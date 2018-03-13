Tuesday: Hili dialogue (and Leon monologue)

It’s March 13: not a Friday but a Tuesday. It’s also Chicken Noodle Soup Day. (Ecch: what about International Matzo Ball Soup Day?) It’s also National Elephant Day in Thailand.
On this day in 1639, Harvard College was named after the preacher John Harvard. Fun fact: (Professor Ceiling Cat Emeritus went to the two oldest colleges in America: William & Mary, founded 1693, and Harvard College, founded 1636). On this day in 1781, William Hershel discovered the planet of Uranus (no jokes, please!). On March 13, 1845, Mendelssohn’s Violin Concerto was premiered in Leipzig; Ferdinand David was the soloist. On this day in 1930, news of the discovery of Pluto (yes, a planet1) was sent to the Harvard College Observatory.
On March 13, 1943, the Nazis liquidated the Jewish ghetto in Kraków, sending some to the Lager in Plazów and killing many on the spot. On this day n 1991, the U.S. government announced that Exxon had agreed to pay a billion dollars to lean up the oil spill from the Exxon Valdez oil spill in Alaska. On this day in 1996, the Dunblane School Massacre took place in Scotland, with 16 children and one teacher shot by Thomas Watt Hamilton, who then committed suicide. This remains the deadliest mass shooting in UK history. Unlike the U.S., however, Scotland took action, passing two laws banning the possession of most handguns in Great Britain (Hamilton had used four legally obtained handguns in his slaughter). Now why can’t the U.S. respond like that? Yes, I know, the Second Amendment, interpreted so broadly as to be meaningless. Finally, on this day five years ago, Pope Francis was elected the 266th Infallible Head of the Catholic Church.
Notables born on March 13 include astronomer Percival Lowell (1855), whose work helped spur the discovery of Pluto, Hugh Walpole (1884), L. Ron Hubbard (1911), Edward O’Hare (1914; WWII pilot whose name remains on Chicago’s O’Hare Airport), and Neil Sedaka (1939). Sedaka sang what I consider the best of the doo-wop songs, “Breaking Up is Hard to Do” (1962), a song he wrote and lip-synchs here on the Dick Clark show:
Those who died on March 13 include Shakespearian actor Richard Burbage (1619), Henry Shrapnel (1842, invented the explosive whose debris retains his name), Susan B. Anthony (1906), Clarence Darrow (1938), Bruno Bettelheim (1990), and Robert C. Baker, inventor of the vile chicken nugget (2006).
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is trying to see if she really moves:
A: What on earth are you doing?Hili: I’m trying to understand Zeno of Elea’s paradox of the arrow.
Ja: Co ty tam wyprawiasz?
Hili: Próbuję zrozumieć paradoks Zenona z Elei.
In nearby Wloclawek, Leon sees no use for decoration. He wants noms!
Leon: And what would anybody do with such flowers? (In Polish: “I po co komu takie kwiaty?”):
And up in Winnipeg, Gus snoozes away. Staff Taskin said this: “The scene as I left for work today. What a life.”
Reader Merilee sent a timely rendition of a famous Peanuts cartoon:
Some tweets found by Grania.
The first tweet about Putin:
And the response:
This cat really wants to come in. Poor kitty!
And, more seriously, the women of Iran continue their protest against the hijab and other forms of repression. This one engages in the salacious and prohibited act of dancing:
I love it when regular people become comedians on Twitter:
I can’t vouch for the truth of this tweet, but here you go:
Tom Nichols got this letter after answering one of his readers. I sometimes get emails nearly this entitled:
Finally, Matthew found a cat who doesn’t like mail (I wish it could be trained to just reject junk mail):
1693 – William and Mary
1636 – Harvard College
… the numerologist in me loves this for some reason….
“Henry Shrapnel (1842, invented the explosive whose debris retains his name)”
I did not know that
Technically, he didn’t invent an explosive but a new kind of cannon shell filled with, not just gunpowder but also canister shot. The gunpowder wasn’t there to scatter the shot but simply to break open the shell casing and the shot would then scatter under their own momentum.
BTW : shrapnel is also under the term “arms”
Sub
2nd Amendment may be the excuse but ignorance is the reason.
“ […] the Second Amendment, interpreted so broadly as to be meaningless.”
It’s not so much “broadly” as it is hermeneutic, Talmudic….
Been reading David Deutsch – he talks about prophesy vs. prediction. I think that plays a role in this 2nd amendment hermeneutics… like the author of the 2nd amendment (need to look up when this was) was prophesizing … something.
Wikipedia says:
adopted on December 15, 1791
Well, even if you cannot interpret the phrase it has nothing to do with going forward with gun regulation. I don’t see anything in the bill of rights that says you cannot regulate any of these amendments. And yes, the amendments were adopted only after ratification by the states. My understanding of history tells me the second amendment was emphasizing militia because it made the anti-federalist feel good. They were very scared of this new federal govt. raising a standing army and James Madison was attempting to reduce this fear. Just showing that times do change. Not many fear the standing armies of today but they did 250 years ago.
By the way…just heard Tillerson is out. Maybe Exon will take him back.
I’d refer you to Justice John Paul Stevens writings in his book “Six Amendments”
The 2nd like all of the other amendments are addressing issues that the States either wanted clarified in the Constitution or added to it.
The Law of Unintended Consequences apply to the 2nd in spades. The intention was that should the States wish then military arms could be generally held by the population so that they could be called out for militia duty because they generally hated and feared the other States and didn’t want to risk “the Militia” being restricted to those that the President wanted to call up. You can read the COTUS to see what it says about Militia
BTW, if the US still used the Militia according to the original intent then when Bundy and his band of weirdo’s pulled shenanigans in Nevada and Oregon the President could have mustered the militia and stomped them flat like the did back during The Whiskey Rebellion and Shay’s Rebellion.
It’s so stupid for anyone to say that the point of the 2nd is that the “militia” can rise up to depose tyrants..
Interesting
But then they make arguments about
1. Personal safety/defense
2. _Ownership_
Yes… interesting.
sub
Sorry, boss, no disrespect, but that’s the most white-bread thing you’ve said on this site. If we’re goin’ with lip-synching doo-wop on American Bandstand, make mine Little Anthony & the Imperials’ “Tears on my Pillow.”
white-bread = bland???
Let me backtrack. The VERY best of the doo-wop songs is clearly “Come go with me” by the Dell Vikings. I wrote my post before I had coffee.
Voilà:
Great tune. You’ve restored my faith. 🙂
I figure it’s to protect their eye from the parrot.
…or when you look aloft & a gull poops on your face!
Actually, they had to keep an eye out for British men-of-war.
Slightly pedantic but it wasn’t Scotland that took action, it was the government of the UK.
Personally I think the new laws were more draconian than they needed to be, but on the other hand, it was the last school shooting anywhere in the UK and the last mass shooting of any sort bar the Cumbria shootings in the UK.
There was opposition to the new rules at the time, but I don’t think anybody now would seriously argue for relaxing the rules, especially when we can see from the US example what the impact of having easily available guns is.
And yet reflecting on this result is something that many in the U.S. simply cannot do.
Ok, I have no choice but to weigh in on the “best doo-wop” issue, and my choice is yes, Little Anthony Gourdine & the I’s, with “Shimmy Shimmy Ko Ko Bop,” written by my buddy, Bob Smith!
Or at least it’s the weirdest doo-wop song!