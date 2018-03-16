Liz Cheney criticizes lawyers for defending accused al-Qaeda detainees

Grania called this tweet to my attention; it’s from Ken White who writes on the site Popehat, and he’s a civil rights and free speech attorney:
If you adhere to anything close to the ideals of American democracy, you recognize that everybody deserves a defense attorney, no matter how horrible the crime of which they’re accused. (And we now recognize that those arrested and sent to the Guantanamo Bay prison camp were often innocent or, at least, minor figures in al-Qaeda rather than big-name terrorists.) Nevertheless, we haven’t closed the Guantanamo camp (Congress wouldn’t let Obama do it), and many detainees linger there still, supposedly awaiting trial. It has now been open for 16 years, and Donald “Make American Reviled Again” Trump signed an executive order keeping it open indefinitely.
This is shameful. Prisoners were originally held there for one reason—so they wound’t be subject to American criminal law but to American military law, which doesn’t afford the accused so much protection. Things have changed now, but the prisoners’ right to a speedy trial has been violated horribly.
Now it’s not only the detainees who are demonized, but also the lawyers whose job it is, rightfully, to give them the best defense they can get. So it’s even more shameful that Liz Cheney (Dick’s daughter) runs an advocacy group that, according to ABC News, is accusing the lawyers themselves, whom they call “The Al-Quaeda 7”, of being terrorist sympathizers:
The conservative group led by Liz Cheney is having to defend itself against criticism from fellow conservatives who say that an ad attacking Attorney General Eric Holder is unfair.
The ad, launched by Keep America Safe, an advocacy group led by Cheney, criticizes Holder for not disclosing details about Justice Department lawyers who have previously defended alleged terrorists.
The video, which surfaced last week, brands the lawyers as the “Al Qaeda 7” and ridicules the Justice Department as the “Department of Jihad.” The narrator questions, “Who are these government officials?…Whose values do they share?”
Justice Department spokesman Matthew Miller has called it “offensive” that the patriotism of agency lawyers is questioned by Cheney’s group.
Here’s that video:
It’s no secret that I was on O.J. Simpson’s defense team, serving as an “expert witness” without pay, because I thought that even he deserved a good defense, and I was plenty irked by the government’s slipshod use of DNA evidence (especially the population-genetic analysis and the refusal to consider lab error rates) to want to go after the prosecution’s wonky analysis. While we “won”, I wasn’t happy, and gave up my side career as defense witness expert in DNA cases (almost always defending the poor along with their public defenders).
Those accused of terrorism deserve an equally avid defense. The purpose of this, as I saw in the O.J. case, is not to protect the guilty, but to keep the principle strong that the government has to be able to prove its case “beyond a resonable doubt.” If we stop holding the prosecution’s feet to the fire on this principle, our whole system of law will be destroyed.
Accused terrorists deserve good lawyers who will make the government prove their case, and those lawyers should not be demonized by being equated with terrorists. Defending the accused, whether guilty or not, is an honorable thing to do.
That’s disappointing from Cheney. As a conservative, I am ashamed at our government’s use of torture and foreign rendition. After all, we’re supposed to be the good guys.
Well, the beat goes on by the current conservative govt. much worse than this. At this moment a first class FBI employee, with an unimpeachable character may be fired just prior to retirement – Andrew McCabe. Dare I think who will be the next fool to go in the very impeachable Trump administration. Tell us…who are the good guys?
Therein lies one of the primary distinctions between principled conservatism and the right-wing fringe.
So I am confused? Which part of this conservative party just dropped and shutdown the House investigation into Russia/Trump?
The other part.
Very smart answer. I would assume if you are a proud conservative that you would know? But apparently it all just runs together, eh.
The right-wing fringe that inhabits the HPSCI, under the auspices of the weak-kneed establishment wing of the Republican Party, which has become nothing but Trump’s spineless lackeys.
So in other words, the entire republican party. I very much doubt the HPSCI, as vile as they are would have done this without the okay from house leadership. I hear no protest. The problems I see here are people who think there is still a normal republican party out there. Just wishful thinking really.
+1
I appreciate that not all conservatives are of the variety that support Trump. However, there are too many of the bad kind to call them a “fringe”. Either that or the fringe has clumped in places like the House Intelligence Committee.
Yup. This crap from Cheney reminds me of the same crap we got from Hillary long ago about lawyers who defended accused child molesters.
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=4LPubUCJv58 Surprised you didn’t post this classic video of Hitchens being waterboarded
Meghan McCain also got into it with Cheney, tweeting at her something like, “My father doesn’t need torture explained to him.”
Also, an attorney’s role is to ensure that his or her client (innocent until proven guilty) gets a fair trial and a fair sentence.
I thought the first was implicit in what I said. As far as sentencing is concerned, the defense attorney (note: DEFENSE) has little leeway unless there is a death penalty hearing, or when the attorney advises his/her client whether to take a plea bargain.
I was basing my comment on the law as practiced in Switzerland, and in Europe in general. Also, we have long no longer had capital punishment in Europe. Plea bargains do not exist outside of the USA, by the way. The concept of plea bargains is barbaric to European minds.
Sorry, but you’re wrong. Plea bargaining in criminal cases is used in Canada, England, Wales, India, Pakistan, and, to a more limited extent, in Australia and Singapore. See here: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Plea_bargain#Usage_in_common_law_countries
It’s used more widely in civil cases.
I stand corrected.
However, my understanding of plea bargaining in the USA from so many articles I have read is the fact that so many innocent people are pressured into reluctantly accepting a plea bargain so as to avoid a jury trial, they are told that they would get a far longer sentence in a jury trial than from a plea bargain, even though they are innocent. This is what I meant about plea bargains not existing outside of the USA, it doesn’t happen in Europe in general, and in Switzerland in particular. I worked for many years as a top legal secretary and legal translator in several law firms in Geneva, among which for Baker & McKenzie. All the lawyers for whom I worked found this form of plea bargaining thoroughly unjust and wrong.
I took it as implicit in what you said. There is, however, quite a bit of important mitigation advocacy competent defense counsel can do at sentencing — more in death-penalty cases, of course, since such cases include a separate, bifurcated sentencing phase, but in non-capital cases as well.
“Donald “Make American Reviled Again “ Trump”[sic]
I’d call it “Donald “Make America My Play Toy” Trump” is more like it.
Or perhaps “Make America My Own TV Show”.
This is disgusting, bespeaking an element most foul lingering in the American spirit, an element that seems destined to recrudesce once every generation or so.
Ordinarily, I abhor as un-American visiting the sins of the father upon a child. But in this case, Liz Cheney has embraced Dick’s moral transgressions. The rotten apple here falls not far from the poisonous tree.
I’m glad Obama wasn’t able to “close” Guantanamo, because his idea of closing it was in the literal sense only. His plan was to move the prisoners into the US and enshrine into law the principle of indefinite detention without charge or trial of not only suspects but even those the government knows to be innocent, if the government claims it serves national security. When people say we should close Guantanamo, they mean end the injustice. Better that Guantanamo remain open as an exception and a symbol of that injustice than to be “closed” and the injustice made unexceptional.
Anyway, regarding Liz Cheney, Hitchens had the courage to undergo waterboarding himself and he pronounced it torture. If she thinks it not that bad, she should be invited to give it a try. I completely agree about defense lawyers. Plus, how can you know someone is a “terrorist” without a trial, especially when all the evidence is secret? And if the accused is not allowed a defense – if the government can simply say “trust us. we have secret evidence” – then nothing has been proved. It’s just a sham.
What’s your reference for Obama wanting to incarcerate the prisoners indefinitely? Since he’s a former lawyer, I find that hard to believe. It seemed to me that he wanted to bring them closer to the criminal justice system, where they should have been in the first place, so they could be treated less as some special “enemy combatant” class.
Totally agreed with you on Liz Cheney and anyone else that supports torture.
Same with “we have secret evidence”. It disgusts me that our own government flouts the rule of law, and the morality behind it, when it suits them or when they think they can get away with it.
Many lawyers take the “everyone deserves a defense attorney” ideal seriously, and
Cheney’s comments may be an extreme case, but “demonizing” lawyers who represent unpopular clients is not uncommon. Representing terrorists (even the “alleged” kind), or child molesters, or Nazis, or organized crime figures, can reduce the ability of even the most idealistic lawyer to attract less controversial clients, and may also limit other opportunities, such as social invitations or opportunities to participate in communal or political affairs.
Perhaps someday we can appoint artificial intelligence entities as defense attorneys for such people. One of the many dirty jobs we can make robots do. Of course, they may eventually rise up in protest.