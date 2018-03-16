Friday: Hili dialogue

by Grania

Happy Friday! I’m always glad to see it.

Today was the birthday of Charlie Chaplin (1889 ), Spike Milligan (1918) and Gerry Rafferty (1947).

Apollo 16 was launched on this day in 1972, NASA’s second-last trip to the moon.

JAC addition: today’s Google Doodle celebrates the life of George Peabody (1795-1869), an American financier known as “the father of modern philanthropy”. (Today is the day on which he got the Congressional Gold Medal for his generosity):

Here are a few of the many institutions he helped fund, and his foundation continues to dispense money:

1852 The Peabody Institute (now the Peabody Institute Library),Peabody, Mass: $217,000 1857 The Peabody Institute (now the Peabody Institute of the Johns Hopkins University), Baltimore: $1,400,000 1866 The Peabody Museum of Archaeology and Ethnology, Harvard University: $150,000 1866 The Peabody Museum of Natural History, Yale University: $150,000 (at the suggestion of his nephew, Othniel Charles Marsh, early paleontologist) 1867 The Peabody Academy of Science, Salem, Mass: $140,000 (now the Peabody Essex Museum) 1875 George Peabody College for Teachers, now the Peabody College of Vanderbilt University, Nashville, Tennessee. The funding came from the Peabody Education Fund Peabody Hall, housing the college of Human Science and Education, Louisiana State University.

On the internet today, we have a very tiny squirrel. It’s found in the central mountain ranges of Borneo and adults are around 83 mm in size, which is practically Pokemon size.

This is the Tufted Pygmy Squirrel, (Exilisciurus whiteheadi). It is endemic to the highland forests of Borneo and it’s ridiculously cute. 📷 Ch’ien C. Lee. 👉🏻 https://t.co/vivL6p1LpW pic.twitter.com/NIiCdlG7Md — Sofía Martínez-Villalpando (@sofiabiologista) March 15, 2018

God got mean on Twitter yesterday. It seems he prefers scientists to evangelists.

In slightly weird news, you can listen to the speech that JFK never gave, his voice recreated and pieced together by sound engineers. The paranoid part of me thinks it’s wonderful that we now have the technology to construct speeches and put them in the mouths of people who never uttered them. This can only be used for good things. You’ll see.

Random factoid of the day that makes me smile.

Ángeles Rodríguez Hidalgo attended a rock concert with her grandson at age 70, and she never missed a chance to attend a metal show again. She became an icon of the Madrid '80s rock scene known as "la abuela rockera" (“the rocker grandma”). There's a statue of her in Madrid today pic.twitter.com/XbYNaDBgGh — Atlas Obscura (@atlasobscura) March 16, 2018

In honor of this weekend’s Paddy’s Day celebrations, here’s a silly cartoon.

PSA from Ireland: if you hear someone calling it St Patty’s Day, please admonish them and direct them to this handy chart. The Irish get quite testy about this distinction.

Finally, if you haven’t heard about Steve before, it’s an Aurora Borealis-like light seen in Canada further south than “northern lights” are typically seen. It finally has a research paper all of its own

From the abstract:

Observations from the Swarm satellite as it crossed the arc have revealed an unusual level of electron temperature enhancement and density depletion, along with a strong westward ion flow, indicating that a pronounced subauroral ion drift (SAID) is associated with this structure.

From Poland today it seems the pets are restless and the humans are tardy. (Pro-tip: four-footed friends about to go on a walk always think this of humans).

Cyrus: He’s still looking for something.

Hili: Let’s go, he’ll catch up with us.

In Polish:

Cyrus: On jeszcze czegoś szuka.

Hili: Chodź, dogoni nas.

JAC addendum II: Let’s all thank Grania for doing the Hilis while I’ve been gone, producing them after a full day at her regular job.