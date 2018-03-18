Trump’s getting scared

The Mueller investigation is drawing ever closer to Trump, whose administration is simply coming apart at the seams. It’s accomplished nothing save appointing a Supreme Court judge as right-wing as Scalia, and people are fleeing the government like rats from a sinking ship. We may live to see Trump impeached for obstruction of justice, something that (although it would make Pence President for three years), wouldn’t make me shed any tears.

And so, this morning, Trump lashed out at Mueller:

Why does the Mueller team have 13 hardened Democrats, some big Crooked Hillary supporters, and Zero Republicans? Another Dem recently added…does anyone think this is fair? And yet, there is NO COLLUSION! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 18, 2018

Mueller has already gotten four indictments and one guilty plea. And isn’t Trump aware that he’s a Republican?

So let’s have a poll. Are we in for another Saturday Night Massacre à la Nixon? Does Trump have the moxie to fire Mueller? I’m saying no, but you may feel differently. After all, if Trump is anything, he’s hot-headedly unpredictable.

Vote!