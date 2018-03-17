Bill Maher offers some constructive criticism to Democrats

“The Democrats are to political courage as Velveeta is to cheese.”
—Bill Maher
In this segment of Bill Maher’s latest show, he calls out Democrats for their lack of courage. To a large extent I agree with him. Americans are in favor of more gun control, want reasonable controls on immigration, and yet the Democrats are timorous on these issues. To listen to Democratic politicians, you’d almost think they favor completely open borders, something that’s insupportable.
And Democrats allow Republicans, and much of the country, to characterize Nancy Pelosi as a liability despite her remarkable effectiveness as both Speaker of the House and Minority Leader. It’s the Democrats’ fault that they haven’t defended Pelosi more vigorously, and, in truth, I don’t know why (I refuse to believe it’s because she’s a woman, for that would make me deeply ashamed of my party).
At any rate, does anybody really want to call Maher an “alt-righter” after a tirade like this?
I just discovered if you have an iPhone you can get his podcast which from what I can tell is his show – so you don’t need to plant yourself in front of the “tube”, or buy HBO, you get the free podcast…
If you do plant yourself in front of a tube you can get the show free the next day, Saturday.
Last I played this game, you had to get there fast before HBO took it down.
Maybe but I have been getting it pretty regularly on Saturday or Sunday. I think his show is Friday evening.
New Rules is always the best part of his show. Whether the democrats are going to find respectable new leaders, I have no idea but all of them need to get with it and start hitting Trump very hard. Something like retired general Barry McCaffrey did yesterday when he called Trump a serious threat to the U.S. national security. He is refusing to protect vital U.S. interests from active Russian attacks. It is apparent that he is for some reason under the sway of Mr. Putin.
Better speak to the real problem before it is too late. I would also recommend reading Russian Roulette if you want to catch up.
I have been saying for years that Democrats are lousy politicians. They have let the Republicans set the agenda and have been reluctant to proudly enunciate liberal or progressive positions. The Clintons and Obama are partially to blame. The Clintons with their neoliberalism and “triangulation” turned the Democratic Party into Republicans lite. For most of his administration Obama functioned under the delusion that he could somehow get the Republicans to cooperate with him. The electoral disaster of 2010 was the fruit of his misunderstanding of American politics and the radicalization of the Republican Party.
Some pundits have predicted a “blue wave” in the November elections. I hope this comes to pass but the Democrats need a positive message in addition to the hope that disgust with Trump will sweep them to power in the House of Representatives and in many state elections. To accomplish this the old guard of Clinton and Obama loyalists needs to be swept away from the leadership of the party. A new and younger generation of Democrats needs to take control of the party apparatus. If the party can present economic policies that help middle class people as well as minorities, a big victory in November is quite possible. Nor should the Democrats be overly concerned about the dangers of identity politics that “helpful” Republicans and Clinton era Democrats advise against. Flipping a small segment of whites that vote Republican as well as getting to the polls the great numbers who don’t vote at all is a winning strategy. Maher is correct. A new progressive Democratic party that has rejected the timidity of the past must arise from the ashes created by the Clintons and Obama.
hear! Hear! Seconded!
I am ancient but am convinced that we need new progressive thinking, and policies-
I suspect they don’t defend Nancy Pelosi because Republicans attack her, and they are scared of Republicans. But I assume Republicans attack her because she’s a woman.
If I would assume Republicans attack her because she has been one of the most prominent leaders of the Democratic party for many, many years. Are you suggesting Republicans don’t also attack men on the Dem side?
Question for everyone:
Are open borders compatible with a welfare state? (meaning Medicare, Social Security, CHIP, etc….)
Your question just raises additional questions to me. Does open boarder get someone who crosses it any benefits? I mean, do they hand out social security numbers at the boarder?
I also do not know why one would think social security is welfare. Don’t know about you but all my working life I paid into social security as did the company I worked for. Same is true for medicare so I believe you are not on the subject you seem to be talking about.
No. But undocumented workers using a SSN do pay their payroll taxes which they will never be able to collect. They are contributing to the SS & MC pool, but cannot draw from it.
Welfare state means all the benefits that come from the state to the individual.
BTW, you are aware that Social Security and Medicare are not private accounts. So the amount you contribute may be far less than what is taken out and vice versa.
In terms of what benefits a person who crosses borders get, you may want to see about California. Or for that matter EU countries
And by the way, it is almost always republicans who refer to such things at social security as welfare. If you die early you get much less than you ever paid in. We pay in as a society for the benefit of all. That is kind of the way insurance works too and I do not hear any one call insurance, welfare. You may need to rethink your terms. The idea that social security is welfare is a total lack of understanding what welfare is. Food stamps is welfare and a pretty smart one since everyone needs to eat.
On entitlements like Social Security and Medicare where someone has to contribute for ten years to get benefits, not so much. For programs where you can just show up and claim benefits, open borders are a big problem. Also, it depends what you mean by open borders. The EU maintains extensive welfare programs by opening borders to guest workers who have limited ability to claim benefits.
You can also just concentrate on one side of the problem of people who come into another country. Do you also consider the thousands who come in and do good things, contribute to the society and in fact, become better citizens than some who are born here. That my friend, is American whether you like it or not.
Open borders is incompatible with environmental protection or curtailing sprawl. Something the Greens devote massive amounts of dissonance-dampening brain power to avoid.
I sent that mahrer quote to my NH senators, for whom I have voted but am disgusted with them, they both voted for the pentagon budget and for banks & Wall St and are same old same old democrats. Not that it will do any good. But we keep trying!
Democrats really need to take people’s concerns about immigration seriously, rather than calling anyone who disagrees with enormous immigration “racist.” This country has a more open immigration system than nearly all the countries considered more “progressive.” Let’s take Canada as an example. Canada has a points system that decides who gets to immigrate based on a points system (aside from those who are admitted for humanitarian reasons). The points are calculated based on the following factors: Language skills, education, experience, age, arranged employment in Canada, and adaptability. This makes sense. It’s a system which ensures that those admitted will assimilate well and will contribute to society.
Additionally, Canada’s system does not allow every family member to immigrate when one member already has. Family of an immigrant already present must be related in the following ways: spouses and common-law partners, parents and grandparents, and dependent children.
So, when we look at the proposals Trump has made across these lines, to call Trump’s proposals in this area somehow racist or evil is absurd. The US, like most other countries, should have a merit-based system (in addition to immigration for persecution and other serious humanitarian reasons). Trump has proposed a similar points system and cutting down on “chain migration” by families to the levels Canada (and many other first world nations) uses.
If one looks at Australia, immigration there is even more restrictive, and they are far more proactive when it comes to stopping illegal immigration, as are other first world nations.
You have a very short memory. Let me take you back to the trump garbage about Mexico sending us mostly rapist and bad guys. That is simply not true. What he did to cause the DACA situation. Deporting perfectly good people who have done nothing. He is a racist and a white supremacist and has a long history to show this. His own attorney general should tell you what he is, without question. Same for Bannon.
I’m all for the Democrats getting some lead in their pencils. And it’s ridiculous to buy into the GOP’s paranoid characterization of the gentlewoman from San Francisco — politically, Pelosi’s a middle-of-the-road Democrat, with an ADA voting record of 80%, and she’s been an effective leader in the House. On the other hand, the Democratic Party’s sclerotic leadership is in need of fresh blood and bold ideas.
And on the other other hand, Democratic candidates running in red congressional districts, the way Conor Lamb successfully did this week in PA, should be free to tailor their message to fit their constituency. The Democratic Party has traditionally been the big tent, and should remain true to those roots. It’s crucial that the Dems regain control of at least one branch of government, or at the very least one chamber of the legislative branch. Otherwise, Trump may do lasting damage to this nation before we get to the bottom of whatever compromising material the Russians have on him.
Pelosi’s voting record is barely a shade left of centrist, yet her demagoguery is far left and divisive. Her leadership prowess is limited to retaining power, while her ability to adapt to changes is non-existent. Above & beyond all that, Pelosi has become an icon for what people dislike about the Dems. She’s a liability and must go ASAP.
I am puzzled by Democratic complaints about the terrible misdeeds of Clinton and Obama. The Democratic Party has favored a national health system since the Truman presidency, or perhaps earlier. The first Clinton administration made a serious effort to enact one in 1993, and failed. The Obama administration then SUCCEEDED in doing so, after 70 years, and it wasn’t easy. It wasn’t perfect, or utopian, but then again the Social Security Act of 1935 wasn’t either.
Let’s give some credit where credit is due.
And bear in mind that the US isn’t Canada. In fact, as one poster explained in regard to immigration policy, Canada also isn’t quite Canada, or the sentimental image some on the US Left have of Canada.
You have to forgive Americans. They only like winners and cannot tolerate losers. Clinton is now a loser so they have to go. Sooner or later this country will have health care with a single payer system for everyone, just like Medicare. We are very slow to the party.
An “alt-righter” to the left (at least what I can gather from my Facebook feed) is anyone opposed to their particular brand of social justice that doesn’t fit into a more traditional conservative view.
When you’re so far left-wing, everyone looks like they are on the right. Same goes for those far-right wingers who describe anything that isn’t far right-wing as some form of leftism.