Is religion “superstition”?

The other day somebody out for blood accused me of being disrespectful to religion because I called it “superstition”. Presumably the person was thinking of “superstition” as those secular forms of belief, like carrying a rabbit’s foot or not stepping on cracks or not walking under ladders that are completely irrational but thought to have tangible effects on one’s life.

But that’s exactly what religion is! When you pray, or daven, or wash your feet before Islamic prayers, or eat a wafer at Mass, you’re performing actions that are thought to be salubrious, but they’re just as irrational as looking for a four-leaf clover for luck. In fact, the Oxford English Dictionary—my go-to site for definitions—has this for the “religious” connotation of superstition:

And here’s the secular rabbit’s-foot definition:

Ingersoll, as you saw in the quote I gave this morning, also equated religion with superstition. And indeed it is, harsh as that may be to the ears of believers. Religions are irrational, unfounded, based on fear and ignorance, and full of “excessively credulous belief in and reverence for the supernatural.” Further, they are all false, so far as we can tell: at the very minimum only one can be true. Ergo, religion is superstition. And believers are “superstitionists”:

The reason people bridle at equating religion with superstition is not because the latter word is inaccurate, but because they still retain an unwarranted respect for faith.

QED