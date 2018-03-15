Thursday: Hili dialogue

by Grania
Good morning, welcome to the day where the world got its the first registered domain on the internet in 1985, symbolics.com. Yes, the domain still exists and has been turned into a kind of internet museum.
It’s the birthday of evangelist and fraud Jimmy Swaggart (1935), and musicians Terence Trent D’Arby (1962) & will.i.am (1975).
Deaths today include, Julius Caesar in 44 BC, surely a contender for most dramatic death ever although we probably have Shakespeare to thank for that, and writer HP Lovecraft in 1937 who has taken on a new life in the Age of the Internet as the spawn point of countless Cthulhu memes.
Putin has inspired a new meme all his own this week.
And someone has been spending his time productively and has produced a visual chart aid for Billy Joel’s 1989 song “We didn’t start the fire”.
Here’s something I did not know about walruses. (Okay, there’s a lot I don’t know about walruses, but this was one of them).
Finally, a remarkable encounter while skydiving.
Onto the cat portion of this post.
Someone has clearly been fat-shaming Hili.
A: What are you thinking about?
Hili: How to lose weight before the next meal.
In Polish:
Ja: Nad czym myślisz?
Hili: Jak schudnąć przed następnym posiłkiem.
And up in Winnipeg, It’s too darned hot for Gus, the spoiled cat of the century….
And as a lagniappe, a public service announcement.
Hat-tip: John H. ; Matthew
“We didn’t start the fire” – instant ear worm – and history worm?… why did you do this to me!?
Cat bathing! Oh my, yes! Thanks for starting my day with a good laugh!
Found out the walruses are nicknamed “tooth walker”, because they use their tusks, which are indeed teeth, to haul themselves out of the water**. Both sexes have tusks.
** and harem protection
And that isn’t skydiving – the rig we can see is that used for paragliding. Another hipster holiday adventure coming to a venue near you if you’re blessed with hills, cliffs or mountains! There’s loads of “parahawking” vids on the net – this is the one with the least offensive music [but still crap] – couldn’t find one with just natural sounds: