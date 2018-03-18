King’s College London deplatforms its own lecturer—scheduled to talk on free speech!

Nativist and white supremacist Tommy Robinson is scheduled to speak at Speakers’ Corner in London today; his topic being free speech and the history of that famous “Corner”. The police removed him from that place about a week ago, and it’s not clear whether they’ll remove him again for talking about the very history of the area.

In the meantime, another Brit has been deplatformed for trying to talk about free speech. As the Torygraph and The Sunday Times report, lecturer Adam Perkins, a neuroscientist at King’s College London (KCL), has been de-platformed by his own university. The ostensible reason is not that his topic is anathema, or even “hate speech,” but because the College couldn’t guarantee anyone’s safety. As the Torygraph notes:

King’s College London (KCL) has been accused of “no platforming” its own lecturer, after his talk on free speech was deemed “high risk”. Dr Adam Perkins, an academic who specialises in the neurobiology of personality, was due to speak to students on Friday afternoon about the scientific importance of free speech. But the event, hosted by KCL’s Libertarian Society, was forcibly postponed by the university following a risk assessment. The society said they see this as “no platforming”, adding: “When your university censors its own lecturer, you know things have got out of hand. “The talk was meant to be about the scientific importance of free speech. It seems for King’s, there is no such concept of free speech.”

The Times add this information:

The university said that 400 students had signed a petition alleging that Dr Perkins had “stigmatised” minority groups and that the event had been postponed. “ We do not have enough resources to make sure that this event can be managed safely,” a spokesman said. Dr Perkins, who previously caused controversy by arguing that welfare dependency could be “bred out”, said: “Free speech in science is crucial because it means different opinions can be debated.” The society said that “violent intolerance” was being allowed to stifle debate.

Here are the Words that Cannot be Said, words that were called “bigoted” in the petition and “racist” by the KCL Intersectional Feminist Society:

In a book titled The Welfare Trait, Dr Perkins argues that children whose families are dependent on benefits tend to be even more unmotivated and resistant to employment than their parents. He recommends that policies should be altered so that the welfare state does not encourage families in disadvantaged households to have more children.

Nope, we can’t have college students hearing that kind of stuff! I don’t know anything about the UK’s policies, but this seems a criticism of poor people, not minorities, even if minorities are more likely to be poor. I suspect that Perkins is using the same “welfare queen” trope that made so much hay for Ronald Reagan, but he was at least allowed to speak his mind.

The Libertarian Society is right. Both reasons for deplatforming Perkins are bogus. If the event can’t be managed safely, they should give it extra resources. (And seriously, if it can’t be managed safely, it’s the fault of the protestors and not the speaker.) And as for the bully veto of a petition, Perkins had already been invited and scheduled to speak, and a petition should make no difference.

This event, and my post from earlier today, along with other recent incidents, shows that free speech is under serious threat in the UK.

