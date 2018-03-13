When Dan met Annie Laurie

Few people realize that the co-Presidents of the Freedom from Religion Foundation, Annie Laurie Gaylor and Dan Barker, met when they appeared together on Oprah Winfrey’s “A.M. Chicago” show in 1984. Fewer still remember the time when Oprah was overtly anti-atheist and her show a bit of a tabloid venue—a milder version of Jerry Springer.

You can see the “meeting”, and a lot of anti-atheist hostility, in this rare archival video. Dan, Annie Laurie, and her mother Anne Nicol Gaylor, who founded the FFRF with Annie Laurie in 1976, were invited onto the show to explain and defend atheism.

Dan, who had more hair then, had recently left the ministry, and Annie Laurie and Anne were already known as anti-theist activists. According to Wikipedia, Dan and Annie Laurie began dating six months after this show and got married in 1987.

Note the blatant anti-atheist antagonism evinced by both Oprah and her audience. Anne, Annie Laurie, and Dan all remained remarkably composed in the face of this hostility. I hope to ask them about this episode when I have dinner with these fine nonbelievers tonight (sadly, Anne Gaylor passed away in 2015).