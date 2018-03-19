A muddled thinker claims that evolution can’t explain organisms or their “strivings”

Alternet notes that Jeremy Sherman “is a decision theorist studying how life deals with dilemmas from the origins of life to everyday and political life.” In the article below (click on the screenshot), he also shows himself to be deeply muddled about evolution. The headline is tantalizing, but the “biological mystery” that science can’t explain turns out to be trivial: something that’s eminently explainable from what we already know about life and evolution.



So what is the Big Biological Mystery? It’s that organisms appear to be striving—trying to do things. This striving takes the form of things like organisms “trying” (I use the word as he does) to stay alive, trying to reproduce, trying to regenerate damaged bodies, trying to protect themselves from the multifarious harms that threaten every creature.

Sherman gives this appearance of striving and “purposefulness” a fancy name: “functional fitted effort“, which he further explains this way:

Effort is purposeful work, an organism trying to achieve what is functional – of value to it, fitted or representative of its circumstances. Effort value and representation only make sense with respect to organisms. Organisms try to benefit themselves given their environment. Inanimate things don’t. In the physical sciences, there’s simply no room for explanation from functionally fitted behavior. Any physical scientist who claimed that subatomic, atomic, molecular, geological or galactic phenomena as trying to benefit itself given its circumstances would be drummed out of the physical sciences. A physicist knows better than to say the moon tries to lift the tides for the moon or the tide’s benefit. In contrast, in the life and social sciences, one can’t do without explanations that assume functional fitted behavior. That’s what’s meant by an adaptation, a trait that enables an organism to engage in effort that functions for itself, fitted to its environment.

In short, what scientists can’t explain are organisms. Sherman, who says he’s an atheist, is not offering a creationist alternative, but simply says that here we have a big gap in our understanding of life. If rocks don’t strike to protect themselves against rolling downhill, or try to repair themselves when they’re cracked, or try to create other rocks, why do organisms? How could this be, given that organisms evolved from chemicals that don’t show the same “functional fitted effort”? (Actually, rocks do “try” to roll downhill, and they “try” to turn themselves into smaller rocks and then gravel and then sand. Is this a flaw in Sherman’s logic?)

The obvious answer to anyone who knows biology and evolution is this: organisms are the products of genes, which themselves originated way back when, perhaps in concert with rudimentary protein-building systems, as an arbitrary point in a continuum of chemical evolution. Granted, we don’t understand how life began. But once there were creatures possessing heredity material that could replicate (that’s tautological!), then it’s clear that those replicators who left more copies would come to dominate the population of replicators. One way replicators can do this, as Richard Dawkins pointed out in The Selfish Gene, is to build themselves a vehicle that protects the hereditary material from damage and facilitates its reproduction. Those vehicles are called bodies (I include here plants). Given bodies, the replicators will then make them behave in ways that further replication. So we get behaviors that keep you alive, repair your replicator, prey on other replicators, and, of course, have the drive to reproduce—the sine qua non of evolution.

This is how the adaptations evolve, in both body and behavior, that Sherman sees as unexplainable “striving” or “functional fitted effort”. It’s almost as if Sherman knew nothing of Dawkins’s explanations. In fact, Sherman does consider the genic explanation I’ve just given and rejects it (I’ve bolded the worst muddling):

What then explains the transition from phenomena that can’t be explained in terms of functional fitted effort to behavior that can’t be explained without reference to functional, fitted effort? A tacit assumption in the sciences is that evolution explains it. It doesn’t. This assumption takes three forms. The most popular is that evolution starts (here, 10 billion years into the history of the universe) once there are molecules that replicate – special molecules – probably RNA since its instrumental in life today. Once there are copying RNA molecules, there’s heredity and variation. According to this view, the differences in replicating molecules is the beginning of evolution and therefore the beginning of life. This doesn’t explain functional fitted effort. There’s no effort. The molecules aren’t trying to copy. They’re passive, like any molecular products of catalysis. They copy when conditions cause them copy. Is there function or fittedness? Is anything useful or functional for the copying molecules fitted to their environment? You could say that any molecule that copied better functioned better, but given their passivity (they’re not trying to copy) that’s just an observer’s perspective, no more about true function than it would be to say that of two balls rolled down a ramp the one that arrived at the ground first had more useful, functional features. Yes, from the observer’s perspective it did but that’s just an outsider’s impression. The ball isn’t trying to win any races. Nor is a copying molecule trying to copy, even if it happens to be the kind of molecule that, in us is functional as a repository of functional information that constrains our behavior. A repository. In us, RNA and DNA aren’t making effort to benefit themselves either. Genes are not selfish. There’s no self in those molecules that is trying to do anything for its own sake.

This is so dumb that I hardly find it worthwhile to reply. Molecules don’t have brains and they aren’t “trying” to do anything; copying was something that happened, and once it happened all else follows. It’s almost as if Sherman believes that molecules of DNA must come with little brains attached that make them consciously “try” to replicate in the sense that humans “try” to drive to work. His pan-psychist refutation becomes obvious when he says “there’s no self in those molecules that is trying to do anything for its own sake.” Yes, he’s right: there is no self. Selves, in their conscious form, involve epiphenomena that came much later, when big brains evolved. But evolution doesn’t NEED consciousness: all it needs are molecules that can replicate, with the property that the replication isn’t always perfect. (You can’t have evolution without mutations.)

Later on in this muddled piece, Sherman claims, correctly, that we don’t know how life began. But that doesn’t mean that plausible scenarios can’t be limned—or even tested. But once we have the replicators, and their ability to make proteins that build bodies (a linkage that we also don’t yet understand), the rest is history: evolutionary history.

Sherman is the worst kind of science popularizer—maybe worse than creationists—for he’s not lying, and he’s not pushing religion. Rather, he’s making big, non-religious claims about the lacunae of science, and yet those claims are simply wrong. Still, many laypeople who ingest his pabulum will think, “Yes, yes, evolution must be wrong, because it can’t explain organisms; and if it can’t do that, well, how can it be right?” All because Sherman can’t understand that the difference between rocks and organisms is that the latter have hereditary material that reproduces itself.

If you want the video version of Sherman’s confusion, you can see 20 minutes of it below.