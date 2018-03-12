Monday: Hili dialogue

Well, it’s Monday again: March 12, 2018. I’ll be out of town much of the week, traveling to Madison, Wisconsin Tuesday through Friday to do some events for the Freedom from Religion Foundation. Posting will be light, but if Grania is nice she’ll handle Hili. It’s National Milky Way Day, celebrating a candy bar that I love but rarely buy. In the U.S. it’s Girl Scout Birthday, celebrating the foundation of the Girl Scouts—originally “Girl Guides”, as they remain in the UK—in America.

Today’s Google Doodle honors William Henry Perkin, born on this day in 1838 (died 1907). A chemist, Perkin is famous for his accidental discovery of the first aniline dye: the purple colorant mauveine. (He was researching the effect of quinine compounds on malaria). I have to say this is a very odd candidate for a Google Doodle, but so be it. It shows the color brightening from drab to purple as the people approach The Great Man.

On this day in 1894, the first bottling and selling of Coca Cola occurred in Vicksburg, Mississippi; the purveyor was soda fountain operator Joseph A. Biedenharn. On March 12, 1912, the Girl Guides were founded in the U.S. Now they’re the Girl Scouts, selling increasingly degraded cookies. Exactly six years later, Moscow regained the title of Russian Capital City after St. Petersburg had been the capital for 215 years. On this day in 1930, Gandhi began his 200-mile “Salt March” to the sea, protesting the British monopoly on salt in India. Here’s a short clip on the Salt March:

On March 12, 1933, Franklin Roosevelt gave his first radio address as President of the U.S.; these became the famous “fireside chats.” Five years later, Hitler sent his troops into Austria for the “Anschluss” (annexation), and of course the West did nothing. On this day in 1961, a team of four people made the first winter ascent of the Eiger in Switzerland. It took a week, and I suspect they could now do it in one day. Re current events: it was on this day in 1993 that North Korea withdrew from the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, refusing to allow inspectors in the country. Most countries have signed, but Israel has not. Finally, on this day nine years ago, financial magnate Bernie Madoff pleaded guilty of bilking investors of $18 billion. He now languishes in a prison in North Carolina, where he will die.

Notables born on this day include George Berkeley (1685), W. H. R. Rivers (1864), Jack Kerouac (1922), Wally Schirra (1923), Edward Albee (1928), Liza Minnelli (1946), Mitt Romney (1947), and Jake Tapper (1969). Those who passed away on this day include George Westinghouse (1914), Sun Yat-sen (1925), and Charlie Parker (1955; he was 35 years old).

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is hunting above her pay grade (but I think she’s lying):

A: Something interesting? Hili: A fresh track of a wild boar but I’m not going to follow it.

Heather Hastie sent a tweet of a True Ceiling Cat:

how he do dat pic.twitter.com/BIsAnaeY42 — Emergency Kittens (@EmrgencyKittens) March 12, 2018

From Grania, with the incomparable Sarah Silverman weighing in:

Exploded locomotives:

4 exploded steam locomotives. For no reason other than they are strangely beautiful and look like angry aliens frozen in time.

A boiler explosion was so violent it could rip through steel plates, half-an-inch thick and "hurl an entire train into the air like a missile." pic.twitter.com/1vvSR9ztEH — ewan morrison (@MrEwanMorrison) March 11, 2018

Matthew sent this lovely photo, adding “The tweet says ‘unknown photographer’ but it is in fact by Monique Langezaal and won a prize in 2016.”

This is a funny tweet. Can you pedants spot the error?

Happy International Pedant's Day. — David Allen Green (@davidallengreen) March 11, 2018

Be sure to look at the pun (click on the picture):

I found a calcified lobster, accompanied by what may be the greatest pun in human history. pic.twitter.com/ZsR1loKhHl — Kevin Sievers (@Diplotomodon) March 11, 2018

Sheep surviving eleven days covered by snow!

Yet more success stories from neighbours of ewes being found ALIVE 11 DAYS after being stuck in snow drifts!

INCREDIBLE! #BeastFromTheEast #StormEmma pic.twitter.com/hClfZw6xxr — Hannah Jackson (@redshepherdess) March 11, 2018