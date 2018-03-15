FFRF’s “Ask an Atheist” show from yesterday

Here’s yesterday 40-minute discussion with Dan Barker, co-President of the Freedom from Religion Foundation, and Andrew Seidel, one of the FFRF’s crack constitutional attorneys with whom I’ve worked in the past. This video can also be found on the FFRF Facebook page if it doesn’t show up here. It will eventually appear on YouTube

Needless to say, I haven’t watched it, but I think it went all right:

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on March 15, 2018 at 11:00 am and filed under Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

One Comment

  1. glen1davidson
    Posted March 15, 2018 at 11:18 am | Permalink

    No, you’re supposed to learn that Paul McCartney is dead from Sgt. Pepper’s, not that God is.

    Glen Davidson

    Reply

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: