Saturday: Hili dialogue

It’s Saturday, March 17, 2018, and we’re nearing the beginning of Spring. It’s St. Patrick’s Day! As always, they’ll be dyeing the Chicago River Green, but it’s raining and sleeting, and so the celebrants will have to hie to the pub, which they’d do anyway. Naturally, today’s official food holiday is “National Eat Like the Irish Day.” That, I suppose, means potatoes, shepherd’s pie, cabbage, and Guinness (I won’t touch the malodorous drisheen).

Today’s Google Doodle also celebrates the holiday, with the Doodle explained:

In today’s Doodle, Irish artist Ross Stewart celebrates his homeland’s rich history and heritage. Standing in for the Google “L” is a tall stone that pays homage to Ireland’s earliest form of writing: ogham. The edge is marked with a series of ancient carvings, each group representing a letter of the ogham alphabet . See if you can read what it says (hint: it goes left to right, bottom to top!). Meanwhile, a determined stonemason is hard at work against a backdrop of peaceful greens and blues. In the foreground, a sprinkling of native wildflowers rounds out Stewart’s ode to the isle’s vast, natural beauty – sheepish onlooker included.

Not much happened on St. Paddy’s Day in world history. On this day in 1959, Tenzing Gyatso, the 14th Dalai Lama, fled Tibet for India, a perilous journey over mountain passes. He and his retinue now live in Dharamshala, India. Exactly a decade later, Golda Meir became Israel’s first female Prime Minister. And on this day in 1973, AP photographer Slava Veder took a photo that won the Pulitzer Prize: Burst of Joy. It shows an American Air Force officer, a former North Vietnamese prisoner, being reunited with his family:

Sadly, the photo isn’t all it appears to be. As Wikipedia reports, this wasn’t exactly a burst of joy:

Despite outward appearances, the reunion was an unhappy one for Stirm. Three days before he arrived in the United States, the same day he was released from captivity, Stirm received a Dear John letter from his wife Loretta informing him that their marriage was over. Stirm later learned that Loretta had been with other men throughout his captivity, receiving marriage proposals from three of them. In 1974, the Stirms divorced and Loretta remarried, but Lt Col Stirm was still ordered by the courts to provide her with 43% of his military retirement pay once he retired from the Air Force. Stirm was later promoted to full Colonel and retired from the Air Force in 1977. After Burst of Joy was announced as the winner of the Pulitzer Prize, all of the family members depicted in the picture received copies. They all display it prominently in their homes, except the Stirm patriarch, who says he cannot bring himself to display the picture, given the betrayal he suffered from his wife on the home front.

How sad!

Finally, on March 17, 1992, a referendum in South Africa to end apartheid passed: 68.7% to 31.2%.

Notables born on this day include Roger B. Taney (1777), Lawrence “I may be some time” Oates (1880), Bobby Jones (1902), Nat King Cole (1919), Rudolf Nureyev (1938), Paul Kantner (1941), John Sebastian (1944), Mia Hamm (1972) and Katie Ledecky (1997). Those who passed away on this day include Daniel Bernouilli (1782), Robert Chambers (1871), Irène Joliot-Curie (1956), Amos Alonzo Stagg (1965), Louis Kahn (1974), and Helen Hayes (1993).

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, the animals are olfacting:

Cyrus: I think we’ve sniffed everything. Hili: I still have to check whether anybody peed on my favorite acacia.

In Polish:

Cyrus: Chyba obwąchaliśmy już wszystko.

Hili: Muszę jeszcze sprawdzić, czy nikt nie obsikał mojej ulubionej akacji.

Among cat aficionados, when a cat is sitting with all paws underneath it or tucked in front, like this, it’s said to be “tugging”, after the fanciful resemblance between such a cat and a tugboat. Here’s Gus tugging in Winnipeg, with staff Taskin calling the photo “Afternoon blanket tug from Gus”:

Matthew sent an optical illusion, but for the life of me I can’t see any wobbling (oh, now I can!):

The image appears to wobble in the radial direction. pic.twitter.com/CgAFHWREv3 — Akiyoshi Kitaoka (@AkiyoshiKitaoka) March 17, 2018

These tweets are from Grania. One good thing about the Internet, which redeems the trolls, pedants, and obnoxious gits, are the many people with a sense of humor:

Evil only costs 39 cents. pic.twitter.com/j2XJ5Cse1T — You Had One Job (@_youhadonejob1) March 15, 2018

The “only”, though, should be after the words “costs”.

This woman had the right idea:

Girl crushes a cotton candy eating contest ❤️. pic.twitter.com/AiEATAWBQH — DestinyDelight (@DelightDestiny) March 15, 2018

More humor from random individuals, but how true it is!:

Somewhere between Boy's Life and Man's Life things go horribly awry. pic.twitter.com/odvOgpO2Ag — Jamie Ford (@JamieFord) March 14, 2018

Cyclone Gita, which affected the South Pacific in February:

pic.twitter.com/QviooSHE2W — Seán Doran | Seán Ó Deoráin (@_TheSeaning) March 16, 2018

And a feather-horned beetle (Rhipicera femorata) from Australia:

He's tiny (15 mm) but he's got reception! This spectacular male Feather-horned Beetle (Rhipicera femorata) is our Spotting of the Day. https://t.co/2OkjgUER6Q pic.twitter.com/Y36fgJEXOQ — Project Noah (@projectnoah) March 16, 2018

Finally, three gifs collected by reader Su (her captions):

Kitten goes the distance in the small dog bronc-riding competition:

Meerkat really dozes off.

Squirrel foodie enjoying a… something.

