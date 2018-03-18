Writer’s travel photos: Madison, Wisconsin

In lieu of readers’ wildlife photos today, I’ll post a few holiday snaps from my trip to Madison, Wisconsin. I’ve already posted food pictures, so here’s the ancillary stuff.

The state capitol building, completed in 1917. It has, Dan Barker told me, the most capacious dome of any capitol building in the world, including the U.S. Capitol. Inside it’s elaborately painted and decorated, with over 40 different kinds of marble on the walls and floors. It stands 284 feet tall, and no building within a mile can be taller than the statue atop the dome:

The statue of “Wisconsin” atop the dome, sculpted by Daniel Chester French (photo from Wikipedia):

The reflection of the dome in a nearby building:

The dome and decorations:

Some of the lovely marble in the floor:

Unlike Hyde Park, where my University is located, Madison is a real college town, full of bookstores, ethnic restaurants, and record shops. It also has a lot of nice Art Deco buildings:

An Art Deco state office building near the waterfront (downtown Madison sits on a peninsula between two lakes):

State Street, the road that runs from the Capitol to the University of Wisconsin:

This appealingly named brewpub was named the best in Wisconsin in 2017, but I was there too early in the day to have a brewski:

The University, which is huge: 43,000 undergrad + graduate students. It’s too big to photograph all at once, so here’s the entrance to the campus, the Ag Building (foundation of the famous Dairy), some students, and the view from the admin building atop its hill down State Street to the Capitol:

Monona Terrace, Frank Lloyd Wright’s civic center on the lakefront, was conceived by Wright in 1937, but didn’t open until sixty years later, when Wright had been dead for 38 years. It’s hard to see the whole building as it’s low and long, but the people at the next-door Hilton allowed me into the “Honors Club” on the 14th floor to photograph it from above:

Some information:

Part of the large interior:

The men’s room with self-portrait:

And, on the way back home, there were either Amish or Mennonites close to me (I also saw them on the way to Madison). I’m not sure whether the faith prohibits them from taking planes, or whether they prefer the cheaper train. The second picture, unfortunately blurry, looks to me just like “Whistler’s Mother”: