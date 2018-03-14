Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ genderfluidity

Today’s Jesus and Mo, called “fluid,” continues to satirize Islam’s ambiguous attitude towards women: fragile vessels who must be protected by oppression and violence:

  1. Randall Schenck
    I want to see Mo take a drink with that thing on.

    • Kevin Henderson
      He will use a straw. Sorry, I meant she. OK, beer through a straw…Ack!…I can’t unthink that now.

  2. Davide Spinello
    It makes sense for a satirical comics about religion to target the new religion of intersectionality.

