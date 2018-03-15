Thursday: Hili dialogue

by Grania

Good morning, welcome to the day where the world got its the first registered domain on the internet in 1985, symbolics.com. Yes, the domain still exists and has been turned into a kind of internet museum.

It’s the birthday of evangelist and fraud Jimmy Swaggart (1935), and musicians Terence Trent D’Arby (1962) & will.i.am (1975).

Deaths today include, Julius Caesar in 44 BC, surely a contender for most dramatic death ever although we probably have Shakespeare to thank for that, and writer HP Lovecraft in 1937 who has taken on a new life in the Age of the Internet as the spawn point of countless Cthulhu memes.

Putin has inspired a new meme all his own this week.

And someone has been spending his time productively and has produced a visual chart aid for Billy Joel’s 1989 song “We didn’t start the fire”.

Here’s something I did not know about walruses. (Okay, there’s a lot I don’t know about walruses, but this was one of them).

Finally, a remarkable encounter while skydiving.

Onto the cat portion of this post.

Someone has clearly been fat-shaming Hili.

A: What are you thinking about?
Hili: How to lose weight before the next meal.

In Polish:

Ja: Nad czym myślisz?
Hili: Jak schudnąć przed następnym posiłkiem.

And up in Winnipeg, It’s too darned hot for Gus, the spoiled cat of the century….

And as a lagniappe, a public service announcement.

Hat-tip: John H. ; Matthew

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on March 15, 2018 at 6:30 am and filed under Gus, Hili Dialogue. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

3 Comments

  1. ThyroidPlanet
    Posted March 15, 2018 at 6:36 am | Permalink

    “We didn’t start the fire” – instant ear worm – and history worm?… why did you do this to me!?

    Reply
  2. Laurance
    Posted March 15, 2018 at 6:41 am | Permalink

    Cat bathing! Oh my, yes! Thanks for starting my day with a good laugh!

    Reply
  3. Michael Fisher
    Posted March 15, 2018 at 7:06 am | Permalink

    Found out the walruses are nicknamed “tooth walker”, because they use their tusks, which are indeed teeth, to haul themselves out of the water**. Both sexes have tusks.

    ** and harem protection

    And that isn’t skydiving – the rig we can see is that used for paragliding. Another hipster holiday adventure coming to a venue near you if you’re blessed with hills, cliffs or mountains! There’s loads of “parahawking” vids on the net – this is the one with the least offensive music [but still crap] – couldn’t find one with just natural sounds:

    Reply

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: