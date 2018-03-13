Nice man rescues two baby squirrels

I can’t resist putting up a good squirrel rescue video, this one sent by reader Michael.  Here a would-be actor rescues two squirrels: Daisy and Petunia (great names!).

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on March 13, 2018 at 2:30 pm and filed under animal welfare, heartwarmers, squirrels. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

4 Comments

  1. Smokedpaprika
    Posted March 13, 2018 at 2:51 pm | Permalink

    Aw, how wonderful! What a guy!

    Reply
  2. Liz
    Posted March 13, 2018 at 3:20 pm | Permalink

    The Daisys (pl.)? don’t stick around for too long. I’ve never been that close to a squirrel.

    Reply
  3. paultopping
    Posted March 13, 2018 at 4:20 pm | Permalink

    Squirrels are amazingly intelligent for such little creatures.

    Reply
  4. mayamarkov
    Posted March 13, 2018 at 5:30 pm | Permalink

    Such videos make me wish to tame a squirrel for a pet. Hardly a good idea if one is already employed by a cat.

    Reply

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: