I’m very intelligent, so if I don’t understand x then nobody can possibly understand x.”
Just ask Donald “nobody knew how hard health care was” Trump.
Or in other words, he faults the “outside observer’s” perspective because it doesn’t comport with the “purpose” of the molecule. Of course it doesn’t, because the molecule doesn’t know and doesn’t care that one functioned better, only natural selection “cares” about that prior to the intelligent observer.
If the faster ball were to facilitate survival, it would indeed have a more useful, functional feature.
It’s really kind of hard to figure out what Sherman’s trying to say, because he writes a bunch of wooist BS about evolution, and yet by the end he seems to tacitly accept that evolution can occur by natural selection anyhow. It’s the origin of life upon which he ends up hanging his objection. And he claims that his group has a solution to it. Of course I hardly think so, given the mish-mash of confused ideas in his article.
And yes, everyone knows that the problem of origin of life is that a certain amount of order and replication have to arise before evolution can begin to occur (at least evolution of the kind that we’re used to). There’s no particular reason to think that it’s especially difficult for it to happen by chance, although we don’t really know the converse, either. We just don’t know.
Glen Davidson
I think I understand where Sherman is coming from. There does seem to be an almost ‘magic’ in the way living things behave. I first perceived this in a graduate class learning about regeneration.
Of course molecules dont exhibit this behavior but I think where Sherman goes wrong in not appreciating that collections of molecules certainly could. Consider that we can create machines with programs that behave in this way. That means that algorithms can do the job and by extension networks of molecules and nerve cells could also exhibit the behavior and evolve towards it.
By saying we dont understand it I think he’s saying we dont have some general philosophical description. I think we do and I’ve described it above but to really understand it we need to know the details. I think we can only understand this on a case by case basis.
The best example I can think of now is bacterial chemotaxis. Bacteria ‘strive’ to go to a food source. You can even anthropromorphize to the point you feel sympathy with them! But the mechanism by which they do this is known in molecular detail. Theres no ‘yearning’ in there. Learning about systems such as this help to disabuse ones self about the notions that Sherman is promoting.
There is a deficit in our language that makes it difficult to avoid using purposeful [gaol driven] terminology when describing mindless processes. And being scrupulous to avoid the error produces a very long-winded, usually unpoetic & dull read.
Reminds me of vitalism — élan vital, how does that work?
Rule of thumb: Try to stay away from the books on the shelf at Barnes and Noble where the author puts “Ph.D.” on the cover after his name. Same for videos on YouTube.
Yep, worst book I ever read on rabbit hunting was by Elmer Ph.D.
“We try. Non-living things don’t. What’s that about?”
What that’s about is missing the fact that the vast number of species of life don’t try either.
They’re just following the “program.”
Glen Davidson
It looks to me as if Sherman discounts the role that random mutation plays. If there were striving, you’d see its fingerprints all over the genome, and scattergun approach of random mutation.
Also the “new paradigm” gambit is getting a bit old.
Thank you, JAC, for replicating his argument so I don’t have to strive to understand it.
Obviously, this is precisely the sort of position that someone specializing in decision theory would be very likely to take, as it matches quite well the tacit/provisional methodological assumptions of that field.
But a field of inquiry can work very well with certain methodological assumptions that in a broader context are false or at least deeply misleading.
From the video:
“Bacteria don’t have feelings or minds, and yet they’re trying to stay alive and reproduce.”
Yes, and my computer is trying to perform logical functions, and occasionally screw up.
Both statements are equal in reasonability. Low. If you begin with junk like that, you’re hardly going to start making sense later on.
Glen Davidson
The worst paragraph might be in bold, but the paragraphs before that are also terribly wrong. RNA molecules are molecules, and in the presence of RNA polymerase and activated nucleotides, what do they do? They replicate! They leave descendants, and the ones that leave the most descendants will continue to leave more descendants. This ‘evolution’ happens in a test tube. See Spiegelmans’ monster: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Spiegelman%27s_Monster