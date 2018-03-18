Identify my duck

I’m pretty convinced that my new female duck is not Honey, the one I tended last year—along with her four ducklings. Yet it still amazes me that the new duck came to me immediately when I gave my three-note call, almost as if it had remembered.
Now some readers have said that a duck’s bill can change color over time, but this would have to be a big change. Honey had a unique mottled pattern on her bill, whereas my new duck (still unnamed) doesn’t. Still, some naturalists and birders have said there’s a certain resemblance.
To move this issue forward, I’m posting pictures of the bills of Honey compared to my new duck (called “New Duck”). Birders: you tell me.
Honey, left side of bill
Honey: right side of bill:
Honey, front view of bill:
New duck: left side of bill:
New duck, right side of bill:
New duck: front view of bill:
The new duck has much more yellow on the front of the bill, and lacks the stippling on the sides of the beak that Honey had. I don’t think they’re they same duck. Could this be Honey’s one female offspring? I have only one highly cropped view of her single female offspring, which doesn’t tell us much:
So, birders, you tell me: same duck or different duck?
Lagnaippe: Water reflections from Botany Pond, this morning.
Okay, time for the ducks’ second feeding.
No way, bro. But as your boy Mr. Stills says, love the one you’re with.
That is very good – I was just going to say ducklemma.
It is clear that PCC[E] has found his purpose in life!
Same pond. Responds to your whistle. Has conditioned you to feed it. Same duck.
That’s basically my take, too. But I could be wrong.
It looks like if Honey’s bill “filled in” with black all the way like the new duck’s black is, it would be connected to that front black point on the bill. The new duck’s bill has a thick strip of yellow separating that. Honey’s black coloring on the bill would have had to receded to be the new duck. I do not know anything about the coloring of bills in ducks. It could be. The offspring looks like the bill is too black to be the new duck unless the coloring also receded in that duck.
Be interested to see a photo that included New Duck’s feet. Honey’s had some very distinctive markings (see the front of bill view) that might be able to be used for identification.
You need to get some samples for DNA testing. Or, should have?
Yes a duck fur trap the critter swims towards, a food source with some velcro like material to capture feather samples. I have read before that some species of female bird although apparently mating for life actually have cheating feet and have a brood from numerous partners. Voila, a paternity test as well for the chicks! Come on Jerry, there’s work to be done…
I can’t tell; but, if it’s a different one, you are The Duck Whisperer. I love the pond photo!
There really is a lot of yellow on the new duck’s bill. Can anyone confirm the new duck isn’t a male Mexican mallard?
I’d think the mallard drake following her around the pond should know.
I’d try the three-note call in another pond and see what happens.
I don’t know how this works in ducks, but an individual gull’s bill colour and mottling regularly changes over the course of a year. Seasonal hormonal changes and differences in food choice cause these changes. So identifying an individual by bill markings/colour is not possible. Even if you know what the bill looks like in all seasons, a bad food year can still throw this diagnostic off.
I remember lots of pictures of Honey from the summer and fall, but do you have pictures of her from the early spring last year? When were these photos taken? Perhaps New Duck’s bill markings will change as we move into summer?