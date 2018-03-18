Trump’s getting scared

The Mueller investigation is drawing ever closer to Trump, whose administration is simply coming apart at the seams. It’s accomplished nothing save appointing a Supreme Court judge as right-wing as Scalia, and people are fleeing the government like rats from a sinking ship. We may live to see Trump impeached for obstruction of justice, something that (although it would make Pence President for three years), wouldn’t make me shed any tears.
And so, this morning, Trump lashed out at Mueller:
Mueller has already gotten four indictments and one guilty plea. And isn’t Trump aware that he’s a Republican?
So let’s have a poll. Are we in for another Saturday Night Massacre à la Nixon? Does Trump have the moxie to fire Mueller? I’m saying no, but you may feel differently. After all, if Trump is anything, he’s hot-headedly unpredictable.
“No Opinion” (I don’t know).
I think he will. He’s convinced himself that everyone’s out to get him. He also seems to really believe the lies that he tells himself. In his world, he’s totally innocent and Mueller deserves to be fired. Eventually he won’t listen to the advice of his lawyers and he will fire him.
There’s another factor that will loom larger and larger as November approaches. Right now, he would likely survive any attempt to impeach him. If he’s going to fire Mueller, he needs to do it before he loses Congress to the Dems.
I agree. The high turnover rate of his closest staff suggests that he doesn’t value contradictory views. He’s also demonstrated himself to be incredibly erratic. He could fire Mueller with a tweet at 3:00 am.
If Trump is impeached, I wonder what will happened since so many people will feel he was just forced out by elites. I wonder if America will be in for civil unrest.
I worry about that too. I think it depends a lot on what Mueller’s report has to say. It may make it obvious to all that massive collusion with Russia took place. On the other hand, if the only claims against Trump and others are obstructions of justice, then they will get a pass from the current Congress and half the country as they feel that lying to avoid unfairness is no crime.
First, he’s not going to be impeached by this congress. And if he is by the next one, he won’t be convicted by the next one. So any talk about impeachment isn’t going anywhere anyway. Impeachment is not a criminal trial, it’s a political trial, and this country isn’t at that point yet.
I’m not sure you have a handle on how it works. You don’t need two Congresses for this. It is all done by one Congress. First the House votes articles of impeachment. Then the Senate holds the trial.
I agree that this Congress is not going to impeach. It is controlled by Republicans who are incapable of putting country before party interests. The next Congress might very well behave differently. We can hope that they take their duties more seriously than this Congress does.
Technically, Trump can’t fire Mueller. He’d have to fire Rosenstein and replace him with a toady who would fire Mueller. But I wouldn’t put it past him to just fire Mueller and ignore the niceties. As soon as Kushner or Don Jr. are indicted he’ll act, if not before.
There are bipartisan bills before the House and the Senate that would appoint Mueller as an independent special prosecutor in the event he were fired without cause. I suggest a more important question is whether the Republicans will have the courage and ethical responsibility to even bring them to a vote.
“But I wouldn’t put it past him to just fire Mueller and ignore the niceties.”
The only way he could directly fire Mueller would be to reverse the DOJ regulations that Mueller was appointed under. Which, as head of the executive branch, he could legally do. But I think this would set off a bigger political firestorm than simply firing Rosenstein and going down the line until he finds someone who would fire Mueller.
When they say “Trump will fire Mueller”, I think most people mean via the circuitous process you mention, not directly. It seems doubtful he’d try to fire him directly as he has the longer route open to him and it provides him some cover.
I hope desperately that I’m wrong, but I do think the Angry Cheeto will fire Mueller. It will create even more chaos in the government than Mueller reaching the conclusion that Trump should be impeached/prosecuted for his crimes.
Like you, I must vote no as well. It is not a hard no, because when we attempt to guess the actions of a deranged idiot, the standard deviation is hard to predict. He knows if that trigger is pulled it could be the end for him. Yes, I know others will say the republican stooges will not act but I think they would be forced to in that case.
There was and is so much collusion with the Russians it is almost a solid laugh every time Trumps gives us that no collusion crap. And so, we can thank Facebook and Cambridge Analytica for their continued help in manipulating the masses and assisting the republicans everywhere. Facebook just proves that it is most important the money flows in and to hell with privacy for anyone.
I fear that the “collusion” they are accused of amounts to only taking advantage of the Russians’ actions to destabilize the US. Or that the collusion is only at some really low level in his campaign. I worry that is going to be hard to prove that Trump actively supported some nastiness perpetrated by friend of his campaign. I do hope he’s guilty of something as he is one disgusting individual and has no business being president. And I don’t forgive those that elected him.
We have to remember that collusion by itself is not a crime but obstruction of justice is. There are many examples of the obstruction and I would refer you to the new book – Russian Roulette for many examples of both. The illegal contacts between Russia and Trump and his people are too many to count. But any of these things are cause for impeachment. For example, proof that Trump was continuing to deal with Russia on a building in Moscow while running for president would be a crime. And finally, the guy would does have all the facts and evidence is not writing books or talking to anyone and that is what is killing Trump.
For most of us, I think, “collusion” is shorthand for “Conspiracy to defraud the United States” which very much is a crime.
(I’m awaiting my turn for Russian roulette which is currently in the protective custody of my wife.)
I voted ‘yes,’ but I think the question is put wrongly. I don’t think Mueller would ever indict the President. He may indict any number of close associates, but at the end of the day, he would hand his stuff over to Congress for impeachment. That said, I don’t think Trump would stand for an indictment of say, Jared Kushner, or for Mueller indicting counsellors that Trump has not, yet, turned against. The President is right to think that he is being targeted (that’s what prosecutors do), but wrong to think that he is being treated unfairly. If he wanted Hillary in the hot seat, he should have stepped aside before the election.
This Congress is in collusion with him. And fear him. As to “And isn’t Trump aware that he’s a Republican?” he simply doesn’t care what he says of does, he just likes the drama and attention.
I think, seasoned as he is, he will look for some wrinkle in the space -time continuum to pull some stunt designed to fool confuse, distract all or enough of the people and then the whole blanket will come tumbling down and smother him. He seems progressively caught between a rock and a hard place and the longer he waits the less manoeuvrability he will have.The McCabe affair is beyond clumsy.
As for the question, I don’t think Mueller can indict, can he?
As a non-Usian, it’s not my business to vote.
For them and their idiotic widespread mostly internal moronic attitudes such as those on health, and guns, and wealth distribution, and social safety nets, they’ve made their own bed, so can sleep in it. Pence won’t be different there.
Also Pence won’t be any better on climate change, which threatens everybody else and their grandchildren, not just the idiots who elect that type, or can’t be bothered to vote, or wouldn’t at least shut up Clinton criticisms until after Trump was out of the picture.
But maybe Pence will reduce the considerable recently increased threat of thermonuclear annihilation, a second thing not just internal to the US. On the other hand, maybe the opposite, especially if it more likely starts in the Middle East and fits in with his Christian ‘rapture’.
Also, wouldn’t Pence succeeding the Drumpf make another Republican getting in next time much more likely?
Sorry, I was confusing “indict” with “impeach”, so I guess Mueller can.
It’s generally accepted that you can’t indict a sitting President.
As for Pence making it more likely the Rs will win again in 2020, who knows? The GOP platform wasn’t and isn’t popular and it’s not what Trump ran on. Pence isn’t likely to appeal to those who love Trump.
The answer, of course, is “No”, since it would be unconstitutional for him to indict a sitting president. Ken Starr felt he could, but he was an independent counsel, unlike Mueller. This is why Sessions recused himself, Mueller’s report will end up on his desk.
It will be up to Congress to proceed with impeachment. Good luck with that.
This is not clear. It seems a sitting president is subject to criminal indictment for crimes that happened before he was sworn in.
Legal opinion is divided on whether a sitting president can be indicted. The NYT published a memo from Starr’s investigation into Clinton, considered the most thorough government-commissioned analysis rejecting the general view that presidents cannot be prosecuted while serving their terms.
“It is proper, constitutional, and legal for a federal grand jury to indict a sitting president for serious criminal acts that are not part of, and are contrary to, the president’s official duties,” the Starr office memo stated. “In this country, no one, even President Clinton, is above the law.”
Trump: Schrödinger’s cad?
‘…. he’s hot-headedly unpredictable.”
Such diplomacy.
The man is best understood as functionally insane, a walking, talking, delusional nutbag.
I don’t think he’ll be impeached. I think he’ll just wear himself out and give up the presidency in some ridiculous way. My real hope is that I’ll be able to watch the moron being dragged out of the WH in a straight jacket by federal marshals, live on every cable network channel for a month, including the Jim Bakker Show.