Note to readers

This policy has been up on “Da Roolz” site for some time, but I have been a bit lax in enforcing it. Please be aware of it, and, if you want people to see your website, connect your real name to that site. This is note #18.
If you post a link to your website, referring us or asking us to read something you’ve written on that site, the site cannot be anonymous; there must be a real named person who writes it. You have every right to keep your site anonymous, but I don’t have to link to it, for I believe people should stand behind what they say publicly. That said, I’m not demanding that commenters on my own site reveal their real names on this site.
If you’re a new reader here, please do look at the commenting rules (link above) before you post. Links by readers to their anonymous or pseudonymous sites will be removed.
Thank you.
—Management
Just to clarify, does rule 3 contradict rule 18? Is the differentiating factor: posting a generic link to an Anonymous website and asking us to read a specific article on an Anonymous website?
Cheers,
M.
Ah, just found out that that there is no contradiction. You have specifically posted that the issue with having an Anonymous website is only an issue where we are asked to read a specific article.
“UPDATE: I wasn’t very clear in the below. If you have an anonymous website, you’re welcome to add it to the fill-in page where you make comments, and it will show up as a link to your name. That’s fine. What I’m referring to is giving us a complete link to a specific post you’ve written on your website, one that you’d like people to read. If you do that, your website shouldn’t be anonymous.”
Cheers,
M.
Thanks very much Jerry for maintaining Da Roolz! This makes your living room an oasis of sense and calm in a mess of the internet!