FFRF’s “Ask an Atheist” show from yesterday

Here’s yesterday 40-minute discussion with Dan Barker, co-President of the Freedom from Religion Foundation, and Andrew Seidel, one of the FFRF’s crack constitutional attorneys with whom I’ve worked in the past. This video can also be found on the FFRF Facebook page if it doesn’t show up here. It will eventually appear on YouTube
Needless to say, I haven’t watched it, but I think it went all right:
No, you’re supposed to learn that Paul McCartney is dead from Sgt. Pepper’s, not that God is.
Glen Davidson