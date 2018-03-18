Sunday: Hili dialogue

It’s Sunday, March 18, 2018, just a few days until Spring, which starts Tuesday, March 20 at 11:16 a.m.. It’s also National Sloppy Joe Day, but didn’t we just have one of these?

On this day in AD 37, the Roman Senate annulled the will of Tiberius and proclaimed Caligula emperor. Big mistake: the emperor was an evil man, most probably insane. As Wikipedia notes, “Once, at some games at which [Caligula] was presiding, he ordered his guards to throw an entire section of the audience into the arena during the intermission to be eaten by the wild beasts because there were no prisoners to be used and he was bored.” In 1892, former Governor General of Canada Lord Stanley donated a silver challenge cup for Canada’s best hockey team: ergo the Stanley cup. On this day in 1922, Mohandas Gandhi was sentenced to six years in prison for “sedition”: non-cooperation with the British. He served two years before he was released for good to undergo an operation for appendicitis.

On March 18, 1965, the Russian cosmonaut Alexey Leonov exited his spacecraft Voshkod 2 for 12 minutes, becoming the first person to walk in space. Here’s part of that walk on video:

On March 18, 1967, the supertanker Torrey Canyon ran aground off Cornwall in England, spilling its cargo of 120,000 tons of crude oil. On this day in 1990, the inhabitants of the GDR, East Germany, had their first democratic elections after communism fell in that country. And on the very same day, the biggest and most valuable art theft in US history took place, with 12 paintings, worth in toto about $500 million, were stolen from the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in Boston. This is still the greatest single theft of property in world history. Here are two of the stolen works, none of which were ever recovered:

“The Concert” by Johannes Vermeer, one of only 34 of his known works:

. . . and Rembrandt’s only seascape, “The Storm on the Sea of Gaililee”. Such lovely paintings; somewhere an oligarch sits and admires them, all to himself. If you know where they are, there’s a $5 million reward.

Notables born on this day include John C. Calhoun (1782), Grover Cleveland (1837), Nikolia Rimsky-Korsakov (1844), Neville “Peace in Our Time” Chamberlain (1869), Edgar Cayce (1877), Wilfred Own (1893), John Updike (1932), F. W. de Klerk (1936), Wilson Pickett (1941), my old friend and collaborator, the genticist (Dame) Linda Partridge (1950), Ben Cohen (1951, co-founder of Ben and Jerry’s Ice Cream), and Adam Levine (1979). Those who fell asleep on this day include Laurence Sterne (1768), Johnny Appleseed (1845), John Phillips (2001), Natasha Richardson (2009), and Chuck Berry (last year).

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, a large male cat has shown up, and it’s possible that Hili has a boyfriend! The new cat appears to hang out with Hili in the garden, and then jumps on the windowsill to look at her when she comes in. I have named this cat “Ignatz.” Here he is; Hili, never having had a boyfriend, is understandably wary:

Hili: Do we defend the territory or invite him in? Cyrus: He looks like a nice guy. Hili: I wouldn’t trust him.

In Polish:

Hili: Bronimy terytorium, czy zapraszamy do środka?

Cyrus: Wygląda na miłego kolegę.

Hili: Ja bym mu nie ufała.

Here’s a contribution from reader Keith, who writes:

I saw this sign in my vet’s office. This proves that cat owners are twice as smart as dog owners. The cat owner’s head is twice as large!

From Matthew: a 100th-anniversary movie clip:

Buster Keaton in The Bell Boy, which was released 100 years ago today, on March 18, 1918. Still a brilliant gag a century later pic.twitter.com/3lkpRfKOsS — Silent Movie GIFs (@silentmoviegifs) March 18, 2018

I didn’t know that pangolins were, errr, this pulchritudinous. (Matthew notes, “Not sure why this is surprising but it’s been around for a while.”)

PANGOLIN NIPPLES!!!!! (Image S & J Hurd) pic.twitter.com/cOJar9BSSv — Jan Freedman (@JanFreedman) March 16, 2018

I can’t vouch for the accuracy of this, but if it’s true then it’s also very sad:

An ant bridge breaks but is repaired. All that information in such a tiny brain!

Since this video from our work has been making the rounds again on internet, I figured I should repost it here as well. An army ant bridge collapses, then recovers. © @HelenMcCreery, @sjmgarnier, Radhika Nagpal, Mike Rubenstein, Melinda Malley, @NJIT, @Harvard. pic.twitter.com/u8c4dbpwZf — Simon Garnier (@sjmgarnier) March 17, 2018

Two animal tweets, also from Dr. Cobb:

Motyxia is a genus of cyanide-producing millipedes that are endemic to the southern Sierra Nevada. All species have the ability to glow brightly: some of the few known instances of bioluminescence in millipedes. pic.twitter.com/HhSW2WHI4L — Sofía Martínez-Villalpando (@sofiabiologista) March 17, 2018

Check out the pictures of that guillemot-strewn cliff:

The Guillemots are back on Hornøya! For several weeks the birds have circled the island and waited on the sea. Yesterday the guillemots settled in the bird cliff. Hornøya is busy again!

Btw just in time for the annual bird festival, Gullfest, in Vardø. pic.twitter.com/jwzrxR2vEi — Biotope (@BiotopeOffice) March 16, 2018

This wonderful painting is 3.5 millennia old!

The hippopotamus on this ostracon was painted c. 3,450 years ago. It was found in Thebes, Deir el -Bahri, Upper Egypt. https://t.co/VJyjL9EBrS #archaeology #nijlpaard pic.twitter.com/HK34ezQUbw — Ticia Verveer (@ticiaverveer) March 16, 2018

A sciurid weather station:

There's been so much snow overnight that we're now measuring snow depth in squirrels. Looks like one squirrel's worth in Shropshire! CF pic.twitter.com/BdVYHR2p6B — BBC Weather (@bbcweather) March 18, 2018