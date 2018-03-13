Nice man rescues two baby squirrels

I can’t resist putting up a good squirrel rescue video, this one sent by reader Michael. Here a would-be actor rescues two squirrels: Daisy and Petunia (great names!).
Aw, how wonderful! What a guy!
The Daisys (pl.)? don’t stick around for too long. I’ve never been that close to a squirrel.
Squirrels are amazingly intelligent for such little creatures.
Such videos make me wish to tame a squirrel for a pet. Hardly a good idea if one is already employed by a cat.