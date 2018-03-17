Here’s a juvenile Gos, in hand at a banding station north of Rochester NY. This and the following in hand images are from my DigiBanding project. In the early 90s, as digital SLR cameras were coming down in price, several bird photographers posted ways to make sure you got an image that was “color accurate”. These were involved. I started my project by giving three point-and-shoot digital cameras to the hawk banding station at Braddock Bay, north of Rochester, where one of my students was their first professional hawk counter and then a lead bander. The photo numbers was placed on the banding form, along with all the measurements and the band number. The project requirement was that each bird be imaged front and back with one wing held open. I have several hundred images from this. In addition, as this was digital, any other shots could be taken, like this goshawk head shot.