Liz Cheney criticizes lawyers for defending accused al-Qaeda detainees

Grania called this tweet to my attention; it’s from Ken White who writes on the site Popehat, and he’s a civil rights and free speech attorney:

Liz Cheney: It's slander to call waterboarding torture. Also the unutterably vile @Liz_Cheney : lawyers who represent detainees are jihadis and should not be trustedhttps://t.co/snegAdhxzl — SpaceForceHat (@Popehat) March 15, 2018

If you adhere to anything close to the ideals of American democracy, you recognize that everybody deserves a defense attorney, no matter how horrible the crime of which they’re accused. (And we now recognize that those arrested and sent to the Guantanamo Bay prison camp were often innocent or, at least, minor figures in al-Qaeda rather than big-name terrorists.) Nevertheless, we haven’t closed the Guantanamo camp (Congress wouldn’t let Obama do it), and many detainees linger there still, supposedly awaiting trial. It has now been open for 16 years, and Donald “Make American Reviled Again” Trump signed an executive order keeping it open indefinitely.

This is shameful. Prisoners were originally held there for one reason—so they wound’t be subject to American criminal law but to American military law, which doesn’t afford the accused so much protection. Things have changed now, but the prisoners’ right to a speedy trial has been violated horribly.

Now it’s not only the detainees who are demonized, but also the lawyers whose job it is, rightfully, to give them the best defense they can get. So it’s even more shameful that Liz Cheney (Dick’s daughter) runs an advocacy group that, according to ABC News, is accusing the lawyers themselves, whom they call “The Al-Quaeda 7”, of being terrorist sympathizers:

The conservative group led by Liz Cheney is having to defend itself against criticism from fellow conservatives who say that an ad attacking Attorney General Eric Holder is unfair. The ad, launched by Keep America Safe, an advocacy group led by Cheney, criticizes Holder for not disclosing details about Justice Department lawyers who have previously defended alleged terrorists. The video, which surfaced last week, brands the lawyers as the “Al Qaeda 7” and ridicules the Justice Department as the “Department of Jihad.” The narrator questions, “Who are these government officials?…Whose values do they share?” Justice Department spokesman Matthew Miller has called it “offensive” that the patriotism of agency lawyers is questioned by Cheney’s group.

Here’s that video:

It’s no secret that I was on O.J. Simpson’s defense team, serving as an “expert witness” without pay, because I thought that even he deserved a good defense, and I was plenty irked by the government’s slipshod use of DNA evidence (especially the population-genetic analysis and the refusal to consider lab error rates) to want to go after the prosecution’s wonky analysis. While we “won”, I wasn’t happy, and gave up my side career as defense witness expert in DNA cases (almost always defending the poor along with their public defenders).

Those accused of terrorism deserve an equally avid defense. The purpose of this, as I saw in the O.J. case, is not to protect the guilty, but to keep the principle strong that the government has to be able to prove its case “beyond a resonable doubt.” If we stop holding the prosecution’s feet to the fire on this principle, our whole system of law will be destroyed.

Accused terrorists deserve good lawyers who will make the government prove their case, and those lawyers should not be demonized by being equated with terrorists. Defending the accused, whether guilty or not, is an honorable thing to do.