HuffPo has quotas for op-ed authors by race and gender. Is this okay?

Here are some tweets from HuffPo Deputy Opinion Editor Chloe Angyal, stating that she, the site, or both, adhere to quotas for op-ed writers based on considerations of gender and ethnicity:

This disturbs me not so much for the affirmative action aspect but because op-eds are supposed to reflect viewpoint diversity, not genetic or gender diversity. The implicit assumption here is that everyone within a given identity class will have similar opinions, so perhaps by ensuring gender and ethnic diversity you perforce ensure opinion diversity.

But let’s be clear, HuffPo, like Breitbart, doesn’t really care about viewpoint diversity: there is one Authoritarian Left viewpoint that, with few exceptions, will be scrupulously adhered to by almost all writers. What they’re doing, then, is enforcing an equality of outcome without caring much about equality of opportunity (which would mandate a blind selection of writers on the basis of merit) or, indeed, even presenting a decent panoply of opinions.

But you weigh in. First, vote below, then give your more nuanced opinion in the comments:

Chloe Angyal:

HuffPo is the Breitbart of the Left, and I predict that its authoritarianism will soon bring it down, if for no other reason that more centrist Leftists can’t stand the site’s grandstanding and virtue signaling. Already the articles in sections other than its front page are barely being updated. I can hardly thing of any non-irritating and non-tabloidy Leftist websites save Slate, but would be glad to hear of any.

  1. Davide Spinello
    This is pure and simple racist and sexist.

  2. Stephen Barnard
    TPM (Talking Points Memo) is good.

  3. Mark Sturtevant
    So in effect they have a preference for [i]not paying[/i] authors of color.

    • Mark Sturtevant
      Some places it is “<", and some places it is "[".

      • whyevolutionistrue
        I believe they pay every writer now, which got rid of a lot of chaff but also moved the staff further to the Authoritarian Left.

  4. GBJames
    I voted “no opinion” but only because “Is it OK” might be evaluated in different ways, resulting (from my brain) in different answers. I’m over thinking it. After all, if I have more than one opinion on it that’s NOT “no opinion”.

    I think I’m confused this morning. I need breakfast.

  5. glen1davidson
    Well, we knew that merit and intellectual diversity weren’t Huff’s concern, ever.

    Glen Davidson

  6. ThyroidPlanet
    Caveat : brain/attention is taxed at the moment

    I went from No opinion (vote) to yes to no

    [ deleted ]

    Argghhh!

  7. chris
    I voted yes because they’re being upfront about having quotas. You know what you’re getting.

  8. Kevin Henderson
    First WEIT poll I was in the minority. It is sexist and/or racist, but it’s their policy. No one has to work for them and they appear to advertise this policy so APPLICANT BE WARNED.

  9. Patrick Dykie
    The idea on the surface seems good, but it leaves out many great writers and may lead to inferior work. What if you’re a certain ethnicity, but a terrible writer, and your work is published? Does this help you to become a better writer? No, it doesn’t. We need to start early with our children with equal opportunities, and then, without any interference, let the cream rise to the top. I think you’ll find that people of all races, are capable of great things.

  10. darwinwins
    It is okay. It is (or should be) a free country, and HuffPo isn’t the government. By the same token I am free not to read HuffPo, and I don’t.

  11. Craw
    HuffPo now pays for all articles so aside from the strong points made here it is arguably illegal employment discrimination. It is in any case ugly. So, good HuffPo branding IMO.

  12. dd
    I look/read at both Huffington Post and Breitbart. You are so correct that they are mirror images of left and right.

    Now, let me make an unpleasant observation: Breitbart can be more sensational in its headlines, but it is more informative…and dare I say it, even more truthful than HP?????

