Tuesday: Hili dialogue (and Leon monologue)

It's March 13: not a Friday but a Tuesday.

On this day in 1639, Harvard College was named after the preacher John Harvard. Fun fact: (Professor Ceiling Cat Emeritus went to the two oldest colleges in America: William & Mary, founded 1693, and Harvard College, founded 1636). On this day in 1781, William Hershel discovered the planet of Uranus (no jokes, please!). On March 13, 1845, Mendelssohn’s Violin Concerto was premiered in Leipzig; Ferdinand David was the soloist. On this day in 1930, news of the discovery of Pluto (yes, a planet1) was sent to the Harvard College Observatory.

On March 13, 1943, the Nazis liquidated the Jewish ghetto in Kraków, sending some to the Lager in Plazów and killing many on the spot. On this day n 1991, the U.S. government announced that Exxon had agreed to pay a billion dollars to lean up the oil spill from the Exxon Valdez oil spill in Alaska. On this day in 1996, the Dunblane School Massacre took place in Scotland, with 16 children and one teacher shot by Thomas Watt Hamilton, who then committed suicide. This remains the deadliest mass shooting in UK history. Unlike the U.S., however, Scotland took action, passing two laws banning the possession of most handguns in Great Britain (Hamilton had used four legally obtained handguns in his slaughter). Now why can’t the U.S. respond like that? Yes, I know, the Second Amendment, interpreted so broadly as to be meaningless. Finally, on this day five years ago, Pope Francis was elected the 266th Infallible Head of the Catholic Church.

Notables born on March 13 include astronomer Percival Lowell (1855), whose work helped spur the discovery of Pluto, Hugh Walpole (1884), L. Ron Hubbard (1911), Edward O’Hare (1914; WWII pilot whose name remains on Chicago’s O’Hare Airport), and Neil Sedaka (1939). Sedaka sang what I consider the best of the doo-wop songs, “Breaking Up is Hard to Do” (1962), a song he wrote and lip-synchs here on the Dick Clark show:

Those who died on March 13 include Shakespearian actor Richard Burbage (1619), Henry Shrapnel (1842, invented the explosive whose debris retains his name), Susan B. Anthony (1906), Clarence Darrow (1938), Bruno Bettelheim (1990), and Robert C. Baker, inventor of the vile chicken nugget (2006).

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is trying to see if she really moves:

Nevetheless, she moves!

In Polish:

Ja: Co ty tam wyprawiasz?

Hili: Próbuję zrozumieć paradoks Zenona z Elei.

In nearby Wloclawek, Leon sees no use for decoration. He wants noms!

Leon: And what would anybody do with such flowers? (In Polish: “I po co komu takie kwiaty?”):

And up in Winnipeg, Gus snoozes away. Staff Taskin said this: “The scene as I left for work today. What a life.”

Reader Merilee sent a timely rendition of a famous Peanuts cartoon:

Some tweets found by Grania.

The first tweet about Putin:

Putin: Maybe Jews or minorities are behind U.S. election interference https://t.co/iyGf9Hq6et — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) March 12, 2018

And the response:

This cat really wants to come in. Poor kitty!

'How my cat lets me know when she wants to come in' 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/uO2X6Yvewd — The Invisible Man (@invisibleman_17) March 12, 2018

And, more seriously, the women of Iran continue their protest against the hijab and other forms of repression. This one engages in the salacious and prohibited act of dancing:

Women in #Iran dance in the street, defying the rules and risking arrest by Islamic morality police.#FreeIran #humanrights pic.twitter.com/0H7vqIMWmz — Armin Navabi (@ArminNavabi) March 12, 2018

I love it when regular people become comedians on Twitter:

WHAT HAVE THEY DONE WITH THE REST OF HER? pic.twitter.com/0kXo9URFVt — Tom Starkey (@tstarkey1212) March 11, 2018

I can’t vouch for the truth of this tweet, but here you go:

Pirates probably didn't wear eyepatches because of a missing eye; it's much more likely that they were keeping one eye ready to see in darkness, so that they could adjust quickly when going below deck. — Quite Interesting (@qikipedia) March 13, 2018

Tom Nichols got this letter after answering one of his readers. I sometimes get emails nearly this entitled:

I just got this after answering a letter from a reader: "Thank you for your responses, though they greatly lacked any sense of gratitude. I think all the people I admire are probably less intelligent, less talented, less everything than I am." Well. — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) March 12, 2018

Finally, Matthew found a cat who doesn’t like mail (I wish it could be trained to just reject junk mail):

Try to approach today with the gusto of this cat, who tirelessly battles the pernicious problem of junk mail. #MondayMotivation pic.twitter.com/Ul6ncAmIr8 — Dick King-Smith HQ (@DickKingSmith) March 13, 2018