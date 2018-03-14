Stephen Hawking, and a poll

I have to admit at the outset that I’ve never read a single book by Stephen Hawking. Although I know of his accomplishments in physics, including his work on black holes, his idea that the universe began as a singularity, and so on, I never read a single one of his seven popular books (or 5 coauthored books, not to mention his five children’s books written with his daughter). But his willingness to keep on doing physics, despite 55 years of being debilitated by ALS (surely a record), made him a very admirable man.

You can read the New York Times obituary by clicking on this picture:

Most of us know Hawking as an atheist, and that’s how he saw himself, though his occasional and unwise use of “God” metaphors prompted the faithful to embrace him. Wikipedia says this about his lack of faith:

Hawking stated that he was “not religious in the normal sense” and he believed that “the universe is governed by the laws of science”. Hawking stated:

There is a fundamental difference between religion, which is based on authority, [and] science, which is based on observation and reason. Science will win because it works.

In 2008, Hawking stated, “The laws may have been decreed by God, but God does not intervene to break the laws”. In an interview published in The Guardian, Hawking regarded the concept of heaven as a myth, believing that there is “no heaven or afterlife” and that such a notion was a “fairy story for people afraid of the dark”. In 2011, when narrating the first episode of the American television series Curiosity on the Discovery Channel, Hawking declared:

We are each free to believe what we want and it is my view that the simplest explanation is there is no God. No one created the universe and no one directs our fate. This leads me to a profound realization. There is probably no heaven, and no afterlife either. We have this one life to appreciate the grand design of the universe, and for that, I am extremely grateful.

In September 2014 he joined the Starmus Festival as keynote speaker and declared himself an atheist.[313] In an interview with El Mundo, he commented:

Before we understand science, it is natural to believe that God created the universe. But now science offers a more convincing explanation. What I meant by ‘we would know the mind of God’ is, we would know everything that God would know, if there were a God, which there isn’t. I’m an atheist.

Here’s a poll based on the claim that Hawking’s books, especially A Brief History of Time, are the most popular unread science books in history: