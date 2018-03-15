Thursday: Hili dialogue

by Grania

Good morning, welcome to the day where the world got its the first registered domain on the internet in 1985, symbolics.com. Yes, the domain still exists and has been turned into a kind of internet museum.

It’s the birthday of evangelist and fraud Jimmy Swaggart (1935), and musicians Terence Trent D’Arby (1962) & will.i.am (1975).

Deaths today include, Julius Caesar in 44 BC, surely a contender for most dramatic death ever although we probably have Shakespeare to thank for that, and writer HP Lovecraft in 1937 who has taken on a new life in the Age of the Internet as the spawn point of countless Cthulhu memes.

Putin has inspired a new meme all his own this week.

Putin: “would you like some te—“ WE’RE GOOD THANKS pic.twitter.com/hAag3ePzIG — John Noonan (@noonanjo) March 14, 2018

And someone has been spending his time productively and has produced a visual chart aid for Billy Joel’s 1989 song “We didn’t start the fire”.

There are few songs where the lines are harder to remember (or even understand) than for "We didn't start the fire". This chart helped me to finally get the song. Amazing piece of work. Impossible to the lines without breaking into song. Source: https://t.co/xxI0ljgroN pic.twitter.com/zNWxVrwg7S — Simon Kuestenmacher (@simongerman600) March 12, 2018

Here’s something I did not know about walruses. (Okay, there’s a lot I don’t know about walruses, but this was one of them).

Good morning, walruses sometimes hook their teeth on the ice and relax pic.twitter.com/X5E5XUF9mB — Der-shing Helmer (@shingworks) March 14, 2018

Finally, a remarkable encounter while skydiving.

Onto the cat portion of this post.

Someone has clearly been fat-shaming Hili.

A: What are you thinking about?

Hili: How to lose weight before the next meal.

In Polish:

Ja: Nad czym myślisz?

Hili: Jak schudnąć przed następnym posiłkiem.

And up in Winnipeg, It’s too darned hot for Gus, the spoiled cat of the century….

And as a lagniappe, a public service announcement.

Hat-tip: John H. ; Matthew