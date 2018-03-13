When Dan met Annie Laurie

Few people realize that the co-Presidents of the Freedom from Religion Foundation, Annie Laurie Gaylor and Dan Barker, met when they appeared together on Oprah Winfrey’s “A.M. Chicago” show in 1984. Fewer still remember the time when Oprah was overtly anti-atheist and her show a bit of a tabloid venue—a milder version of Jerry Springer.
You can see the “meeting”, and a lot of anti-atheist hostility, in this rare archival video. Dan, Annie Laurie, and her mother Anne Nicol Gaylor, who founded the FFRF with Annie Laurie in 1976, were invited onto the show to explain and defend atheism.
Dan, who had more hair then, had recently left the ministry, and Annie Laurie and Anne were already known as anti-theist activists. According to Wikipedia, Dan and Annie Laurie began dating six months after this show and got married in 1987.
Note the blatant anti-atheist antagonism evinced by both Oprah and her audience. Anne, Annie Laurie, and Dan all remained remarkably composed in the face of this hostility. I hope to ask them about this episode when I have dinner with these fine nonbelievers tonight (sadly, Anne Gaylor passed away in 2015).
Dinner with Dan and Annie Laurie??! Lucky you! I was partially lucky a number of years ago when our atheist club became a branch of the FFRF. (We’ve since de-branchified since we don’t have enough FFRF members any more.)
Dan came to State College, where Penn State is, for the festivities. I’d donated money to help this event happen. And that meant I got to have dinner with him and other members of our group who’d been involved in making it happen.
Whoop-de-doo! I still have the red Dawkins atheist ‘A’ pin that Dan gave me. Dinner was a lot of fun and good times.
I was looking forward to the festivities the next day…
…and my car broke down and I wasn’t going anywhere. If I’d still been living in State College I could have walked. But now I live ten miles to the north and walking was out of the question.
I was one bummed out old lady. I’m glad I did get to the dinner, but I’d been really looking forward to the events the next day. So much for that…
Oprah for President in 20never!
I second that motion. I just cringe when I hear people suggest she would be a good president. I don’t expect to see an atheist president in my lifetime so I will give her a pass on that. My biggest problems with Oprah are (a) her value system tracks the perceived effect on her ratings and (b) she is willing to submerge her critical thinking skills in favor of ratings. Finally, Trump wants to run against her. We have to find a stronger candidate than Oprah.
I especially liked the mind-numbing irony of bringing up the “as long as you don’t interfere with other people’s rights” idea when talking to a couple of atheists. Would that she felt the need to introduce that caveat every time she talked to a religious person.
