Caturday felids: Cat-on-the-head guy; a sad book about cats and a dying woman, if cats could text

From the website “Texas, a Parisian Cat in America,” we have the story of a man named Charlie Parisi, who, as of 2014, had been walking the streets of New York City with his cat Charlie balanced on his head. Parisi lost his job, and figured that if he could train his cat to balance on his head, he might be able to ask people for dosh. It worked.

Mr. Perito said he was just another victim of the recession and increasing joblessness, though he also admitted to problems with the law and addiction. A Staten Island native, he said he worked for years fixing air-conditioning and heating systems, but recently lost his job. So he taught Nicholas the balancing act and proceeded to use the gimmick to balance his budget. Mr. Perito said it was not the first time around with the old “lose the job, train the cat” trick. He has lost other jobs and trained other cats before, he said. Anyway, Nick is pretty cute, and the whole thing looks pretty amusing, so Mr. Perito makes out pretty well.

Charlie is a fine-looking tuxedo tom, and I hope he gets well fed and good vet care. After all, the cat is the one who makes the money!

Here are two videos of Charlie and his staff, which attest to the great balance of cats:

x

*********

Michael Korda, a well known writer and editor in New York, wrote a book about the death of his wife from brain cancer, and how his cats helped his wife as she neared the end. This is described in a heartbreaking six-minute NPR segment about Korda’s book, Catnip: A Love Story.

An excerpt:

Michael Korda’s new book Catnip: A Love Story is drawn from scribbles that amused in a time of anxiety. Korda’s wife, Margaret, was diagnosed with a malignant brain tumor. She went riding most days of what turned out to be the last year of her life, and each day, he sketched cartoons of their cats on the back of old manuscripts in the tackroom. Cats cooking and dining, cats in cowboy hats, cats playing musical instruments and dancing the cat-can. Margaret shared photos of those cartoons, drawn in love and intended to distract and delight. “I should make it clear … that I am fond of cats, but I’m not a natural cat person,” Korda says. The cats came via Margaret, who always had at least one. “And I’ve gotten used to cats, and even been very fond of some of the cats, though they were not always fond of me. And so when it came time to find something that would amuse her, I decided to do little cat cartoons.” Margaret, once the first two brain surgeries had failed to halt the advance of the brain tumor, elected, very strongly desired to die at home in her own bedroom, in her own bed. And I made that possible, supported that decision. And the cats knew she was dying. And they absolutely were supportive of that, 24/7, there would always be one of them lying next to her in the bed, even though most of them resented the presence of a 24/7 nurse. But one of them always stayed close, to the very end. And I was very impressed by that, because you don’t necessarily always think of cats as being warmly sympathetic, and cats do tend to be aloof in character. But Margaret’s were not. And I wanted to somehow convey in this short book the feeling that was going on between the cats and Margaret.

Two drawings (there are five at the site):

The book:

*********

This is a wonderful piece of humor called “If cats could text”:

h/t: Frank, Taskin, Orli