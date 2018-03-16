Ageism in Chicago!

I’ve previously pointed out this sign on buses and trains, calling attention to its hamhanded grammar. It implies that “customers with seniors” get priority seating, so you would get a special seat even if you’re with a senior. What they should have written is ” . . is for seniors and customers with disabilities.”

But today I noticed that the “senior” is indicated by a man holding a cane, which is a form of ageism. I don’t have a cane, and can walk perfectly fine, thank you.  (Further, not all disabled people are in wheelchairs.) Is the cane some kind of Universal Product Code for older people?

If not, perhaps readers can come up with a better one that’s less ageist. Maybe someone with gray hair, or someone with a speech bubble saying “Get off my lawn!” (That of course would have to be in several languages.)

  1. blueollie
    LOL…while in Chicago I went to a White Socks game. My date was slightly insulted but mostly amused when a young woman offered her a seat. 🙂

  2. John Donohue
    The original sign would be fine if they deployed the Oxford Comma, of which I am a fierce advocate …

    Priority seating is for customers with disabilities, and seniors.

  3. Ken Kukec
    Since it’s in the conjunctive, I suppose an alternative reading might be that one must have a disability and be accompanied by a senior to qualify for priority seating.

  4. eric
    At least it’s a meme/icon with a very long history (2,500 years? 3,000?) After all: what goes on four legs in the morning, two legs at noon, and three legs in the evening?

  5. Merilee
    It’s hard to complain about ageism if seniors are by definition old-ish.

  6. John Black
    The way I read the sign, one would have to come with both a disability _and_ a senior in order to be eligible for priority seating.

  7. SusanD
    I don’t agree that a picture of a man holding a cane is ageist. I used a cane when recovering from a broken ankle at age 50 and a hip replacement at age 63, neither of which are “old”.

  8. Harry
    Why assume the person with cane figure represents seniors? Maybe it’s a depiction of a customer with disability in addition to the wheelchair one.

    • whyevolutionistrue
      Oh come on; I could give you several reasons why that HAS to be the senior. Why represent two disabled people and no seniors, for one thing?

      • Harry
        Because it’s uncommon to have a generic image that represents seniors in general. Can’t recall ever seeing one, and the figure in question has no defining characteristics of advanced age – young people use canes too.

  9. Heather Hastie
    I’m not old, but I do need a seat on public transport etc. I would never ask for one if one wasn’t available. I have a cane, but I don’t use it because it’s more trouble than it’s worth. It takes up a hand, and can make it harder to balance. It’s easier to limp along slowly. And I don’t have grey hair either (though if I stopped dying my hair, there’d be some there!). So, most of the time, I don’t look like a need any help.

    Oftentimes I’ve parked in a disabled park and had people harangue and abuse me because they don’t believe my disabled card belongs to me because I look “normal”.

    If I think a place might be really busy, I’ll take a cane just so people know there’s something “wrong” with me. I’ve left it in the car sometimes and wished I hadn’t because I’ve ended up getting pushed around, or had to stand around in agony.

  10. ThyroidPlanet
    Sword.

    Not cane.

    Or like that awesome cane sword in … Marathon Man?

    Yep. That’s what it’s is.

    Not a gun – that’s concealed.

    So to recap : it’s a beautiful golden cane.

    And

    It’s a female and male. Forgot to mention that. At the same time.

    We clear?

  11. jhs
    People in wheel chair don’t need an extra seat, do they?

    My cousin once agonized about whether to give up his subway seat for a woman. He was not sure whether the woman was pregnant or just heavy. He did give up his non-priority seat, and the woman took it. So we assume she was indeed prganant.

  12. Ant (@antallan)
    Maybe the implication is that if you’re a senior but don’t need a cane, you don’t need the priority seating! 😉

    /@

