Identify my duck

I’m pretty convinced that my new female duck is not Honey, the one I tended last year—along with her four ducklings. Yet it still amazes me that the new duck came to me immediately when I gave my three-note call, almost as if it had remembered.

Now some readers have said that a duck’s bill can change color over time, but this would have to be a big change. Honey had a unique mottled pattern on her bill, whereas my new duck (still unnamed) doesn’t. Still, some naturalists and birders have said there’s a certain resemblance.

To move this issue forward, I’m posting pictures of the bills of Honey compared to my new duck (called “New Duck”). Birders: you tell me.

Honey, left side of bill

Honey: right side of bill:

Honey, front view of bill:

New duck: left side of bill:

New duck, right side of bill:

New duck: front view of bill:

The new duck has much more yellow on the front of the bill, and lacks the stippling on the sides of the beak that Honey had. I don’t think they’re they same duck. Could this be Honey’s one female offspring? I have only one highly cropped view of her single female offspring, which doesn’t tell us much:

So, birders, you tell me: same duck or different duck?

Lagnaippe: Water reflections from Botany Pond, this morning.

Okay, time for the ducks’ second feeding.