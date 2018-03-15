My visit to the Freedom From Religion Foundation

I’ve long been a supporter of the Freedom from Religion Foundation (FFRF), whose headquarters are in Madison, Wisconsin. I’d never visited that town before, so when they invited me up to do some events, I jumped at the chance, taking the three-hour Amtrak train from Chicago to nearby Columbus, Wisconsin. Plus I wanted to visit their new headquarters, which involved a remodeling of and addition to their earlier, cramped building. It’s located just a stone’s throw from the Wisconsin State Capitol Building, which you can see in this photo taken from the South:

The East Entrance of Freethought Hall. It’s definitely a Frank Lloyd Wright look.

The north entrance (the main entry to the building). Security is tight here; you have to be buzzed in and there are cameras everywhere. The reason is obvious. Note the illuminated sign: “In students we trust”. The message changes every five minutes.

One had me on it, in honor of my visit:

There are four floors. This is the legal wing where the real business is done: filing lawsuits, writing letters to Constitution violators and so on. The FFRF has two big cases underway: the exemption for ministers’ housing allowance (violation of the First Amendment), and the right of Dan Barker to give a secular prayer in the House of Representatives (it was denied; that’s also a First-Amendment violation since it privileges religion).

I wasn’t sure what the turkey tail represented on the legal wing wall. I wrote FFRF attorney Andrew Seidel (see below) for clarification, who explained:

That is an excellent question. Diane Uhl, the generous donor who gave her name to the legal wing, wanted us attorneys to keep kicking all those theocratic turkeys’ butts. She brought the framed feathers as both congratulations and a motivational reminder, or, as she put it “an artistic, fun mission statement: work your tail off.”

A picture of Clarence Darrow, atheist and fierce defender of civil rights, adorns the legal wing.

If you’ve been to the FFRF conventions, you know that they auction off “clean money”: US currency printed before 1957, when the words “In God We Trust” were added under President Eisenhower. Here’s a framed display of clean money in the hall:

This is the only remnant of the house that was later turned into FFRF headquarters. It was saved and mounted on the wall at the request of Annie Laurie:

A portrait of William G. Ingersoll (1833-1899), the “Great Agnostic”, a wonderful orator and exponent of “freethinking” (atheism) in the 19th century. Right now I’m reading his biography by Susan Jacoby.

This is a Darwin Wedgewood plate (Darwin was of course married to his first cousin, Emma Wedgewood of the pottery factory), carefully brought back from England by Annie Laurie.

I love the atheist signs that hang over every restroom (mixed gender, of course). Katherine Hepburn: “I’m an atheist, and that’s it. I believe there’s nothing we can know except that we should be kind to each other and do what we can for other people.”

Here’s another. Emily Dickinson:

“Faith is a fine invention for gentlemen who see—

But microscopes are prudent in an emergency!”

The television and radio studios:

Inside the video studio where we recorded the “Ask an Atheist” Facebook stream (next post) and the “Freethought Matters” video.

The control room:

A selfie in the bathroom, which, like all spaces in the building, has various freethought items. This is a thank you from school kids to Dan for giving a talk:

Also in the bathroom: all of Dan’s nametags from various conventions and meetings:

One of the many whimsical freethought items that pop up here and there in the building:

The wonderful library, full of freethought and science books. There’s a full-sized latex statue of Darwin in the library. I’m told that once, when the building door was found to be open, the police came and went through the building. Seeing this statue in the dark (and it looks very realistic), they ordered it to put its hands up. Darwin didn’t comply, and they almost shot him! It would have been amazing to have Darwin with a bullet hole in him!

Who could resist having their photo taken with Chuck D? He was tall for a Victorian man: about 5′ 10″, I think. Certainly taller than I.

The face; it’s very well done and very realistic.

There’s a book on how the effigy was made (I didn’t remember the details), but it was built up bit by bit. This is what Darwin looked like before they added his beard. And that’s what he would have looked like as an old man had they shaved his beard. Who does he look like to you? He reminds me a bit of Gollum.

Darwin’s hands:

Andrew Seidel, one of the FFRF’s constitutional attorneys, and one I’ve worked with in the past. Notice the “Don’t give up the ship” banner, appropriate for lawyers used to losing their First Amendment cases. But I’m told the FFRF wins 2/3 of the cases it brings to court. Their legal accomplishments are one reason why I support them so strongly.

Dan in his office. Like me, he collects toys, artifacts, puzzles, and stuff, so his office is full of whimsy. (Dan told me that his job at the FFRF was “to provide levity”.)

Although he gave up the ministry and became an atheist, Dan still retains his valid certificate of ordination, which he displays here. It allows him to still perform marriages, which he often does.

Here’s a small cupola in the building, a place where Dan often performs marriage ceremonies:

Annie Laurie busy preparing for the 40th anniversary convention of the FFRF, to be held this fall in San Francisco.

Dan gets some makeup before the afternoon taping of the “Freethought Matters” t.v. show (broadcast locally on Saturdays). It will also be up on YouTube, as will the “Ask an Atheist” video we also made yesterday.

Dan and Annie Laurie just before we taped:

This is the auditorium where Dan and I had our 1.25-hour conversation and Q&A last evening. I think it went well. Dan is great at running conversations, and we have good rapport. Afterwards we signed our books, which you can see on the table to the right. Before the discussion, Dan played the piano, a gift to the FFRF (Dan used to write and play hymns; now he does jazz and popular songs).

And another message flashed on the building.

If you’d like to donate to this worthy organization—in my view, the best of all secular and humanist groups—go here. For only $40 a year (tax deductible), you get a membership and a spiffy monthly newspaper full of cool items.