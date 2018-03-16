Ageism in Chicago!

I’ve previously pointed out this sign on buses and trains, calling attention to its hamhanded grammar. It implies that “customers with seniors” get priority seating, so you would get a special seat even if you’re with a senior. What they should have written is ” . . is for seniors and customers with disabilities.”

But today I noticed that the “senior” is indicated by a man holding a cane, which is a form of ageism. I don’t have a cane, and can walk perfectly fine, thank you. (Further, not all disabled people are in wheelchairs.) Is the cane some kind of Universal Product Code for older people?

If not, perhaps readers can come up with a better one that’s less ageist. Maybe someone with gray hair, or someone with a speech bubble saying “Get off my lawn!” (That of course would have to be in several languages.)