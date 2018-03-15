Today’s noms

I’ve been out walking for 6.5 hours (minus 1.5 hours for food), and worked up an appetite. I visited the State Capitol, the University of Wisconsin, Frank Lloyd Wright’s Monona Terrace Convention Center on the waterfront, and the area around the University. I took a bunch of pictures, but for now will confine myself to today’s meals.

My first destination, brought to my attention by Annie Laurie Gaylor, was the University Dairy (Babcock Hall Dairy Store), an ice cream and cheese purveyor, with product made from milk sourced from University-owned cows and processed by the Agriculture School and its students.

I always visit university dairies when I can (this is my third, after Penn State and Michigan State), as the ice cream is always fresh, high quality, and delicious. Unfortunately, the UW Dairy store, in Babcock Hall, is located in a remote part of campus, and many students I asked didn’t know where it was. (What is wrong with students these days?)

But nevertheless I persisted, and after 1.5 hours of searching I found it!:

The next difficulty was choosing a flavor. They were all high in butterfat, and it was 11 a.m., so I knew I would eat lunch in a few hours. I had to be abstemious. Here are just a few of the flavors on tap:

After avid discussion with the counterman, I decided on a triple scoop of Badger Blast, Chocolate Turtle, and Angel Food Cake. Here’s my prize. I think the Badger Blast was the best chocolate ice cream I’ve ever had. The Chocolate Turtle, also wonderful, is the top scoop:

After your snack, you can follow the cow-shaped footprints upstairs to see the whole dairy operation, where they bottle milk and cream and make cheese and ice cream:

It’s a HUGE operation:

The building is named after Dr. Stephen Babcock, who gained immortality in the annals of dairying by developing a simple way to assess the amount of fat in milk, which allowed breeders to breed for that trait in their cows. Here he is performing his test. And I believe the University dairy has been going since the late 1880s:

I was full after my bowl of high-butterfat ice cream, and knew I had to walk for a few hours to get hungry again (I’ve been abstemious here, having had a light breakfast and an eggplant sandwich for lunch yesterday [no dinner] and sushi for dinner the night before. I decided to head to a Madison institution for lunch, The Old Fashioned, known for local Wisconsin cuisine.

The ambience is that of a Wisconsin roadhouse:

The laws of physics determined that I had no choice about what I ordered: a classic Wisconsin meal. To wit: a double bratwurst with onions, pickles, and mustard on a roll, a side of fried cheese curds, and a local brewski: a One Barrel Brewing Penguin Pale Ale (5.7% ABV). This is a perfect meal! (Anybody food-shaming me had best go elsewhere):

Gus was fascinated by cheese curds, especially because he heard that, when not fried, they squeak when you bite them. I sent him a photo, which he’s looking at here, pointing at the cheese curds.

And oy, am I full! Today is normally a fasting day for me, but those go out the window when I’m traveling. I’ll make up for it on the weekend.