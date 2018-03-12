Campus disinvitations: where do they come from?

The Heterodox Academy (HA) has two posts (here and here) analyzing speaker disinvitations (attempted vs. successful), as well as mild versus substantial attempts to disrupt the speaker (the former allows the speaker to give the talk, though interrupting it; the latter brings the talk to a premature close).

The analysis, based on FIRE’s disinvitation database from 2000 to the present (HA’s study goes only through 2016), is deficient in several ways. The graphs have somehow gone missing, some of the conclusions don’t match the tables, the data are not controlled for the size of different universities or their number (e.g., public vs. private), and they use chi-square analysis, which assumes equal numbers of expected disruptions—something that’s not kosher if you don’t control for student population, college size, or political affiliation of the students.

Nevertheless, several results are of interest:

The number of disinvitation attempts has grown significantly from 2000-2016, although, as the site says, this may reflect the increasing awareness people have of FIRE’s database rather than a true reflection of campus activities. I suspect that there has been some real increase.

Only 43% of attempts to disinvite speakers were successful.

When there was a disruption (54 total), slightly more than half (56%) were substantial as opposed to moderate

Most disinvitation attempts that could be classified as to area involved racial issues, views on sexual orientation, views on Islam, and views of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Most disinvitation attempts occurred at public colleges (41% of 333) as compared to private secular colleges (32%) or private religious colleges (27%). There are more private than public colleges in the U.S. (a twofold difference), but enrollment in public schools is higher overall. They didn’t normalize the disinvitation attempts by number of schools, which is bad, or by number of students (desirable but not a serious lacuna, I think).

Over the 17 years of analysis, here’s where the disinvitation attempts came from:

60% of these are from the left and only 30% from the right. When the “not applicable” data are eliminated, 66% of disinvitations come from the left and 34% from the right. This of course does not control for the number of students of each political persuasion—something impossible to ascertain—and since most students are likely on the left, that might reflect roughly equal per-person efforts to disinvite. But disinvitations are the result of multi-student campaigns, so I suspect that this reflects to some degree the differential tactics (or power) of left versus right. That conclusion is buttressed by the dramatic change in recent years towards more leftist attempts to disinvite, in the face of what is probably a fairly constant proportion of leftist versus rightist students. But I’m only speculating here.

Regardless, it’s clear that the Left will get more publicity for trying to block speakers, and that’s not good for our side.

Further conclusions:

Disruptions of talks over this period came far more from the left than the right when sources were identifiable (moderate disruptions: 27 left, 2 right; substantial disruptions: 21 left, 3 right). Again, these are raw data not controlled for number of students or their political affiliation.

For those political areas where disinvitations occurred most often, over 90% of disinvitations came from the left (racial issues, sexual orientation, Islam, etc). The one area in which disinvitations were more common from the right involved abortion and contraception (25/29 disinvitation attempts), and all of these were from private, religious institutions.

Although the graph for trends over time is missing, the authors note that “speaker disinvitation attempts from the left of the speaker and the right of the speaker were roughly equal from 2000 to 2009 (except for a spike in activity from the left in 2006). Yet from 2010 onward there is a noticeable increase in disinvitation attempts to the left relative to those from the right.”

You can see this simply by scanning the disinvitation database over time.

To supplement the HA data, I looked at the table from 2017 to this year, and found the same thing. Of 38 events in which the political affiliation of disinviters could be ascertained, 34 of them, or 90%, came from the left. Of the 4 that came from the right, one was at Catholic university, protesting James Martin’s views on sexual orientation; one was from Harvard University, protesting Chelsea Manning’s appearance because of criminal misconduct; one from Whittier College, objecting to Xavier Becerra’s views on “other grounds”; and the last from Rutgers University, objecting to Mazen Adi’s views of the Israeli/Palestine conflict.

Regardless of how one should normalize the data by controlling for things like student body size and political affiliation, the trend is clear: the Left tries to disinvite and disrupt invited speakers far more than does the Right. These events often come to public notice, as did the objections to Steve Bannon’s appearance at my university (also in the database), and insofar as they disturb people, it gives the right far more reason to be disturbed than the left. Granted, we have a huge reason to be upset because of our moronic and hamhanded Congress and President. But if we want to take back the government, one way to begin is to stop demanding that campus speakers be disinvited, and stop trying to disrupt them when they speak.