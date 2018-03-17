I don’t think my new mallard hen is Honey, but she sure has a handsome boyfriend! I was afraid that my four-day absence would drive the ducks away, but, sure enough, they were in the shallow end of the pond this afternoon, waiting for their mealworms and corn (no, they won’t eat peas). And they look as if they’re getting into better condition. I make sure to give the hen extra food as she may be incubating some eggs.

Here are the latest photos:

Isn’t he a handsome lad? His emerald-green head glistens in the sun.

And the adorable hen. I need names for both of them.

The happy couple. They seem to get along very well, sharing their food and not pecking each other:

I like this one, as it shows a vigorous shake: