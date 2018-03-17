I don’t think my new mallard hen is Honey, but she sure has a handsome boyfriend! I was afraid that my four-day absence would drive the ducks away, but, sure enough, they were in the shallow end of the pond this afternoon, waiting for their mealworms and corn (no, they won’t eat peas). And they look as if they’re getting into better condition. I make sure to give the hen extra food as she may be incubating some eggs.
Here are the latest photos:
Isn’t he a handsome lad? His emerald-green head glistens in the sun.
And the adorable hen. I need names for both of them.
The happy couple. They seem to get along very well, sharing their food and not pecking each other:
I like this one, as it shows a vigorous shake:
The ducks were quietly mumbling, “where’s Jerry and our damn corn? We’re hungry & we’re left here eating stuff found in a pond like regular duck schmucks”.
I love all your ducks, Jerry. Even though it is difficult to see their eyes = )
Maybe, but at least they HAVE eyes (unlike some cats)!
Really nice pix. I’m happy for all (three) of you.
They are absolutely gorgeous – which means excellent health (not to mention , it is THE season). Super photos….
Ahhh, true love 😍
Any update on the response-to-whistle behavior, PCC[E]?
If they see me, they come running,or rather swimming; if they don’t see me, and they’re there, they immediately come when I whistle.
Is this pair approaching you more rapidly than last year’s ducks? If the hen isn’t Honey, is it likely that these ducks are still returners from last year? And they already knew you as a good source of noms?
Yes, they came the first time I whistled (the male, I think, followed the female). But the only ducks I fed last year were Honey, her brood, and (before the deadbeat absconded) her husband.
Quacks have spread among the ducks that Jerry has corn.
A duck knows a sucker when they see one.
Rosalind for the lady duck’s name, (Rose for short) and Alfred for the boy (Alfie for short).
He can be George and she can be Marge.
Duck couple names: George and Gracie.
(If you get the reference, you’re as old as me.)
What a happy-looking couple they are!
He is Henry, she is Beatrice.
Hank and Bea.
Ducks!!! ❤️ Happiness- Thank you also for sharing the beautiful photos.
Peter & Olivia. Or Clark & Penny.
Mr. & Mrs. Ducky McDuckface.
Very handsome
Trying to think of names based on great singing duos. But I can’t think of any great singing duos.
Those are beautiful ducks. In the summer we go to Kolob reservoir at least once a week and there are always ducks. I could watch them all day, they are so interesting . It is really something to see when they catch and devour crawdads. I don’t think she is Honey, but it’s hard to tell. Guess you would have to ask another duck.Thanks.
How about Melanie and Melvin?
In Latin, Greek and a bunch of other languages mel/meli/melissa all refer to ‘honey’ or ‘honeybee’.
Could be a nice tribute to the duck Honey!
In Greek a lot of the “mel” words been “black”. Melanie comes μελανία which means black. I know this because I am over educated, in reference to the previous post. In Latin “mel” means honey. This is why mixing ancient languages can be so wrong. Think of all the trouble with podiatry and paediatrics and so forth.
Chester and Daphne.
Daphne:
Famed for its intense rose-citrus perfume, Daphne odora flowers in winter and spring, filling the air with its delightful fragrance.
Chester:
From a surname which originally belonged to a person who came from Chester, an old Roman settlement in Britain. The name of the settlement came from Latin castrum “camp, fortress”.
Duck-naming contest! I propose ‘Arthur’ and ‘Guinevere’.
The male is extremely handsome. Beautiful coloring. Very streamlined, aerodynamic coloration. The green of the head is especially gorgeous, but the rest of the coloring highlights the head.