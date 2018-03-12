Let’s finish up the batch of photos sent by reader Karen Bartelt, photos taken in Cuba. Today we have OWLS, the cats of the bird world. I’ll repeat her introduction from yesterday’s post:

From Cuba! I just got back from an 11 day birding trip to Cuba. I had envisioned soldiers, checkpoints, looking at passports, but nothing could be further from reality. I saw a few traffic police and never a long gun, even in the airport. No one asked for any papers at all. I don’t know what life is like for ordinary Cubans—there seems to be a dearth of consumer goods, especially in rural areas. However, I always felt safe, and the guides were wonderful and knowledgable. Yes, you do have to be a part of a People to People tour, but that’s part of the fun, as you get to meet some great Cubans. Since we were a birding tour, we met with Cuban naturalists, park rangers, and took school supplies to a very rural school. If you are afraid to go to Mexico, consider Cuba. And I flew on Delta, something I’m now very happy about.

Of the 28 endemic birds, we saw 24, though I don’t have good pictures of them all. I’m going to send a few batches of photos before I go in for a shoulder replacement in mid March (last year’s birding injury).

Cuban pygmy owl (Glaucidium siju); endemic. These are two different birds from different places. The first is from the La Guira Nature preserve, the second from somewhere on the Zapata peninsula.