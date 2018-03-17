My ducks

I don’t think my new mallard hen is Honey, but she sure has a handsome boyfriend! I was afraid that my four-day absence would drive the ducks away, but, sure enough, they were in the shallow end of the pond this afternoon, waiting for their mealworms and corn (no, they won’t eat peas).  And they look as if they’re getting into better condition. I make sure to give the hen extra food as she may be incubating some eggs.

Here are the latest photos:

Isn’t he a handsome lad? His emerald-green head glistens in the sun.

And the adorable hen. I need names for both of them.

The happy couple. They seem to get along very well, sharing their food and not pecking each other:

I like this one, as it shows a vigorous shake:

27 Comments

  1. Diana MacPherson
    The ducks were quietly mumbling, “where’s Jerry and our damn corn? We’re hungry & we’re left here eating stuff found in a pond like regular duck schmucks”.

  2. Miss Ironfist
    I love all your ducks, Jerry. Even though it is difficult to see their eyes = )

  3. John O'Neall
    Really nice pix. I’m happy for all (three) of you.

  4. alexandra Moffat
    They are absolutely gorgeous – which means excellent health (not to mention , it is THE season). Super photos….

  5. Mark R.
    Ahhh, true love 😍

  6. GBJames
    Any update on the response-to-whistle behavior, PCC[E]?

    • whyevolutionistrue
      If they see me, they come running,or rather swimming; if they don’t see me, and they’re there, they immediately come when I whistle.

      • GBJames
        Is this pair approaching you more rapidly than last year’s ducks? If the hen isn’t Honey, is it likely that these ducks are still returners from last year? And they already knew you as a good source of noms?

        • whyevolutionistrue
          Yes, they came the first time I whistled (the male, I think, followed the female). But the only ducks I fed last year were Honey, her brood, and (before the deadbeat absconded) her husband.

        • Diana MacPherson
          Quacks have spread among the ducks that Jerry has corn.

        • darwinwins
          A duck knows a sucker when they see one.

  7. Graham
    Rosalind for the lady duck’s name, (Rose for short) and Alfred for the boy (Alfie for short).

  8. ok2av8
    He can be George and she can be Marge.

  9. Bob Bottemiller
    Duck couple names: George and Gracie.
    (If you get the reference, you’re as old as me.)

    Posted March 17, 2018 at 3:35 pm | Permalink

    What a happy-looking couple they are!
    He is Henry, she is Beatrice.
    Hank and Bea.

    Posted March 17, 2018 at 4:28 pm | Permalink

    Ducks!!! ❤️ Happiness- Thank you also for sharing the beautiful photos.

  12. drbobdrbob2
    Peter & Olivia. Or Clark & Penny.

  13. Flamadiddle
    Mr. & Mrs. Ducky McDuckface.

  14. Kelly MacKay
    Very handsome

  15. Mark Sturtevant
    Trying to think of names based on great singing duos. But I can’t think of any great singing duos.

  16. Richard Portman
    Those are beautiful ducks. In the summer we go to Kolob reservoir at least once a week and there are always ducks. I could watch them all day, they are so interesting . It is really something to see when they catch and devour crawdads. I don’t think she is Honey, but it’s hard to tell. Guess you would have to ask another duck.Thanks.

  17. Benjamin
    How about Melanie and Melvin?

    In Latin, Greek and a bunch of other languages mel/meli/melissa all refer to ‘honey’ or ‘honeybee’.

    Could be a nice tribute to the duck Honey!

    • Diana MacPherson
      In Greek a lot of the “mel” words been “black”. Melanie comes μελανία which means black. I know this because I am over educated, in reference to the previous post. In Latin “mel” means honey. This is why mixing ancient languages can be so wrong. Think of all the trouble with podiatry and paediatrics and so forth.

  18. laingholm
    Chester and Daphne.
    Daphne:
    Famed for its intense rose-citrus perfume, Daphne odora flowers in winter and spring, filling the air with its delightful fragrance.
    Chester:
    From a surname which originally belonged to a person who came from Chester, an old Roman settlement in Britain. The name of the settlement came from Latin castrum “camp, fortress”.

  19. allison
    Duck-naming contest! I propose ‘Arthur’ and ‘Guinevere’.

  20. Rowena Kitchen
    The male is extremely handsome. Beautiful coloring. Very streamlined, aerodynamic coloration. The green of the head is especially gorgeous, but the rest of the coloring highlights the head.

