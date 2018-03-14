Darwin selfie

There’s a life-size latex Darwin in the FFRF library. Jerry couldn’t resist.

 

 

It’s maybe a little bit smiley-er than the original.

10 Comments

  1. Ann German
    Nice.

  2. Mark R.
    Replica Wax/Latex figures tend to freak me out…is that common?

  3. GBJames
    Heh. I’ve got a picture of me next to that Darwin figure. In my photo he looks much less dorky than I do. 😉

  4. glen1davidson
    Latex Darwin bounces back.

    Glen Davidson

  5. laingholm
    Darwin looks good… I’d be tempted to put my arm around him like my best buddy 🙂

  6. Peter Baird
    Are you certain it’s not David Letterman?

  7. Diane G.
    Latex Darwin looks like Santa.

    • Pierluigi Ballabeni
      Old white men, long white hair, long white beard, they all look the same, like two earthworms.

      • Diane G.
        How Darwinianly appropriate. 😉

  8. boggy
    Looks like Ken Ham to me.

